Read full article on original website
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio lawmakers propose extending working hours for teens on school nights
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Conservative lawmakers in Ohio want to allow teens to work longer hours on school nights. According to one Republican Senator, teen workers in Ohio should be permitted to work until 9 p.m. on school nights. Currently, section 4109.07 of the Ohio Revised Code only allows teens to work until 7 p.m.
wvxu.org
Ohio has its first potential gubernatorial candidate for 2026
The November election was just a few weeks ago, with Republicans sweeping the statewide offices, starting with governor. But already, there’s a potential Republican candidate for the next race for governor in 2026. Matt Mayer used to head up the conservative think tank the Buckeye Institute and now is...
Ohio city rewrites abortion ban, advocacy groups end lawsuit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Groups advocating for professional social workers and abortion rights said they have succeeded in forcing a small Ohio city to significantly narrow its ban on conducting or recommending abortions and so have ended their legal challenge. The lawsuit by the National Association of Social Workers and the Abortion Fund of Ohio argued […]
13abc.com
Efforts to legalize marijuana in Ohio are renewed
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lawmakers in the buckeye state are discussing legalizing recreational marijuana. The issue was blocked from last November’s ballot but could reappear soon. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose reintroduced an activist-led piece of legislation that if passed would legalize, tax, and regulate adult use of...
dayton247now.com
Gov. DeWine provides funds to demolish Memorial Day tornado damage, and other buildings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Friday, January 27, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted announced the locations of blighted and vacant structures that will be demolished to make way for new economic development. A total of 599 additional structures will be demolished in 15 counties with assistance...
Ohioans continue paying for House Bill 6 scandal
Ohioans continue to foot the bill of not just former Speaker of the Ohio House Larry Householder's public corruption trial, but also the bill that landed him in federal court.
Delaware Gazette
Intel campus to be called One Ohio
NEW ALBANY — While the public may still refer to it as the Silicon Heartland or simply Intel, the tech company has a name for the semiconductor production plants it’s building next door in Licking County. Say hello to Ohio One. “The name is a nod to the...
Advocate
A Few Minutes With LGBTQ+ Ally and Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown
Growing up in southwestern Pennsylvania, near the state of Ohio, it could be a rough-and-tumble world. When I worked on the Hill for my congressman from that area, we had the entire bottom left-hand corner of the state. It was during a time when steel mills and coal mines still mattered, so it was a hardscrabble, blue-collar constituency.
How new Ohio voting laws will affect the May primary election
In almost three weeks since Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed new voting restrictions into law, local boards of elections are coming to realize what these changes will mean for voters.
sciotopost.com
The State Will Demolish A Dozen Buildings in Fayette County
OHIO – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the locations of more blighted and vacant structures that will be demolished to make room for new economic development, a dozen of those buildings will be in Fayette County. A total of 599 additional structures in...
Ohio bill would allow people arrested for OVI for marijuana to bring evidence, witness to court to argue case
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio prosecutors say courts will be tied up with more expenses and trials if a bill passes that would allow people arrested for driving under the influence of marijuana to argue that they weren’t actually high but had ingested the drug days earlier. It also...
Mount Vernon News
Veteran ID cards excluded from restrictive new voter ID law
COLUMBUS – The latest update to Ohio election law, which requires government-issued photo identification cards to be used as voter identification on Election Day, appears to render the free veteran ID cards issued by county recorders useless at the ballot box. Despite reports stating “The bill would require voters...
The apocalyptic video of the December turnpike crash scene is almost unimaginable: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Snow swirled, wind pummeled and temperatures plunged two days before Christmas, when dozens of semi trucks and cars collided on the Ohio Turnpike. More than 40 vehicles crashed in the pile-up, which killed four people and injured 73 around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 23. We’re talking about the body cam footage from State Highway Patrol troopers, as they walked through the aftermath, on Today in Ohio.
YAHOO!
Opinion: Mass incarceration being disguised as gun control in Ohio
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recently signed a massive criminal justice reform bill, a testament to the work of activists proposing legislation since the Black Lives Matter Movement. Not included in that reform package, however, was the repeal of a law that incarcerates hundreds of people: Weapons Under Disability. This law...
Public records contradict claims by Larry Householder’s lawyers in his corruption trial: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Lawyers for ex-Ohio House speaker Larry Householder say he did not benefit almost $500,000 for his participation in this illicit bribery scheme, but rather the money was a loan from Jeff Longstreth, a former top political aide. We’re talking about the defense -- and the public records...
The Ballot Bulletin: Ohio governor signs bill amending election laws
Welcome to The Ballot Bulletin, where we track developments in election policy at the federal, state, and local levels. This is the final monthly edition of The Ballot Bulletin. Starting February 3, this newsletter will be sent weekly on Fridays, featuring several new charts and visuals of the latest bills and legislative activity from Ballotpedia’s Election Administration Legislation Tracker. Each week, we’ll give you the latest on noteworthy election-related bills in state legislatures, recent bill activity, and a look at the big picture—how many bills have been signed into law? By members of which political party? And more.
wvxu.org
Proposal would eliminate one-third of Ohio’s code for rules and regulations
The DeWine administration has proposed eliminating one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code which details rules and regulations for more than 300 state agencies and divisions. The administrative code contains more than 17.4 million words for the agencies and the businesses and organizations that fall under their authority. Lt. Gov. Jon...
wvxu.org
Ohio is seen as a test state for solar farms. An increasing number of counties are banning them
Ohio led the nation in solar and wind farm rejections in 2022, according to an author and podcaster tracking such data. Robert Bryce says more than 40 Ohio townships banned either wind or solar, or both, in 2022. He says that's a direct result of Senate Bill 52, which gives local governments control. Butler County is one county banning them.
spectrumnews1.com
Ag Report: Eggs, poultry and the supply chain
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The egg and poultry industries continue to face challenges, but investments are being made, specifically in Ohio. Lincoln Yee is the co-Founder and co-President of International Food Solutions Inc. He said his business processes raw poultry into foods like teriyaki or tangerine chicken for thousands of...
Comments / 3