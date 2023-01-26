ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska lawmakers propose disability, racial impact statements for certain legislation

LINCOLN — Most legislation in the Nebraska Legislature includes a fiscal impact statement, a process two lawmakers encouraged the body’s Executive Board on Friday to expand to disability and racial impact statements for certain legislation. Legislative Bill 39 and Legislative Bill 54, introduced by State Sens. Carol Blood of Bellevue and Terrell McKinney of Omaha, respectively, […] The post Nebraska lawmakers propose disability, racial impact statements for certain legislation appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska attorney general joins 24 other states in effort to block rule on ESG investing

LINCOLN — Nebraska has joined 24 other red states in a lawsuit seeking to block a new rule they claim frees up 401K managers to invest in so-called “environmental, social and governance” funds. The states argue that the U.S. Department of Labor is exceeding its authority by adopting a rule that allows fiduciaries to consider […] The post Nebraska attorney general joins 24 other states in effort to block rule on ESG investing appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska lawmakers, health care organizations praise, criticize Pillen’s State of the State

LINCOLN — State senators, nonprofits and local organizations expressed glee but caution Wednesday with Gov. Jim Pillen’s outlined priorities in his State of the State address. Much of Pillen’s address expanded upon his budget recommendations, which have been introduced in legislation by Speaker John Arch of La Vista and offered a vision for Nebraska’s trajectory. State […] The post Nebraska lawmakers, health care organizations praise, criticize Pillen’s State of the State appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

Bill would repeal helmet law for certain motorcyclists

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Testimony was heard Wednesday in the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee for a bill that would alter Nebraska’s motorcycle helmet mandate. Current state law requires that an individual wear a helmet while riding a motorcycle or moped. Blair Sen. Ben Hansen introduced LB91, which would no...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Omaha nonprofit speaks against LB258

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Over the last decade, officials with Project Extra Mile noticed a decrease in the number of underage youth getting caught up in alcohol use. Now, they say the pandemic has reversed that trend. “Since the pandemic, it’s really increased because of isolation and not having school,...
OMAHA, NE
rmef.org

New Reporting Tool Fights Nebraska Wildlife Crime

Below is a news release from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. For 2023, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents and try to reduce poaching nationwide. Helping law enforcement eliminate poaching in Nebraska just got a little easier, thanks to a...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy