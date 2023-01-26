Read full article on original website
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Elite Daily
Attention: Blake Lively Is Officially In The Colleen Hoover Hive
There’s something really special about seeing a movie adaptation of your favorite book and finally, all your favorite moments come to life on screen. It’s even more special when that book is millions of people’s favorite, and fans all over the world get to share in the experience. That’s what’s happening with the upcoming movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s It Ends With Us. Get ready, because this one’s going to be big.
Elite Daily
Teen Wolf Fans Are Tearing The New Movie Apart & For Good Reason
After over five years away from Beacon Hills, Teen Wolf fans finally got to catch up with their favorite wolf pack once again in Teen Wolf: The Movie, but the reunion didn’t end up being exactly what anyone was expecting. For one thing, pivotal characters like Dylan O’Brien’s Stiles and Arden Cho’s Kira were completely missing, but even more heartbreaking than that, the movie shocked viewers with a brutal death and a seemingly unnecessary breakup. The maddening decisions sent longtime franchise devotees howling, and these tweets and memes of Teen Wolf fans hating on the movie took over social media.
Amanda Seyfried says she regrets filming movies as a teenager ‘without her underwear’
Amanda Seyfried has opened up about regretting some of her earlier career choices - including filming scenes 'without her underwear' as a teenager. The 37-year-old actress, who is best known for her roles in Jennifer's Body, Mean Girls, Les Misérables and the Mamma Mia series, recently reflected on feeling 'pressured' in her earlier years as an actress.
Elite Daily
A Bachelor Frontrunner Apologized For Defending Blackface In The Past
Season 27 of The Bachelor has only just begun, but one of this season’s contestants has already issued an apology for something fans dug up about their past. On Jan. 24, the day after the Bachelor Season 27 premiere, Greer Blitzer issued a statement on Instagram apologizing for previous statements she made defending blackface. The spotlight was already on Greer after she became one of Bachelor Zach Shallcross’ immediate frontrunners thanks to her First Impression Rose win. That spotlight became even brighter when Greer took to Instagram to address her previous comments about blackface. She wrote in an Instagram story:
Elite Daily
Katy Perry Revealed The Billie Eilish Hit She Regrets Turning Down
Katy Perry has made a lot of correct choices in the music industry to become one of the biggest pop stars of the 21st century, but she did make one “big mistake” that she still regrets. The pop star revealed that years ago, she had the chance to work with a singer who would go on to become a chart-topping, multiple Grammy winner, but she passed on the opportunity. Now, Perry is getting real about why she regrets turning down Billie Eilish after listening to “Ocean Eyes.”
Elite Daily
TXT's New Single Is All About Growing Up
TXT has officially made their first comeback of 2023. On Friday, Jan. 27, the group dropped their fifth EP, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION, featuring their latest single “Sugar Rush Ride.” The dance track, which is driven by a funky guitar rhythm and a catchy whistle hook, is one you won’t be able to stop replaying. However, don’t let the song’s upbeat sound distract you because the lyrics tell a dark story.
Elite Daily
Pete & Chase Were Apparently Caught Fully Making Out On A Romantic Vacay
Things are heating up between Pete Davidson and his rumored new girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders. New paparazzi photos caught the two actors packing on some serious PDA while on vacation in Hawaii together. The photos of Davidson and Wonders apparently kissing seem to finally confirm those dating rumors between the two, because it’s hard to deny the photographic proof of their chemistry.
Elite Daily
Rita Ora Confirmed She’s Married By Dropping A Music Video
The secret’s finally out. Rita Ora and Taika Waititi have avoided addressing the rumors that they secretly got married toward the end of 2022 for months, but now, Ora is confirming things in the most pop-star way possible: a music video. Ora dropped her wedding-themed video for “You Only Love Me” on Jan. 27, and to make sure everyone got the message, she confirmed she did indeed say “I do” to Waititi while promoting the love song.
Elite Daily
The Biggest Easter Eggs In Taylor Swift's "Lavender Haze" Music Video
After Taylor Swift dropped her 10th studio album, Midnights, in October, “Lavender Haze” quickly became a fan-favorite track. Now, two months after Swifties first fell in love with the song, the star has officially given “Lavender Haze” the music video treatment. As always, she included so many Easter eggs throughout her video.
