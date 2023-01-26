ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio lawmakers propose extending working hours for teens on school nights

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Conservative lawmakers in Ohio want to allow teens to work longer hours on school nights. According to one Republican Senator, teen workers in Ohio should be permitted to work until 9 p.m. on school nights. Currently, section 4109.07 of the Ohio Revised Code only allows teens to work until 7 p.m.
wvxu.org

Ohio has its first potential gubernatorial candidate for 2026

The November election was just a few weeks ago, with Republicans sweeping the statewide offices, starting with governor. But already, there’s a potential Republican candidate for the next race for governor in 2026. Matt Mayer used to head up the conservative think tank the Buckeye Institute and now is...
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio city rewrites abortion ban, advocacy groups end lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Groups advocating for professional social workers and abortion rights said they have succeeded in forcing a small Ohio city to significantly narrow its ban on conducting or recommending abortions and so have ended their legal challenge. The lawsuit by the National Association of Social Workers and the Abortion Fund of Ohio argued […]
13abc.com

Efforts to legalize marijuana in Ohio are renewed

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lawmakers in the buckeye state are discussing legalizing recreational marijuana. The issue was blocked from last November’s ballot but could reappear soon. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose reintroduced an activist-led piece of legislation that if passed would legalize, tax, and regulate adult use of...
Delaware Gazette

Intel campus to be called One Ohio

NEW ALBANY — While the public may still refer to it as the Silicon Heartland or simply Intel, the tech company has a name for the semiconductor production plants it’s building next door in Licking County. Say hello to Ohio One. “The name is a nod to the...
Advocate

A Few Minutes With LGBTQ+ Ally and Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown

Growing up in southwestern Pennsylvania, near the state of Ohio, it could be a rough-and-tumble world. When I worked on the Hill for my congressman from that area, we had the entire bottom left-hand corner of the state. It was during a time when steel mills and coal mines still mattered, so it was a hardscrabble, blue-collar constituency.
sciotopost.com

The State Will Demolish A Dozen Buildings in Fayette County

OHIO – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the locations of more blighted and vacant structures that will be demolished to make room for new economic development, a dozen of those buildings will be in Fayette County. A total of 599 additional structures in...
Mount Vernon News

Veteran ID cards excluded from restrictive new voter ID law

COLUMBUS – The latest update to Ohio election law, which requires government-issued photo identification cards to be used as voter identification on Election Day, appears to render the free veteran ID cards issued by county recorders useless at the ballot box. Despite reports stating “The bill would require voters...
Cleveland.com

The apocalyptic video of the December turnpike crash scene is almost unimaginable: Today in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Snow swirled, wind pummeled and temperatures plunged two days before Christmas, when dozens of semi trucks and cars collided on the Ohio Turnpike. More than 40 vehicles crashed in the pile-up, which killed four people and injured 73 around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 23. We’re talking about the body cam footage from State Highway Patrol troopers, as they walked through the aftermath, on Today in Ohio.
YAHOO!

Opinion: Mass incarceration being disguised as gun control in Ohio

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recently signed a massive criminal justice reform bill, a testament to the work of activists proposing legislation since the Black Lives Matter Movement. Not included in that reform package, however, was the repeal of a law that incarcerates hundreds of people: Weapons Under Disability. This law...
Ballotpedia News

The Ballot Bulletin: Ohio governor signs bill amending election laws

Welcome to The Ballot Bulletin, where we track developments in election policy at the federal, state, and local levels. This is the final monthly edition of The Ballot Bulletin. Starting February 3, this newsletter will be sent weekly on Fridays, featuring several new charts and visuals of the latest bills and legislative activity from Ballotpedia’s Election Administration Legislation Tracker. Each week, we’ll give you the latest on noteworthy election-related bills in state legislatures, recent bill activity, and a look at the big picture—how many bills have been signed into law? By members of which political party? And more.
wvxu.org

Proposal would eliminate one-third of Ohio’s code for rules and regulations

The DeWine administration has proposed eliminating one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code which details rules and regulations for more than 300 state agencies and divisions. The administrative code contains more than 17.4 million words for the agencies and the businesses and organizations that fall under their authority. Lt. Gov. Jon...
spectrumnews1.com

Ag Report: Eggs, poultry and the supply chain

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The egg and poultry industries continue to face challenges, but investments are being made, specifically in Ohio. Lincoln Yee is the co-Founder and co-President of International Food Solutions Inc. He said his business processes raw poultry into foods like teriyaki or tangerine chicken for thousands of...
