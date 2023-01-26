Effective: 2023-01-30 02:46:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Evangeline; St. Landry The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Mermentau River Near Mermentau Sabine River Near Deweyville Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice. * WHEN...From late tonight to late Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Minor flooding begins along the bayou with a few structures right along the bayou threatened. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CST Sunday the stage was 7.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 17.5 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Bayou Des Cannes Eunice 16.0 7.5 Sun 9 am CST 17.3 17.1 15.2

