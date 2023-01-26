Read full article on original website
Miley Cyrus Just Earned Her First No. 1 ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 Debut in 17 Years
Fans are celebrating a major milestone accomplishment for Miley Cyrus. On Tuesday (Jan. 24), Cyrus achieved her first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 debut in her 17-year career. The "Flowers" singer thanked her fans for the achievement on social media. "This song is dedicated to my fans & the steadfast...
EXCLUSIVE: First look at Nadia Ferreira’s wedding gowns
Choosing a wedding dress is probably one of the most important tasks during the planification and organization of a wedding. The dress must be in harmony with the rest of the mood of the ceremony, and represent, to the greatest extent possible, the actual style of the bride. ...
Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira In Romantic Miami Ceremony: Photos
Marc Anthony, 53, and Miss Universe Paraguay Nadia Ferreira, 23, are married! The couple wed in a stunningly lavish ceremony on January 28, 2023 at the Pérez Art Museum Miami in a ceremony officiated by Francis X. Suarez, per Hola magazine. The bride wore a dress by Galia Lahav and the groom sported a suit by in Christian Dior. The star-studded affair was attended by David Beckham — also the Best Man — along with his wife Victoria Beckham.
Taylor Swift Announces ‘Lavender Haze’ Music Video Release Minutes After John Mayer Drops His Tour Dates
Did Taylor Swift just throw some shade toward ex John Mayer with the announcement of her upcoming music video for "Lavender Haze"? The jury's out for now, but fans certainly have some theories. Swift announced the release date — midnight tonight — for her "Lavender Haze" music video at 8:05AM...
Katy Perry Made ‘Huge Mistake’ Turning Down Working With Billie Eilish: ‘I Was Like Meh, Boring’
Could you imagine anyone turning down the opportunity to work with Billie Eilish? Katy Perry admitted that she did, and classified it as a "huge mistake." 102.7 KIIS FM posted a TikTok of the "California Girls" singer speaking at up-and-coming artist Cynthia Lovely's album listening party in Los Angeles. The American Idol judge began the story of how she was offered to work with the "No Time to Die" singer before she made it big.
Former Panic! at the Disco Member Brendon Urie Shot With Airsoft Gun Says He ‘Pretended It Was Funny so I Could Keep My Job’
Following Panic! at the Disco's official breakup announcement Tuesday (Jan. 24), a former band member's Instagram captions are perhaps shedding more light on what went on behind the scenes with lead singer Brendon Urie. Dallon Weekes, Panic!'s former bassist from 2009 to 2017, has apparently edited the captions of some...
Jeffree Star Calls Out TikTok Beauty Influencer Mikayla Amid Mascara Controversy
Jeffree Star set controversial TikTok beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira's makeup review to rest with his very own review with real-time footage of the application. On Friday (Jan. 27), Star called out Nogueira's Jan. 24 TikTok where she tested out L'Oreal Telescopic Lift Mascara, but appeared to use false lashes in the final reveal, as the eyelashes appeared further from her natural lash line. This marked his first return to makeup reviews since his announcement that he was quitting YouTube, however, this clip was shared on TikTok.
Trans TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney Unveils Face Reveal Following Facial Feminization Surgery (PHOTOS)
Dylan Mulvaney's face reveal is finally here — and she looks happy, glowing and gorgeous!. The trans TikTok star and social media influencer unveiled the results of her facial feminization surgery Friday (Jan. 27) in a two-part fashion editorial video. "Facial feminization part 1," Mulvaney, who uses she/they pronouns,...
See the $75,000-a-Night Hotel Suite Drake Stayed in During His Apollo Shows
Drake did it big for his two-night stay in New York City for his back-to-back shows at the Apollo Theater over the weekend, reportedly staying in the largest hotel penthouse suite in America. On Thursday (Jan. 26), Page Six reported Drake took up residence in the five-star Mark Hotel while...
Woman Who Spent Over $50,000 to Look Like Pamela Anderson Says Women ‘Hate’ Her
A U.K. woman has spent over $50,000 to look like bombshell Baywatch icon Pamela Anderson. "I get lots of attention. It’s sometimes a mixture of comments, but everyone is allowed their own opinion, so it doesn’t bother me at all,” Georgina Epitropou said about the comments she receives about her appearance, the New York Post reports.
Sam Smith Booted From Dating Apps Because They Didn’t Believe It Was Really Them
Sam Smith was kicked off multiple online dating apps because the apps didn't believe Smith's accounts really belonged to the "Unholy" singer. The 30-year-old pop star, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, revealed that both Tinder and Hinge believed Smith's respective accounts were fake. "I did Tinder once; I...
TikTok Users Slam Beauty Influencer Mikayla for Allegedly Lying About Mascara
Controversial TikTok beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira is under fire from the beauty community after allegedly lying about a L'Oreal mascara. On Tuesday (Jan. 24), Mikayla went viral with a TikTok video of her raving about L'Oreal's Telescopic mascara product. "This literally just changed my life," Mikayla begins in the clip,...
