JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Voices: It is time to tell the truth about Harry, Meghan and my grandfather – Nelson Mandela
When people accused me recently of criticising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for “profiteering” from my grandfather’s name, I was shocked. Because it was false. I had never accused Harry and Meghan of doing this.Instead, I was misquoted, leading to global news coverage that weaponised my name – and the name of my grandfather, the late anti-apartheid activist and first president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela – to target a woman of colour.An Australian newspaper reported that I had accused Harry and Meghan of “using” my grandfather’s legacy for profit with their Netflix documentary series Live to Lead. They...
Amanda Seyfried says she regrets filming movies as a teenager ‘without her underwear’
Amanda Seyfried has opened up about regretting some of her earlier career choices - including filming scenes 'without her underwear' as a teenager. The 37-year-old actress, who is best known for her roles in Jennifer's Body, Mean Girls, Les Misérables and the Mamma Mia series, recently reflected on feeling 'pressured' in her earlier years as an actress.
Best albums to blast at full volume for couples and singles on Valentine’s Day
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Miley Cyrus and Shakira toss some musical shade at exes Revenge is more than a way to balance the scales so you can get even. As pop stars frequently demonstrate, throwing some shade on your ex is a great way to top the charts and come out […]
Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira In Romantic Miami Ceremony: Photos
Marc Anthony, 53, and Miss Universe Paraguay Nadia Ferreira, 23, are married! The couple wed in a stunningly lavish ceremony on January 28, 2023 at the Pérez Art Museum Miami in a ceremony officiated by Francis X. Suarez, per Hola magazine. The bride wore a dress by Galia Lahav and the groom sported a suit by in Christian Dior. The star-studded affair was attended by David Beckham — also the Best Man — along with his wife Victoria Beckham.
This New Eddie Murphy Flick Has Surpassed a Best Picture Nom to Become the #1 Movie on Netflix
Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill's new comedy, 'You People,' has quickly become the top movie on Netflix, even surpassing a film that got a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards.
Rick Astley Is Suing Yung Gravy Over “Betty (Get Money)”
If you’ve listened to rapper Yung Gravy’s song “Betty (Get Money),” you’ve probably noticed something: it appears to heavily sample Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up,” itself ubiquitous for both its catchiness and for its presence in the phenomenon of rickrolling. The emphasis there is on “appears,” however — and it’s led Astley to take legal action against Yung Gravy.
Are Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo the Same Religion?
Olivia Culpo dated Nick Jonas, Tim Tebow, Ryan Lochte, and Danny Amendola before she found love with San Francisco 49ers running Christian McCaffrey. The former Miss Universe has gushed about her NFL star boyfriend on several occasions and revealed that their faith plays a major role in their relationship. Here’s...
Annie Wersching, ’24’ and ‘Bosch’ Star, Dead at 45
Annie Wersching, the award-winning actress who held prominent roles in television shows such as 24 and Bosch has passed away,... The post Annie Wersching, ’24’ and ‘Bosch’ Star, Dead at 45 appeared first on Outsider.
