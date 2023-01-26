Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match
Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
Sheffield United stun Wrexham late to force FA Cup replay
A late goal from Sheffield United's John Egan put the brakes on a blockbuster win for Wrexham in a 3-3 FA Cup draw at the Racehorse Ground.
WVNews
Liverpool's FA Cup title defense over, loses 2-1 at Brighton
Liverpool became the latest high-profile club to exit the FA Cup as the defending champions conceded a goal in the second minute of stoppage time to lose 2-1 at Brighton in the fourth round on Sunday. Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma drove a close-range finish into the roof of the net...
WVNews
Newcastle signs Anthony Gordon from Everton for $49.5M
NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle signed Anthony Gordon from Everton reportedly for an initial 40 million pounds ($49.5 million) on Sunday after the 21-year-old winger submitted a formal transfer request. Newcastle said Gordon has signed a long-term deal as the team bolsters its squad for its tilt at qualifying...
Comments / 0