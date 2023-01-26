Read full article on original website
Memphis basketball score vs. Tulsa: Live updates for Penny Hardaway's Tigers
Memphis basketball can score its second five-game winning streak of the season Sunday at Tulsa. The Tigers (16-5, 6-2 AAC) had a six-game winning streak earlier this season, which was only interrupted by a 3-point loss at No. 2 Alabama. Penny Hardaway's team last played Thursday, trouncing SMU 99-84 at FedExForum. Kendric...
Julian Strawther scores career-high 40, No. 14 Gonzaga beats Portland
Julian Strawther had the game of his career Saturday, pumping in eight 3-pointers and scoring 40 points as No. 14 Gonzaga pulled away down the stretch for an 82-67 West Coast Conference win over Portland in Portland, Ore. With leading scorer Drew Timme limited to seven shots and eight points...
Two struggling teams collide when Grizzlies host Pacers
After a dreadful road trip out West, the beat-up Memphis Grizzlies return home to face the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon looking to snap a season-high five-game losing streak. The Grizzlies, owners of the NBA's best home record at 20-3, dropped all five of their games on their eight-day road...
Atlanta Hawks Embark on Treacherous West Coast Road Trip
After last night's disappointing home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, the Atlanta Hawks fall to 25-25. Not much better than the 24-26 start to last season. To make matters worse, Atlanta is about to embark on a challenging five-game road trip against five Western Conference opponents.
Clippers put 5-game win streak on line vs. Cavaliers
The Los Angeles Clippers carry a five-game winning streak into the second game of a weekend back-to-back on Sunday, a matchup against the host Cleveland Cavaliers. The Clippers kicked off a six-game, Eastern Conference road swing on Saturday with a 120-113 defeat of the Atlanta Hawks behind 32 points from Kawhi Leonard.
Precious Achiuwa's career night powers Raptors past Blazers
Precious Achiuwa scored a career-high 27 points on 11-of-16 shooting and collected 13 rebounds to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 123-105 victory over the host Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night. Pascal Siakam scored 24 points and Gary Trent Jr. had 19 points against his former team. Scottie Barnes...
Anthony Edwards, Wolves open 2-game set vs. Kings with win
Anthony Edwards scored 34 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, D'Angelo Russell added 25 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves picked up their third straight win with a 117-110 defeat of the Sacramento Kings on Saturday in Minneapolis. Minnesota, playing its second game in as many nights, jumped ahead early and led...
