Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Amite, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall, Wilkinson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 08:40:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 20:45:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Amite; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the following counties and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, Central Tangipahoa, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Eastern Ascension, Iberville, Lower Tangipahoa, Northern Livingston, Northern St. Tammany, Northern Tangipahoa, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Livingston, Southwestern St. Tammany, St. Helena, Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana and Western Ascension. In southern Mississippi, Amite, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Tangipahoa by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 22:48:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 15:25:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Tangipahoa FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Louisiana, including the following parishes, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington. * WHEN...Until 300 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1250 PM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms occurred earlier in the day, but rainfall intensities have decreased. Minor flooding may be ongoing or could begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen and more is expected. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Folsom. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 10:33:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Washington FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Louisiana, including the following parishes, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington. * WHEN...Until 300 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1204 PM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Folsom. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Evangeline, St. Landry by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 02:46:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Evangeline; St. Landry The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Mermentau River Near Mermentau Sabine River Near Deweyville Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice. * WHEN...From late tonight to late Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Minor flooding begins along the bayou with a few structures right along the bayou threatened. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CST Sunday the stage was 7.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 17.5 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Bayou Des Cannes Eunice 16.0 7.5 Sun 9 am CST 17.3 17.1 15.2
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Pearl River by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 08:43:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 20:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pearl River FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southern Mississippi, including the following county, Pearl River. * WHEN...Until 130 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1127 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This may cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain may result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Poplarville and Crossroads. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Livingston by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 12:43:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 14:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Livingston FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON FOR WEST CENTRAL LIVINGSTON PARISH At 1243 PM CST, Doppler radar indicates rainfall intensity has decreased, but rain is continuing. Between 4.5 and 5.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Denham Springs and Walker. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 12 between mile markers 11 and 19. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Forrest, Lamar, Marion by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 13:22:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 17:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Forrest; Lamar; Marion FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON FOR MARION, FORREST AND LAMAR COUNTIES At 122 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated rain moving across the warned area. Heavy rain is expected to redevelop as we go through the afternoon, and additional amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hattiesburg, Petal, Columbia, West Hattiesburg, Sandy Hook, Kokomo, Holly Springs, Purvis, Lumberton, Sumrall, Pine Ridge, Baxterville, Oak Grove, Pinebur, Improve, Rawls Springs, Rock Hill, Pickwick, Bunker Hill and Mclaurin. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central St. Louis, Koochiching, North Cass, North Itasca by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 11:06:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 13:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Central St. Louis; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; South Cass; South Itasca; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Brown, Buffalo, Campbell, Clark, Codington, Corson, Day, Deuel by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 10:53:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-29 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Buffalo; Campbell; Clark; Codington; Corson; Day; Deuel; Edmunds; Faulk; Grant; Hamlin; Hand; Hyde; Marshall; McPherson; Potter; Roberts; Spink; Walworth WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST /11 AM MST/ TODAY Temperatures have slowly improved and warmed enough to allow the coldest of the wind chill values to subside.
Comments / 0