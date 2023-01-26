Season 27 of The Bachelor has only just begun, but one of this season’s contestants has already issued an apology for something fans dug up about their past. On Jan. 24, the day after the Bachelor Season 27 premiere, Greer Blitzer issued a statement on Instagram apologizing for previous statements she made defending blackface. The spotlight was already on Greer after she became one of Bachelor Zach Shallcross’ immediate frontrunners thanks to her First Impression Rose win. That spotlight became even brighter when Greer took to Instagram to address her previous comments about blackface. She wrote in an Instagram story:

