Read full article on original website
Related
lakecountybanner.com
Bird Flu Hits Commercial Chicken Farm in Weakley County
A chicken farm in rural Weakley County fell victim to the highly disease-causing avian influenza, often referred to as “bird flu.” A farm that raises commercial chickens on the outskirts of Greenfield is the fifth location in Weakley County where the H5N1 pathogenic avian influenza has been detected, according to a news release issued by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Friday. The detection was reported by the Tennessee State Veterinarian. It was discovered in a flock of commercial broiler chickens at the farm.
radionwtn.com
West Tennessee Chapter of the American Advertising Federation Hosting February 2023 Program
West Tenn.– The American Advertising Federation West Tennessee, a chapter of The American Advertising Federation (AAF), will be hosting their February 2023 program on the topic of self-publishing. “The Myths, Misinformation and Magic of Self-publishing Today” will be moderated by Merry Brown. She and panelists, Tim Johnson, Lisa Smart...
radionwtn.com
WestStar To Host Working Womens Conference
MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin’s WestStar Leadership Program will host the 25th-annual Working Women’s Conference from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Feb. 10, in the Boling University Center’s Duncan Ballroom on the UT Martin main campus. The $50 registration fee includes a continental breakfast and lunch.
wpsdlocal6.com
Residents want answers after avian flu detected in Weakley County, Tennessee
GREENFIELD, TN — The avian flu has arrived in five counties in West Tennessee, and people in Greenfield want answers. A control zone has been established in Weakley County after highly pathogenic avian influenza was detected in a commercial chicken flock, the state's department of agriculture announced last week.
radionwtn.com
Italian Cream Cake Draws $1,275 At Helping Hand
Paris, Tenn.–Have you ever seen a $1,275 cake? That was the final price for the seven pound Italian cream cake at Friday’s Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction. The first bid for the cake was $30 from David Jackson and at that point a bidding war ensued, with the final bid of $1,275 from New Hope Church that finalized the purchase.
radionwtn.com
Another Big Day At Helping Hand As Whitlock Raises $10,000
Paris, Tenn.–The tiny town of Whitlock came out in full force Saturday, raising an even $10,000 for the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction. That brings the grand total raised so far this year to $184,000. The cooks and bakers in Whitlock brought a wide variety of goodies to...
Kait 8
Dunklin Co., Mo. felon admits to selling 7 machine guns
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dunklin County man admitted to selling seven devices that convert AR-15-style rifles into fully automatic weapons. According to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming, 24-year-old Lamad Cross, of Kennett, pleaded guilty to one felony charge of unlawful transfer of a machine gun.
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray City Council approves changes to human rights ordinance
MURRAY – The Murray City Council voted 7-5 Thursday to approve changes to the city’s Human Rights Commission ordinance. The ordinance says that the purpose of amending the ordinance is to clarify the purpose of the HRC and bring the ordinance into compliance with current Kentucky statutes. HRC Chair S.G. Carthell said the ordinance that established the commission has not been changed since 1978.
thunderboltradio.com
Weakley County School Board begins process to find new Director of Schools
The Weakley County School Board is beginning the process of finding a replacement for longtime Director of Schools Randy Frazier, who announced earlier this month that he would retire at the end of the school year. During a special-called meeting Thursday, Board Chairman Steve Vantrease went over a proposed process...
radionwtn.com
Murray State Greek Life Excels Academically
Murray State University Greek organizations showcased a successful fall 2022 academic semester based on the recently released grade report. Alpha Sigma Alpha led the sororities among fall 2022 active members with an overall 3.51 GPA, while Sigma Phi Epsilon excelled among the fraternities with a 3.52 overall GPA. Alpha Sigma Alpha and Sigma Phi Epsilon new members had an outstanding semester with a 3.56 GPA and 3.32 GPA respectively.
thunderboltradio.com
Carver leaving UT Martin to accept role at UT Institute of Agriculture
University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd announced Thursday that UT Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver has accepted a leadership position at the UT Institute of Agriculture in Knoxville. UTIA Senior Vice Chancellor and Senior Vice President Carrie Castille will become a special advisor to President Boyd and Carver will serve...
WBBJ
GALLERY: Safety measure saves church from fire in Gibson County
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local church caught fire, but one interesting safety measure saved it from total destruction. Friday around noon, the Gibson County Fire Department responded to a call that Gibson Wells Methodist Church was on fire. Fire officials say the fire began after a faulty wire...
One of the Best Bakeries in Kentucky is Hiding Inside this Old-Time General Store
Sorry to the New Year’s resolutioners, but let's be serious, there's nothing better than a good old-fashioned bakery. When you step inside and smell the fresh-baked pies, donuts, and cookies, all those thoughts of a diet immediately start to vanish.
WBBJ
Local schools cancel travel to Shelby County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is postponing all activities in Shelby County until further notice. In a letter to JMCSS staff and family on Friday, the school system says the decision is related to the Memphis Police Department’s investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.
wkms.org
Racist poem defending recently removed city commissioner hung in downtown Paducah
Flyers bearing a racist poem defending a recently removed local official were posted around downtown Paducah overnight Thursday. The poem – entitled “Paducah: Making Lynching Great Again” – characterizes the recent removal of white Paducah City Commissioner David Guess as a lynching, references several local officials and community members and includes a blank where the reader is meant to infer a racial slur.
wnbjtv.com
Downtown Business Reacts to Newly Enforced Time-Limited Parking
JACKSON, Tenn. - Time limits on parking in downtown Jackson are being enforced, and it’s been that way since the beginning of the month. The thirty-minute and two-hour parking limit had not been enforced since 2018. Some downtown businesses are seeing people using their private parking lots to avoid...
WBBJ
‘Heartbroken’: Legal battle ends for Pathways stabbing survivor
JACKSON, Tenn. — A former West Tennessee Healthcare employee’s legal journey comes to an end. “You know, my fight is over, but I would like to open that up so it doesn’t happen again to a patient or a healthcare worker,” said Jessica Forsythe. Forsythe, who...
radionwtn.com
Paris Quota Learns About Behavioral Health
Paris, Tenn.–Gina Matlock, Community Champion and Medical Student Coordinator for the Henry County Medical Center spoke on Behavioral Health to the Paris Quotarians and guests this week. She won the Community Star Award in 2021 which is an award given out at the state level. She received this award...
radionwtn.com
Obion Co. Sheriff’s Academy To Start February 9
Union City, Tenn.–Have you ever wondered how a crime scene is really investigated? Sign up for the 2023 Obion County Sheriff’s Academy and they will show you. Sheriff Karl Jackson said this is a fun and free opportunity for anyone who wants to know more about how the sheriff’s office does what they do every day. The sessions start February 9. Contact the sheriff’s office by calling or on its Facebook page for an application.
Covington Leader
Undercover operation shows 80% of Covington businesses in compliance with beer laws
A recent compliance check by Covington Police resulted in three arrests, said police chief Donna Turner. On Jan. 20, the department used a confidential informant under the legal drinking age to test whether or not businesses licensed to sell beer would sell to a minor. The operation, done in conjunction...
Comments / 0