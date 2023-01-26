ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL News

Foodie News: Neptunes reopens in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — Triangle Business Journal reported this week that downtown Pittsboro got a huge boost this week with an announcement from Greg and Paula Brown Stafford that they have landed the final two major tenants for their much anticipated SoCo development, a dining and nightlife destination just south of the town-centered roundabout. Doherty’s Irish Pub & Restaurant and locally-run Havoc Brewing Company are the final two “pieces” to fall into place for the entertainment district that will feature food, drink and entertainment. Havoc Brewing (which plans to manufacture as well as sell onsite) plans to open in March and Doherty’s (which has locations in Cary and Apex) is aiming to open in September. They are joining The Mod (wood-fired pizzas) and The Other Side bar. Learn more about SoCo here.
RALEIGH, NC
visitraleigh.com

The Most-Anticipated Restaurant Openings of 2023 in Raleigh, N.C.

It looks like 2023 is going to be a big year for food in Raleigh, N.C. These highly anticipated restaurants have their eyes set on bringing new flavors to the City of Oaks in the coming months, a good sign for the hospitality community in Raleigh (and a great reason to plan a future visit).
RALEIGH, NC
Axios Raleigh

3 must-do weekend trips within 4 hours of Raleigh

Whether you're looking for a coastal respite or an adventurous mountain trip, here are three destinations to consider for your next getaway. 1. Mount Airy Veggie pizza and a flight of craft beer from Thirsty Souls. Photo: Emma Way/AxiosThis charming small town is just over 2 hours from Raleigh. Here’s how to spend the perfect weekend in Mount Airy.Stay: In an Airbnb above Mount Airy's first brewery, Thirsty Souls, owned by Maria and Jan Kriska. Book here.Do:Relive the "Andy Griffith Show" era during one of several "Mayberry days" in various locations around Mount Airy from September 18–24. Details.Find a funky...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Protest planned in downtown Raleigh after Tyre Nichols body camera video released

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Kerwin Pittman’s mindset and goal going into Saturday afternoon is clear. “Of course, this will be peaceful. We are hoping it to be a peaceful demonstration. We want to give the people the platform to air out their grievances in a productive and constructive way, but to also be able to educate a mass amount of people at the same time on how to effect change,” Pittman explained.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Central NC police chiefs react to Tyre Nichols body cam video

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police chiefs in Wake County and Moore County released statements after body camera footage showed Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols. The Memphis Police Department released body camera video on Friday, one day after the five police officers were charged with second-degree murder. The Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Cary, NC

Cary is a town in the Raleigh-Cary Metropolitan Statistical Area in Wake and Chatham counties. The Tuscarora people were the earliest settlers in the area before the arrival of the Europeans. In 1868, railroad tracks were laid down in the area, opening economic development opportunities. The town of Cary continuously...
CARY, NC
cbs17

Amid increased shootings, five violence interrupters could come to Raleigh

RALEIGH N.C., (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh is looking to bring violence interrupters into the community, similar to what’s already started in Durham. Raleigh-Apex NAACP president Gerald Givens Jr. said the goal with the program is to train people to help diffuse and prevent crimes from happening inside impacted communities.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

2 adults, 2 kids displaced in Durham house fire, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two adults and two children are displaced following a Saturday morning house fire in Durham, according to officials. On Saturday at 9:04 a.m., the Durham Fire Department responded with 28 firefighters to a house fire in the 2500 block of Atlantic St., near a portion of the American Tobacco Trail in Durham.
DURHAM, NC
The Daily South

This North Carolina Non-Profit Uses Retired School Buses As Mobile Food Pantries

Flash back to peak pandemic, circa 2020 and 2021. With a large percentage of restaurants closed or pivoting only to service via takeout, countless pounds of milk, fruits and vegetables had to be dumped, plowed over or tossed due to disruptions in the supply chain. At the same time, millions of Americans were struggling to afford enough food to feed their families.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL

Shooting on North Raleigh Boulevard

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police responded to a shooting at an Extended Stay in Raleigh Tuesday evening. According to the Raleigh Watch Commander, Police believe the shooting happened at the Extended Stay at 2601 Appliance Ct. in Raleigh. Officers were in the area when they heard shots. Police stopped a...
RALEIGH, NC

