East Lansing, MI

Abandoned Motel in Saginaw, Michigan: A Closer, Inside Look

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It’s not a Holiday Inn, or the Grand Hotel, Best Western, Drury’s, Radisson..…but it was once obviously a very nice place to spend the night…..at less-than-swanky prices, I assume.
SAGINAW, MI
Abandoned Train Cars on a Deserted Railroad Track: Charlotte, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you may risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, it's about time. We're finally getting a peek inside a couple of old abandoned train cars. These two cars are sitting on an old discarded railroad track just outside of Charlotte, nestled between rows of trees, hiding it from the view of motorists.
CHARLOTTE, MI
Would You Pay $650k For This 80s Style Fixer Upper in Ann Arbor?

It used to be that finding an outdated fixer-upper was the dream for young couples, right? I mean, it was usually the way younger people were able to afford homes. Now, I'm not trying to insult the previous owners of this house. Honestly, it's really unique compared to the "cookie-cutter" houses we see today. But, it was built in the 1980s and it looks like some of the original carpet, appliances, and so on still remain.
ANN ARBOR, MI
