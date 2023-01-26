ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WLKY.com

Eastern High School students protest handling of gun scare

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eastern High School students are voicing concerns over how their school handled a gun scare earlier this week. Jefferson County Public Schools said on Monday a fight started during lunch, and a gun fell out of a student’s backpack. JCPS said no shots were fired...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 Lawrence County women arrested for dealing cocaine, Indiana State Police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Lawrence County women were arrested and charged with dealing cocaine on Friday, according to Indiana State Police. Police stopped a vehicle on State Road 37 in Lawrence County as part of ISP's High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Awareness campaign. Troopers spoke to two Bedford women in the vehicle and observed criminal activity, leading to the deployment of K-9 Loki.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

LMPD goes outside the country in effort to recruit new officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is thinking outside the box, and outside the country, in the search for new recruits. The department is aggressively looking for recruits to join its next training academy, and the search for new officers includes more than just the 50 states and the District of Columbia.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Drug roundup lands 3 behind bars in Dubois County

HOLLAND, Ind. (WEHT) — Early Thursday morning, a Dubois County drug bust ended in the roundup of three suspects on multiple felony charges. The drug investigation led investigators to a Holland home on January 26. Deputies say they met David A. Gabberd at the front door and asked him if Chad Klein lived there. When […]
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Southern Indiana man arrested on several drug charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man was arrested Thursday on several drug charges after troopers tracked him down on a separate warrant. Indiana State Police said an investigation began after they received a tip on the whereabouts of a Jeffersonville suspect who had a felony warrant for possession of meth out of Harrison County.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Man injured after shooting in Beechmont neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Beechmont neighborhood Friday evening. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for LMPD, says officers initially responded on a reported shooting in the 4500 block of S. 6th Street around 9:15 p.m. Police then found a man...
LOUISVILLE, KY

