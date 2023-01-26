ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Court of Appeals order DIA to keep Van Gogh's 'The Novel Reader' painting

 6 days ago
On Wednesday, the United States Court of Appeals ordered the Detroit Institute of Arts to hold on to Van Gogh's "Liseuse De Romans," or "The Novel Reader" painting as legal battles continue over who its rightful owner is.

The painting has been in the DIA's possession since its Van Gogh in America Exhibit. On January 10, a Brazilian art collector sued, asking the US District Court to prevent the painting from being moved from the museum.

The collector said he purchased the painting back in 2017, but it had since gone missing.

On January 20, a judge found that he had no authority to grant an injunction that would prevent the Detroit Institute of Arts from moving a Van Gogh painting when their exhibit ended on Janurary 22, that ruling has since been appealed.

C Graham
6d ago

As a DIA supporter, and from the past articles I read about this story, this exhibit has been traveling around the country/world. I don't believe the DIA is done anything wrong as in having stolen the painting, it's just the part of the exhibit that's traveling. the so-called owner of the painting has apparently not had any luck in trying to have the painting removed from the tour, which tends you to believe his story could be a little fishy. I'm sure there are contracts involved and that means lawyers will be involved and someone will get to the bottom of it.

