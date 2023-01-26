Read full article on original website
Related
Jon Pardi is Making a Christmas Album While He Awaits The Birth of His Daughter
Jon Pardi and his wife Summer are expecting to welcome their first child in a matter of weeks, but while they wait, he's got another project cooking. The singer recently told CMT that he's at work on a Christmas album, and plans to go into the studio to record it on Feb. 2 and 3. "We're really excited about it," he explains, adding that the finished project should be out in 2023, and he's avoiding the more obvious holiday song choices.
New Father Chase Wright Tells a New Story on ‘Never Loved Before’ [Exclusive Premiere]
The last two months have been quite a whirlwind for Chase Wright. Not only is the Indiana native and rising singer-songwriter in the middle of making a name for himself in the country music industry, but he is also a brand-new father. “I took him to his two-month appointment today...
Ingrid Andress Revels in True Love in New Song ‘Feel Like This’ [Listen]
Not everyone begins a love song singing about manipulation and emotional abuse, but Ingrid Andress is setting the stage for a beautiful redemption in "Feel Like This." "It's crazy how manipulation feels like / A soft blanket holding you tight / And every night, sleeping next to someone's / Just as warm as the gaslight," she begins the song.
Caroline Jones Recruits Alyssa Bonagura for 90s-Inspired Love Song ‘Keep It Safe’ [LISTEN]
Caroline Jones and Alyssa Bonagura give a nod to the infectious and joyful love songs that dominated the airwaves in the 90s with their energizing new track "Keep It Safe." Released today (Jan. 27), the song explores the overwhelming excitement and nervousness that arise as a new relationship begins to bloom. The pair's sweet, perfectly blended vocals and driving percussion help drive the tune forward, creating a fresh yet nostalgic sound.
Hailey Whitters’ Country Charm Shines on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ [Watch]
Hailey Whitters brought her Midwestern charm to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night (Jan. 25) for her anticipated late-night television debut. Decked in a vintage turquoise mini-dress, the bubbly singer took the stage to perform “Everything She Ain’t,” her fast-rising debut country radio single. “The whiskey in...
Florida Georgia Line’s Hiatus Came as a Surprise to Duo’s Tyler Hubbard
Florida Georgia Line's hiatus has freed up bandmate Tyler Hubbard a solo career, which is an opportunity he's grateful for, these days. But back when the duo first decided to part ways, it was his partner Brian Kelley's idea — and Hubbard admits that at first, it came as a shock.
Kelly Clarkson Covers Hailey Whitters’ Feel-Good ‘Everything She Ain’t’ [Watch]
Global superstar Kelly Clarkson put her spin on Hailey Whitters’ bouncy “Everything She Ain’t” on the Jan. 26 installment of her namesake talk show's Kellyoke segment. Donning a flowy floral dress fitting for the Whitters aesthetic, Clarkson opened the track with the first verse, before transitioning to the singalong chorus, bridge and chorus once again.
Hardy Unleashes ‘Sold Out’ Live During WWE Royal Rumble [Watch]
Hardy let his rock side take center stage on Saturday night (Jan. 28), giving an opening performance at the 2023 Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas. Before the matches began in the annual WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) event, the country singer warmed up the crowd with a blazing performance of his song, "Sold Out."
Wynonna Judd Doesn’t Think The Judds Final Tour Will Extend Again: ‘There Are No Plans’
Over the past several months, The Judds Final Tour has provided an unforgettable, cathartic outlet for singer Wynonna Judd, her fans and fellow artists to celebrate the music of the Judds as well as the life and legacy of her late mother and bandmate, Naomi Judd. But now, she says...
Jo Dee Messina’s Greatest Hits Are Coming to Vinyl for the First Time
Attention all Jo Dee Messina fans: you'll soon be able to enjoy some of her biggest hits in a brand new way. Set for release on March 10 via Curb Records, Heads Carolina, Tails California: The Best of Jo Dee Messina features 11 of the country star's most beloved tracks from throughout her accomplished career. The limited-edition, 180-gram clear vinyl with blue and orange flecks includes early No. 1 hits "Bye, Bye" and "Stand Beside Me," alongside 2000s cuts like "My Give a Damn's Busted."
Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs to Perform at 2023 Grammy Awards
Brandi Carlile and Luke Combs will help represent the best of country and Americana music at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. The two talents are among this year's list of performers revealed early this morning (Jan. 25). Carlile, a six-time Grammy Award winner, is up for an impressive seven nominations,...
The Chicks’ ‘Wide Open Spaces’ Tracks, Ranked
The Chicks' major-label debut album, Wide Open Spaces, turns 25 on Jan. 27, 2023. Formed in 1989 by Laura Lynch, Robin Lynn Macy and sisters Martie and Emily Erwin (these days, they're Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer), the band known as the Dixie Chicks until the summer of 2020 released three albums as an independent band, in 1990, 1992 and 1993, before signing a developmental deal with Sony Music Nashville, then an official record deal with Sony's newly revived Monument Records imprint.
Nickel Creek to Release ‘Celebrants,’ Their First New Album in Nine Years
It's been nearly a decade since award-winning trio Nickel Creek released a new album, but that's all about to change. On March 24, members Chris Thile, Sara Watkins, and Sean Watkins will share Celebrants, their 18-track comeback LP via Thirty Tigers. The project was recorded at Nashville's historic RCA Studio...
Blake Shelton’s Career Would Look Completely Different Without ‘The Voice’
Blake Shelton will bid farewell to The Voice after Season 23 -- after serving as a coach on the show since its very first season -- and move on to new endeavors, like opening up more locations of his bar and venue Ole Red and helming his own television show, Barmageddon. But the singer is walking away with a hefty dose of gratitude for the Voice, and how it helped earn him the exposure he needed to pursue all these new and exciting endeavors in the first place.
Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira In Romantic Miami Ceremony: Photos
Marc Anthony, 53, and Miss Universe Paraguay Nadia Ferreira, 23, are married! The couple wed in a stunningly lavish ceremony on January 28, 2023 at the Pérez Art Museum Miami in a ceremony officiated by Francis X. Suarez, per Hola magazine. The bride wore a dress by Galia Lahav and the groom sported a suit by in Christian Dior. The star-studded affair was attended by David Beckham — also the Best Man — along with his wife Victoria Beckham.
Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson’s Banter Is Back in New Trailer for ‘The Voice’ [Watch]
The Voice Season 23 will premiere on NBC on Monday, March 6, and Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson's competitive spirits are alive and well in a new promo video for the upcoming season. The two will serve as coaches together for the first time since Clarkson's departure after Season 21, and it seems they're picking up right where they left off.
Shania Twain Shines in Striking ‘InStyle’ Cover Shoot [Picture]
Shania Twain is back in a big way in 2023. Her year will include the release of her sixth studio album Queen of Me and her major headlining tour of the same name. Before diving into all the exciting events to come, Twain is appearing on the cover of InStyle's "Everybody's In" special issue, released this month.
Chapel Hart Live Out Their ‘Glory Days’ in Freewheeling New Song [Listen]
America's Got Talent stars-turned-rising-country-trio Chapel Hart deliver a new dose of joy, perspective and freedom with "Glory Days," a new song that soaks up every second of the good times. An uptempo beat peppered by a harmonized refrain of "ooh"s sets the tone for this sunny track, which delves into...
Remember When the Chicks Released Their Debut Album?
The Chicks were well into their musical career by the time they released their major-label debut album, Wide Open Spaces, on Jan. 27, 1998. The band had started out as a four-piece in 1989, when Laura Lynch, Robin Lynn Macy and sisters Martie and Emily Erwin (now Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer) got together. But by the time they signed their record deal with Sony Music Nashville's Monument Records, Lynch and Macy were gone, and spitfire singer Natalie Maines was heading up the group, then called the Dixie Chicks, as a trio.
Chris Janson’s ‘All I Need Is You’ Is a Grown-Up Love Story [Listen]
If you listen to the lyrics of Chris Janson's new single, "All I Need Is You," the words might remind you of something familiar. In the first verse alone, he sings about all the things he wants in life — "A Tracker boat on a big blue lake," "A brand-new truck in my driveway," "A Lotto ticket worth a million bucks" — that's right, it sounds a whole lot like the lyrics of his 2015 breakout single "Buy Me a Boat," in which he's speaking from the perspective of a blue-collar guy salivating over everything disposal income could buy him, like "A boat," "A truck to pull it" and "A Yeti 110 iced down with some silver bullets."
101.5 KNUE
Tyler, TX
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0