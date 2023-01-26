Blake Shelton will bid farewell to The Voice after Season 23 -- after serving as a coach on the show since its very first season -- and move on to new endeavors, like opening up more locations of his bar and venue Ole Red and helming his own television show, Barmageddon. But the singer is walking away with a hefty dose of gratitude for the Voice, and how it helped earn him the exposure he needed to pursue all these new and exciting endeavors in the first place.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 6 HOURS AGO