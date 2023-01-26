Effective: 2023-01-29 08:43:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 20:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pearl River FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southern Mississippi, including the following county, Pearl River. * WHEN...Until 130 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1127 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This may cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain may result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Poplarville and Crossroads. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

