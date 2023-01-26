ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridapolitics.com

Tampa General moves to foster growth of Tampa’s medical, research district

The health care industry is Hillsborough County’s fastest-growing employment sector. This week Tampa General Hospital and the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council unveiled a brand-new partnership aimed to bolster the growth of Tampa’s Medical and Research District and expand access to high-quality health care and set up a major economic engine for the Tampa Bay region.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News

They sold land under their mobile homes, now they regret it

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nancy DeCamp can no longer bear to enter the home on lot 257. Her sister Tootie lived here, just a golf cart ride from where Nancy shares a place with her husband in their manufactured home community in central Pinellas County. After Tootie died in October, the DeCamps tried, without success, to sell her home.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

These Are USA Today’s Top 10 New Restaurants In Florida

These are USA Today’s top 10 new restaurants in Florida! Luckily for us, there are a couple Tampa Bay spots on the list. Some other places mentioned are a quick drive away in Orlando, Naples, and Fort Myers. If you’re ever driving across the state or taking a staycation at a nearby Florida town, be sure to check out these places!
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Florida representative introduces bill aimed at targeting hate crimes after reports of anti-Semitic incidents

TAMPA, Fla. - As people remember the horrors of the Holocaust on International Holocaust Remembrance Day Friday, anti-Semitism continues to be a major concern, prompting a Florida state representative to introduce a bill targeting hate crimes. State Representative Mike Caruso, R-Palm Beach, introduced House Bill 269 ahead of Florida’s legislative...
TAMPA, FL
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Florida

FLORIDA -There are several options if you're looking for the best hot dog in Florida. Some top spots include Dogma Grill in Miami and Sweet Dogs in Tallahassee. These options are excellent, and each has a unique twist on the classic American dish. Our staff's picks of The Best of Florida Hot Dogs are listed below.
DUNEDIN, FL
wmfe.org

Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.

Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Modern Globe

Hidden History: Pirates in Tampa Bay

It's January in Tampa Bay. The time to be inundated with all things pirates and parades. But what were pirates to Tampa Bay? Were they a genuine threat? Did they lead to the development of the area? Were they just an extension of colonial control, Let's learn more about pirates and Tampa Bay and why we've dedicated so much to their memory.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

A rare midcentury 'Bird Cage' home in St. Petersburg is back on the market

Only a few exist, but a rare midcentury Florida home designed specifically for our state's balmy climate, is once again for sale in South Pinellas Point. Known as Vision-Aire homes, and nicknamed "Bird Cage houses" for their unique airey design, this home is just one of 13 built by the late celebrated Florida architect Glenn Q. Johnson, whose work can still be found at the St. Pete Beach Library, the North Shore Aquatic Center, and the Pinellas County Judicial Building, among other well-known structures.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

Power bill rates in Tampa Bay could increase up to 40%

TAMPA, Fla. — Citing increasing fuel costs and the cost of restoring power after storms, rate increases could be impacting power companies in Florida. Requests from Florida Power and Light, Duke Energy and Tampa Electric are all slated to for consideration before the Florida Public Service Commission March 7. From residential to commercial, increases could range from 10% to almost 40%, depending on the provider come spring of 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Dover family-owned farm gears up for strawberry season

DOVER, Fla. - Winter in Florida means strawberry season and the official state dessert is fresh from the farm to table. One of those farms in Dover is Three Son Farm owned by the Williams family. "I was raised on the farm, my mom she brought us up on the...
DOVER, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy