Wyoming Walk-On Marcus Epps One Win Away From Super Bowl
LARAMIE -- From walk-on to the NFL's biggest stage. That can be part of Marcus Epps' narrative if the top-seeded Eagles can get past San Francisco Sunday afternoon inside Lincoln Financial Field. Epps is one of the three former Wyoming players still alive in these playoffs, joining Cincinnati linebacker Logan...
Saints standing in way of Sean Payton landing new job?
The hype surrounding Sean Payton’s potential return to the NFL next season has died down a bit in recent days, as many believe he will return to FOX as an analyst. Could the New Orleans Saints be responsible for that? Payton is under contract with the Saints through 2024. Any team that hired him as... The post Saints standing in way of Sean Payton landing new job? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dolphins land Vic Fangio, which has ripple effects for Sean Payton and Kris Richard
Hey, good on the Miami Dolphins for correctly identifying a weakness and acting aggressively to address it. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that the Dolphins have agreed to bring on Vic Fangio as the league’s highest-paid defensive coordinator, which creates a couple of important ripple effects for the New Orleans Saints and several coaches with ties to them.
WATCH: Joey Bosa Gets Into Heated Exchange With Eagles Fans, Has To Be Separated
Philadelphia is always a wild scene when the Eagles are in the NFC Championship Game. It was back in 2018... The post WATCH: Joey Bosa Gets Into Heated Exchange With Eagles Fans, Has To Be Separated appeared first on Outsider.
