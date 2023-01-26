Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jeremy BrowerLouisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Related
WLKY.com
Eastern High School students protest handling of gun scare
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eastern High School students are voicing concerns over how their school handled a gun scare earlier this week. Jefferson County Public Schools said on Monday a fight started during lunch, and a gun fell out of a student’s backpack. JCPS said no shots were fired...
Principal describes 'possible drug problem' inside Louisville middle school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police spoke with students at one Jefferson County middle school on Friday in response to a possible drug problem within the school, according to an internal email from the school's principal. The email, provided to WHAS11 by an anonymous employee at Conway Middle School,...
Wave 3
Bardstown Police Department donates confiscated grow lamps to Nelson County High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bardstown Police Department is hoping to turn a drug bust into new curriculum. Their narcotics unit conducted a search warrant on someone growing marijuana indoors, with BPD confiscating several growing lights. Now, since there’s been a conviction, the department is donating the lights to a local high school.
wdrb.com
Louisville runners concerned over reported car break-ins at The Parklands of Floyds Fork
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Car break-ins at a popular Louisville park are keeping runners on their toes. Carrie Jordan said her van was broken into near the soccer fields in Beckley Creek Park Tuesday afternoon while she was running in The Parklands of Floyd Fork. "My husband called me frantic,...
Wave 3
Marion County man found guilty of intentional murder in 2020 homicide case
LEBANON, Ky. (WAVE) - A Lebanon man was found guilty by a jury for the murder of a 42-year-old woman back in April 2020. On April 5, Kentucky State Police were called to respond to a report of a shooting around 8:48 p.m. on Clear Creek Road in the Raywick community of Marion County.
wdrb.com
Louisville theater staff mourning the loss of 51-year-old colleague in Irish Hill shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was shot to death in Louisville's Irish Hill neighborhood was a staff member at a Louisville theater. The Commonwealth Theatre Center, located at 1123 Payne Street, posted on its website Thursday that a man found shot to death just before 4 p.m. on Cooper Street was on the theater's administrative staff.
Amount of evidence delays case against teens accused of bus stop shooting
The two boys accused of killing two other teenagers will be in court again in March, after an initial hearing on Friday.
wdrb.com
2 Lawrence County women arrested for dealing cocaine, Indiana State Police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Lawrence County women were arrested and charged with dealing cocaine on Friday, according to Indiana State Police. Police stopped a vehicle on State Road 37 in Lawrence County as part of ISP's High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Awareness campaign. Troopers spoke to two Bedford women in the vehicle and observed criminal activity, leading to the deployment of K-9 Loki.
wdrb.com
LMPD goes outside the country in effort to recruit new officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is thinking outside the box, and outside the country, in the search for new recruits. The department is aggressively looking for recruits to join its next training academy, and the search for new officers includes more than just the 50 states and the District of Columbia.
wdrb.com
Memphis police disband unit that fatally beat Tyre Nichols
Louisville to buy hotel from Greenberg campaign donor despite prior concerns. George Stinson has been trying to sell his property to the city for more than a year. The homelessness crisis in Smoketown "killed my project," he said.
wdrb.com
It's time for metal detectors to be installed at local schools | VIEWER RESPONSE
Another week and another gun was found at a local school. This time at Eastern High School in Louisville. . A fight broke out in the cafeteria and a gun fell out of a student's backpack. Thankfully, no one was hurt -- this time. There is no reason kids should be...
Drug roundup lands 3 behind bars in Dubois County
HOLLAND, Ind. (WEHT) — Early Thursday morning, a Dubois County drug bust ended in the roundup of three suspects on multiple felony charges. The drug investigation led investigators to a Holland home on January 26. Deputies say they met David A. Gabberd at the front door and asked him if Chad Klein lived there. When […]
Wave 3
Southern Indiana man arrested on several drug charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man was arrested Thursday on several drug charges after troopers tracked him down on a separate warrant. Indiana State Police said an investigation began after they received a tip on the whereabouts of a Jeffersonville suspect who had a felony warrant for possession of meth out of Harrison County.
935wain.com
Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Collision In Washington County
SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (January 27, 2023) – On Thursday, January 26, 2023 at approximately 6:54 A.M. EST, Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 15 Troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury collision on KY 555 near Mayes Creek Rd. in Washington County. The preliminary investigation revealed that Jadin Coleman, age 19 of...
Louisville community members react to release of Tyre Nichols video
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Leaders throughout Louisville are stunned. Some saying they are confused, disturbed and importantly heartbroken. “That was awful. That was awful. That young man never even posed a threat. It was awful." It is a common reaction after disturbing clips of Tyre Nichols' traffic stop was released...
WLKY.com
Employees shocked after man shot to death near restaurant in Irish Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The employees of a restaurant right across the street from where a man was shot to death Thursday afternoon said they are shocked. Employees at Ciao Ristorante in the Irish Hill neighborhood said on Friday, what would have been a normal Thursday evening was cut short by gunfire.
wdrb.com
Man injured after shooting in Beechmont neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Beechmont neighborhood Friday evening. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for LMPD, says officers initially responded on a reported shooting in the 4500 block of S. 6th Street around 9:15 p.m. Police then found a man...
Man hospitalized following shooting in Beechmont neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering in the hospital after a Friday night shooting in the Beechmont neighborhood. Metro Police’s 4th Division responded to the 4500 block of South Sixth Street around 9:15 p.m. following reports of the incident. Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot...
$1.2 million verdict against man accused of rape brings 'some solace,' five years later
Though LMPD closed the case without an arrest, a civil jury found Nikola Jajic liable for subjecting Jen Sainato to sexual contact without her consent.
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor Case
Two Louisville police officers were shot Wednesday night during a protest over the Kentucky grand jury’s decision earlier in the day that none of the officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor will be held accountable.
Comments / 0