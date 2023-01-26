ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

School Choice Week rally held at the Michigan Capitol

By Andrew Birkle, Taylor Morris, Rae Sherman
 6 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — School Choice Week was celebrated at Heritage Hall at the Michigan State Capitol Thursday.

The event was hosted by the Michigan International Prep School.

This event is designed to raise awareness about the diversity of kindergarten through 12th-grade education options available for families across Michigan.

In Lansing, 11 schools kicked off the celebration.

Amy Dunlap, Director of Family Engagement, Marketing, & Legislative Advocacy for Michigan International Prep School, said the event Thursday is an ‘expo’ where schools will be able to showcase their programs to prospective students.

“It’s a super exciting time. While this event happens just once a week out of the entire year, we’re really celebrating choice every day of the year,” said Amy Dunlap.

In Michigan, 53.7% of families have thought about changing their kids to another school, but are not aware of the schools they can choose from. On Thursday, parents and students will have that opportunity.

“To see the schools arrive and see the excitement of these students and their teachers, to really showcase what they’re doing at their school. There is nothing more exciting than when kids are passionate about their learning,” she said.

Dunlap says that the event is really about finding that perfect fit for teachers and for students.

”Students choose schools for all different reasons, whether it’s athletics, pursuing their dreams in aviation, sheriff’s program or acting, or if they have been bullied and they are looking for a place where that’s not going to happen,” Dunlap said.

According to Dunlap, they are seeing a rise in the LGBTQ community joining schools to be able to have a safe space to learn.

Also taking part in the celebration were Ukrainian refugee students.

Approximately 45 foreign exchange high school students from Agbu Alex and Marie Manoogian’s charter school in Southfield were in attendance.

The students spent the day talking with legislators about their school, and why they came to America.

“Because of war in my native country now it’s a really bad situation,” said student Vladyslav Kozar. “It’s really hard for us. I had to go from there for my safety. And the USA was a great idea.”

Dunlap said that every student is different, and urges people to invite anyone and everyone to the event to explore different options.

