Read full article on original website
Related
Nebraska lawmakers propose disability, racial impact statements for certain legislation
LINCOLN — Most legislation in the Nebraska Legislature includes a fiscal impact statement, a process two lawmakers encouraged the body’s Executive Board on Friday to expand to disability and racial impact statements for certain legislation. Legislative Bill 39 and Legislative Bill 54, introduced by State Sens. Carol Blood of Bellevue and Terrell McKinney of Omaha, respectively, […] The post Nebraska lawmakers propose disability, racial impact statements for certain legislation appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Pillen leans into ‘opportunity scholarships’ debate
Before a press conference promoting a potential state tax break for donors helping low-income parents pay for private school, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen spoke to 15 students from his hometown.
KETV.com
Nebraska state senator offers bill to increase tax and scrutiny on 'games of skill'
LINCOLN, Neb. — They look like video slots but are technically called "games of skill" and they are popping up in convenience stores, bars and supermarkets all across Nebraska. "All these gray area machines have proliferated absolutely everywhere and they're now next to every church and school in the...
KETV.com
Nebraska lawmakers hear 'racial impact statement' measure for criminal, juvenile justice bills
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska lawmakers heard a measure that would require a racial impact statement on every proposed bill dealing with criminal and juvenile justice. State Sen. Terrell McKinney introduced LB54. He said it's a tool to make sure legislation doesn't have an unintended or disproportionate impact on minority...
KETV.com
Nebraska community colleges come out against Gov. Pillen's budget plan
OMAHA, Neb. — Lowering property taxes and preventing brain drain in Nebraksa were two priorities Gov. Jim Pillen laid out in his state of the state address this week. He proposed the state take on the funding of Nebraska's community colleges rather than letting property taxes be responsible. The...
Nebraska attorney general joins 24 other states in effort to block rule on ESG investing
LINCOLN — Nebraska has joined 24 other red states in a lawsuit seeking to block a new rule they claim frees up 401K managers to invest in so-called “environmental, social and governance” funds. The states argue that the U.S. Department of Labor is exceeding its authority by adopting a rule that allows fiduciaries to consider […] The post Nebraska attorney general joins 24 other states in effort to block rule on ESG investing appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Nebraska lawmakers, health care organizations praise, criticize Pillen’s State of the State
LINCOLN — State senators, nonprofits and local organizations expressed glee but caution Wednesday with Gov. Jim Pillen’s outlined priorities in his State of the State address. Much of Pillen’s address expanded upon his budget recommendations, which have been introduced in legislation by Speaker John Arch of La Vista and offered a vision for Nebraska’s trajectory. State […] The post Nebraska lawmakers, health care organizations praise, criticize Pillen’s State of the State appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
knopnews2.com
Bill would repeal helmet law for certain motorcyclists
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Testimony was heard Wednesday in the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee for a bill that would alter Nebraska’s motorcycle helmet mandate. Current state law requires that an individual wear a helmet while riding a motorcycle or moped. Blair Sen. Ben Hansen introduced LB91, which would no...
klkntv.com
‘Don’t leave seniors behind’: Nebraska health care pleads for funding
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- In Nebraska, over 20,000 seniors require some form of care, and with ongoing closures, growing concerns stem from a lack of funding. Since 2015, 44 nursing homes and 34 assisted living facilities have closed in Nebraska, resulting in a total loss of more than 3,000 beds for seniors.
WOWT
Omaha nonprofit speaks against LB258
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Over the last decade, officials with Project Extra Mile noticed a decrease in the number of underage youth getting caught up in alcohol use. Now, they say the pandemic has reversed that trend. “Since the pandemic, it’s really increased because of isolation and not having school,...
rmef.org
New Reporting Tool Fights Nebraska Wildlife Crime
Below is a news release from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. For 2023, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents and try to reduce poaching nationwide. Helping law enforcement eliminate poaching in Nebraska just got a little easier, thanks to a...
klkntv.com
“I-80 is a pipeline for all kinds of criminal activity” including human trafficking
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Officials say the number of human trafficking cases prosecuted in Nebraska jumped from 0 to 92 between 2007 and 2022. That jump is due to a special task force created in 2015. The goal of Nebraska’s human trafficking task force is to increase awareness that...
klkntv.com
Nebraskans split on bill that would allow concealed carry without permit
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Dozens testified in a hearing Thursday for a bill that would allow Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without a permit. Sen. Tom Brewer’s LB77 would allow the carrying of concealed weapons without a permit or a safety training course. Right now in Nebraska, you...
doniphanherald.com
How one Nebraskan made it from two tours in Iraq to ranching in the Sandhills
Garrett Dwyer runs about 500 head of Hereford and Angus cattle on his Bartlett ranch on the east edge of the Sandhills. The land he’s on today has been in his family since 1894, when his great-great-grandfather homesteaded it. Dwyer, who grew up there, is the fifth generation in his family to ranch the land.
klkntv.com
Constitutional carry bill opposed by Nebraska police will be discussed Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A reworked and less restrictive constitutional carry proposal is scheduled for a hearing at the Nebraska State Capitol this Thursday. Like the measure that fell just two votes short last year, LB77 would allow people to carry a concealed handgun without a permit. But this...
North Platte Telegraph
Bill looks to extend Nebraska's statute of limitations after toxic chemical exposures
Nearly two years after a frozen pipe broke at the AltEn ethanol plant and contaminated Saunders County waterways, a Nebraska lawmaker reintroduced a bill to give victims more time to sue. State Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue introduced the bill (LB7), which would extend Nebraska's statute of limitations for hazardous...
KETV.com
Nebraska hospital groups say Gov. Pillen's budget proposal 'ignores the crisis'
LINCOLN, Neb. — A joint statement by multiple hospital groups said Gov. Jim Pillen's proposed budget ignores the "crisis" providers are facing as they care for Nebraskans. If you're impacted by a lack of access to health care services, the Nebraska Hospital Association said it could get worse. They...
klkntv.com
‘It’s kind of like having a parachute’: Nebraskans voice opinion on concealed carry bill
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The hearing for a reworked and less restrictive constitutional carry proposal was held at the State Capitol on Thursday. Like the measure that fell just two votes short last year, Legislative Bill 77 would allow people to carry a concealed handgun without a permit. State...
doniphanherald.com
Nearly $20 million awarded to develop behavioral health workforce in Nebraska
A total of 83 projects from across Nebraska will receive a share of nearly $20 million in federal pandemic recovery funds to bolster the development of the state's behavioral health workforce. The money is the first and largest installment of the $25.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds the...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska fights court action by seed companies to block AltEn from transferring funds
Six companies that formerly supplied AltEn with pesticide-coated seed have asked a federal judge to stop the defunct ethanol plant from taking steps to avoid paying for an environmental cleanup at its facility near Mead. Filed last year by Corteva, AgReliant, Beck’s Superior Hybrids, Winfield Solutions, Bayer and Syngenta, the...
Comments / 0