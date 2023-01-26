A chicken farm in rural Weakley County fell victim to the highly disease-causing avian influenza, often referred to as “bird flu.” A farm that raises commercial chickens on the outskirts of Greenfield is the fifth location in Weakley County where the H5N1 pathogenic avian influenza has been detected, according to a news release issued by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Friday. The detection was reported by the Tennessee State Veterinarian. It was discovered in a flock of commercial broiler chickens at the farm.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO