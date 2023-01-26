Court of Appeals order DIA to keep Van Gogh's 'The Novel Reader' painting

On Wednesday, the United States Court of Appeals ordered the Detroit Institute of Arts to hold on to Van Gogh's "Liseuse De Romans," or "The Novel Reader" painting as legal battles continue over who its rightful owner is.

The painting has been in the DIA's possession since its Van Gogh in America Exhibit. On January 10, a Brazilian art collector sued, asking the US District Court to prevent the painting from being moved from the museum.

The collector said he purchased the painting back in 2017, but it had since gone missing.

On January 20, a judge found that he had no authority to grant an injunction that would prevent the Detroit Institute of Arts from moving a Van Gogh painting when their exhibit ended on Janurary 22, that ruling has since been appealed.