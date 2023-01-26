Read full article on original website
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Look: Eagles, 49ers Players Getting Chippy Before Kickoff
Tensions are running high, from Philadelphia to San Francisco and back. Before the start of the NFC Championship, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown and 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward exchanged words before getting into a shoving match at Lincoln Financial Field. Besides being the top two ...
NFL world reacts to massive Dolphins news
The NFL’s hiring cycle spun around again on Sunday as the Miami Dolphins made a huge splash. The Dolphins hired Vic Fangio to be the team’s next defensive coordinator. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero tweeted, “The Dolphins have agreed to terms with Vic Fangio on a deal that makes him the NFL’s highest-paid coordinator, per Read more... The post NFL world reacts to massive Dolphins news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
