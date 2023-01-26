Wyoming Whiskey recently celebrated their ten year anniversary and they honored the occasion as any craft distillery worth their salt would – by releasing a ten year old product. That ten year old product is the subject of today’s review, Wyoming Whiskey 10 Year Anniversary Edition which, we are told, “reflects 20 of the rarest casks at the Wyoming Whiskey distillery that were filled in November and December of 2011” making it, at 10.5 years old, the oldest product ever put out by the Cowboy State’s oldest distillery.

WYOMING STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO