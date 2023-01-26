Read full article on original website
Foodie News: Neptunes reopens in downtown Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Triangle Business Journal reported this week that downtown Pittsboro got a huge boost this week with an announcement from Greg and Paula Brown Stafford that they have landed the final two major tenants for their much anticipated SoCo development, a dining and nightlife destination just south of the town-centered roundabout. Doherty’s Irish Pub & Restaurant and locally-run Havoc Brewing Company are the final two “pieces” to fall into place for the entertainment district that will feature food, drink and entertainment. Havoc Brewing (which plans to manufacture as well as sell onsite) plans to open in March and Doherty’s (which has locations in Cary and Apex) is aiming to open in September. They are joining The Mod (wood-fired pizzas) and The Other Side bar. Learn more about SoCo here.
cbs17
Durham BBQ restaurant gets a big boost from community after fear of closing amid repairs and inflation
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — When CBS 17 first met Fabianne Simmons two weeks ago she described things at her restaurant as dire. She’s the owner of Backyard BBQ Pit in Durham. Not only did the restaurant need costly repairs, but they were also trying to keep the food affordable amid high inflation.
visitraleigh.com
The Most-Anticipated Restaurant Openings of 2023 in Raleigh, N.C.
It looks like 2023 is going to be a big year for food in Raleigh, N.C. These highly anticipated restaurants have their eyes set on bringing new flavors to the City of Oaks in the coming months, a good sign for the hospitality community in Raleigh (and a great reason to plan a future visit).
Laymarr Marshall finds a new coaching home at Raleigh Millbrook
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – Laymarr Marshall was ready to be a head football coach again. Raleigh Millbrook presented him with the perfect opportunity. Millbrook, which finished last season at 13-2 and lost to eventual 4-A state champion New Bern in the Eastern Regional championship, introduced ...
3 must-do weekend trips within 4 hours of Raleigh
Whether you're looking for a coastal respite or an adventurous mountain trip, here are three destinations to consider for your next getaway. 1. Mount Airy Veggie pizza and a flight of craft beer from Thirsty Souls. Photo: Emma Way/AxiosThis charming small town is just over 2 hours from Raleigh. Here’s how to spend the perfect weekend in Mount Airy.Stay: In an Airbnb above Mount Airy's first brewery, Thirsty Souls, owned by Maria and Jan Kriska. Book here.Do:Relive the "Andy Griffith Show" era during one of several "Mayberry days" in various locations around Mount Airy from September 18–24. Details.Find a funky...
cbs17
Protest planned in downtown Raleigh after Tyre Nichols body camera video released
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Kerwin Pittman’s mindset and goal going into Saturday afternoon is clear. “Of course, this will be peaceful. We are hoping it to be a peaceful demonstration. We want to give the people the platform to air out their grievances in a productive and constructive way, but to also be able to educate a mass amount of people at the same time on how to effect change,” Pittman explained.
cbs17
Central NC police chiefs react to Tyre Nichols body cam video
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police chiefs in Wake County and Moore County released statements after body camera footage showed Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols. The Memphis Police Department released body camera video on Friday, one day after the five police officers were charged with second-degree murder. The Memphis...
This Massive Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend the day. There's always a bunch of cool items to find and for a great deal too!
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Cary, NC
Cary is a town in the Raleigh-Cary Metropolitan Statistical Area in Wake and Chatham counties. The Tuscarora people were the earliest settlers in the area before the arrival of the Europeans. In 1868, railroad tracks were laid down in the area, opening economic development opportunities. The town of Cary continuously...
North Carolina witness says shape-changing object darting around night sky
A North Carolina witness at Sanford reported watching a shape-changing object “darting” around the night sky at 4 a.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
cbs17
Amid increased shootings, five violence interrupters could come to Raleigh
RALEIGH N.C., (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh is looking to bring violence interrupters into the community, similar to what’s already started in Durham. Raleigh-Apex NAACP president Gerald Givens Jr. said the goal with the program is to train people to help diffuse and prevent crimes from happening inside impacted communities.
cbs17
2 adults, 2 kids displaced in Durham house fire, officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two adults and two children are displaced following a Saturday morning house fire in Durham, according to officials. On Saturday at 9:04 a.m., the Durham Fire Department responded with 28 firefighters to a house fire in the 2500 block of Atlantic St., near a portion of the American Tobacco Trail in Durham.
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best slice of chocolate cake in each state, including this decadent dessert in North Carolina.
The Daily South
This North Carolina Non-Profit Uses Retired School Buses As Mobile Food Pantries
Flash back to peak pandemic, circa 2020 and 2021. With a large percentage of restaurants closed or pivoting only to service via takeout, countless pounds of milk, fruits and vegetables had to be dumped, plowed over or tossed due to disruptions in the supply chain. At the same time, millions of Americans were struggling to afford enough food to feed their families.
Freshman found dead in his dorm room at NC State University
RALEIGH, N.C. — A student was found dead in a dorm room at North Carolina State University, according to CBS affiliate WNCN. Police are investigating the death of a freshman found in his room at Wood Hall, according to WNCN. A school spokesperson said Adam Fawcett's death was being...
Unanswered crash questions threaten legacy of State Auditor Beth Wood, champion of government transparency
State Auditor Beth Wood has worked to build a reputation as a no-nonsense, independent investigator, leading an office that seeks to protect taxpayers by unearthing wrongdoing in all corners of North Carolina government. And in her four terms in office, the Democrat has largely succeeded, according to associates, observers and...
NC State police search for man after reported rape at residence hall
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State University Police Department received a report of a rape that happened this week at a residence hall. University police said it happened Tuesday at Bragaw Hall. The man who committed the alleged rape is not affiliated with the university, police said. University...
Thousands in taxpayer dollars used to fix state auditor’s Toyota after crash, NC agency says
The North Carolina Department of Administration tells CBS 17 they spent thousands of tax payer dollars to repair a vehicle involved in a collision with state auditor Beth Wood.
cbs17
Protest against police brutality held in downtown Raleigh; activists calling for justice for Tyre Nichols, Darryl Williams
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Activists gathered in downtown Raleigh on Saturday to hold a protest against police brutality. It started at 1 p.m. along Fayetteville Street. The protest comes in the aftermath of Memphis police releasing body camera videos showing the violent arrest that ended with Tyre Nichols’ death.
WRAL
Shooting on North Raleigh Boulevard
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police responded to a shooting at an Extended Stay in Raleigh Tuesday evening. According to the Raleigh Watch Commander, Police believe the shooting happened at the Extended Stay at 2601 Appliance Ct. in Raleigh. Officers were in the area when they heard shots. Police stopped a...
