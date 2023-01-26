Read full article on original website
Backyard chickens: Is it legal to keep chickens in Tampa & St. Pete?
As egg prices remain elevated, where in Tampa Bay can you keep chickens to get your eggs at home?
floridapolitics.com
Tampa General moves to foster growth of Tampa’s medical, research district
The health care industry is Hillsborough County’s fastest-growing employment sector. This week Tampa General Hospital and the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council unveiled a brand-new partnership aimed to bolster the growth of Tampa’s Medical and Research District and expand access to high-quality health care and set up a major economic engine for the Tampa Bay region.
Pinellas County leaders: Number of homeless people increasing across Tampa Bay
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of volunteers hit the streets in Pinellas County to count the number of homeless people in the Tampa Bay area community. Dozens of homeless people met with volunteers at Williams Park in St Petersburg. Counting the number of unsheltered people in the county helps...
mynews13.com
New blood cancer treatment an advancement in health care, experts say
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Getting a cancer diagnosis can be a scary thing, and getting a diagnosis where there is no cure can be even worse. But a new multiple myeloma blood cancer treatment called CAR T-cell therapy has patients jumping up for the opportunity to receive it. What...
ABC Action News
They sold land under their mobile homes, now they regret it
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nancy DeCamp can no longer bear to enter the home on lot 257. Her sister Tootie lived here, just a golf cart ride from where Nancy shares a place with her husband in their manufactured home community in central Pinellas County. After Tootie died in October, the DeCamps tried, without success, to sell her home.
995qyk.com
These Are USA Today’s Top 10 New Restaurants In Florida
These are USA Today’s top 10 new restaurants in Florida! Luckily for us, there are a couple Tampa Bay spots on the list. Some other places mentioned are a quick drive away in Orlando, Naples, and Fort Myers. If you’re ever driving across the state or taking a staycation at a nearby Florida town, be sure to check out these places!
Equality Florida unveils mural in Seminole Heights neighborhood
Gillian Fazio created the mural. She graduated from the University of Florida and designs murals across the Tampa Bay area.
St. Petersburg restaurant named in Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg restaurant was among 14 Florida restaurants recognized in Yelp’s “Top 100 Places to Eat” in 2023. Yelp ranked Uptown Eats in downtown St. Pete at number 21. At Uptown Eats, diners can fill up on a Gouda Cheddar Grits bowl, the Hot Hot Heat sandwich or the […]
fox13news.com
Florida representative introduces bill aimed at targeting hate crimes after reports of anti-Semitic incidents
TAMPA, Fla. - As people remember the horrors of the Holocaust on International Holocaust Remembrance Day Friday, anti-Semitism continues to be a major concern, prompting a Florida state representative to introduce a bill targeting hate crimes. State Representative Mike Caruso, R-Palm Beach, introduced House Bill 269 ahead of Florida’s legislative...
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Florida
FLORIDA -There are several options if you're looking for the best hot dog in Florida. Some top spots include Dogma Grill in Miami and Sweet Dogs in Tallahassee. These options are excellent, and each has a unique twist on the classic American dish. Our staff's picks of The Best of Florida Hot Dogs are listed below.
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Battled Tampa Fire Late Saturday Night
TAMPA, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue battled a fire at 5809 N 50th Street in Tampa late Saturday night. Calls came into the dispatch center at around 11:30 Friday night from individuals reporting smoke and flames coming from storage units at this location. “Engine
995qyk.com
St. Pete Restaurant Is One Of The ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ In America
A St. Pete restaurant is on the the ‘Top 100 Places To Eat” in America. This is according to Yelp. Yelp ranked Uptown Eats, which is in downtown St. Petersburg, at number 21 on their list. Firstly, here is what Yelp says on the website about Uptown Eats....
wmfe.org
Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.
Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
Airline Secretly Ends Cheap Flights From New York State To Florida
With little to no warning, an airline has stopped direct flights from the Hudson Valley to popular Florida destinations. In October 2021, low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines announced plans to offer nonstop flights from New York Stewart International Airport to Orlando, Miami and Tampa, Florida. “The addition of Frontier Airlines is...
Hidden History: Pirates in Tampa Bay
It's January in Tampa Bay. The time to be inundated with all things pirates and parades. But what were pirates to Tampa Bay? Were they a genuine threat? Did they lead to the development of the area? Were they just an extension of colonial control, Let's learn more about pirates and Tampa Bay and why we've dedicated so much to their memory.
fox13news.com
Billy Adams trial: Tampa rapper found not guilty of double murder in recording studio
TAMPA, Fla. - The fate of a Tampa rapper charged with two first-degree murders and burglary was only in the hands of a jury for a few hours Friday before they came to a decision. Billy Adams was accused of killing two men at a home recording studio in Lutz...
cltampa.com
A rare midcentury 'Bird Cage' home in St. Petersburg is back on the market
Only a few exist, but a rare midcentury Florida home designed specifically for our state's balmy climate, is once again for sale in South Pinellas Point. Known as Vision-Aire homes, and nicknamed "Bird Cage houses" for their unique airey design, this home is just one of 13 built by the late celebrated Florida architect Glenn Q. Johnson, whose work can still be found at the St. Pete Beach Library, the North Shore Aquatic Center, and the Pinellas County Judicial Building, among other well-known structures.
Bay News 9
Power bill rates in Tampa Bay could increase up to 40%
TAMPA, Fla. — Citing increasing fuel costs and the cost of restoring power after storms, rate increases could be impacting power companies in Florida. Requests from Florida Power and Light, Duke Energy and Tampa Electric are all slated to for consideration before the Florida Public Service Commission March 7. From residential to commercial, increases could range from 10% to almost 40%, depending on the provider come spring of 2023.
fox13news.com
Dover family-owned farm gears up for strawberry season
DOVER, Fla. - Winter in Florida means strawberry season and the official state dessert is fresh from the farm to table. One of those farms in Dover is Three Son Farm owned by the Williams family. "I was raised on the farm, my mom she brought us up on the...
Tampa Bay restaurants receive zero James Beard nominations
We didn’t receive any love from the Michelin Guide last year, either.
