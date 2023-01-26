Read full article on original website
Here's How Low Mortgage Rates Could Drop in 2023, According to One Expert
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Mortgage rates more than doubled in 2022, but hopeful homebuyers may soon see some relief from sky-high borrowing costs. Nadia Evangelou, senior economist and director of forecasting at the National Association of Realtors (NAR), is forecasting...
We just got confirmation that interest rates on mortgages, cars, and credit cards will keep getting more expensive in 2023
The Federal Reserve confirmed in its December minutes that inflation is "unacceptably high," and interest rates won't be cut in 2023 as a result.
: Some home builders are offering mortgage rates as low as 3%. Here’s why they’re doing it.
Home builders are playing hardball by offering mortgage rates as low as 3% on new homes to boost buyer demand. So how and why are they doing that?. For starters, home builders are feeling a lot less gloomy these days, as mortgage rates dip and buyer demand picks up. Mortgage demand surged on Wednesday, with buyers rushing in to catch a dip in rates.
Mortgage interest rates expected to drop in 2023—here's by how much
After home financing costs nearly doubled in 2022, some relief is in sight for potential homebuyers in 2023. The interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage in the U.S. is expected to drop to 5.25% by the end of this year, according to a forecast by the financial services website Bankrate. That's 1.49 percentage points lower than the current rate, and nearly two percentage points lower than 2022's peak rate of 7.12%.
Next Fed rate hike: How will it affect savings account interest rates?
After an unprecedented streak of interest rate hikes last year, the Federal Reserve might finally be curtailing its efforts to rein in inflation. The nation's central bank is expected to announce another rate increase at its February 1 meeting - but experts predict that, for the second time in a row, it will be a smaller one. What's more, some believe the Fed could be preparing to pause this string of hikes entirely in the spring.
What your salary needs to be to afford a $1 million home
You would need to make between $195,000 and $210,000 annual salary
Dollar Tree Is Raising Prices: What You Need To Know
Dollar Tree changed its standard price point from $1 to $1.25 in 2022, and there are more changes coming. The Fortune 500 company has also been working on Dollar Tree Plus, a new initiative for...
When will US home prices finally stop dropping?
The U.S. housing market will likely bottom out by mid-year, according to Goldman Sachs economists, as mortgage rates continue to decline from a peak of 7%.
Today's Mortgage and Refinance Rates: January 28, 2023 | Lower Rates Provide Boost to Home Sales
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Mortgage rates have trended down in recent...
Will Your Home Lose Value in a Recession?
The big 'R' word: We've been hearing it tossed about through gritted teeth for months now. As the Federal Reserve has steadily hiked interest rates in its efforts to curb inflation, the unfortunate...
Home prices and mortgages will stay high this year, but housing activity is set to cool further amid mild recession, Fannie Mae says
Mortgage rates could remain high if inflation indicators stay hot or if prices rebound, Fannie Mae said. It sees a mild recession for the US in 2023.
Another week of declining mortgage rates fuels homebuyer demand:Freddie Mac
The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 6.13% for the week ending Jan. 26, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey.
First-time homebuyers are 'royally screwed'
First-time buyers are older, living with their parents longer, and still struggling to find a home thanks to America's broken housing market.
Survey: Many Home Buyers Have Unrealistic Price Expectations
Polling 2,051 U.S. adults at the end of 2022, NerdWallet found in a recent survey that 83% of Americans say buying a home is a priority for them. The survey also found that hopeful buyers are optimistic of home prices. Of the 1 in 9 Americans who plan to buy in the next 12 months, they hope to spend $269,200 on average.
New home sales rise for third straight month as mortgage rates fall
December purchases of new homes rose 2.3% as mortgage rates began to normalize, offering hope the housing market is recovering from the Fed rate hikes.
Today's Mortgage Rates for Jan. 27, 2023: Rates Trend Higher
A variety of significant mortgage rates increased over the last seven days. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both rose. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also ticked up. Mortgage rates increased dramatically in 2022, as the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates repeatedly...
Why Now Might Be The Best Time To Buy A Home, According To Realtors
The housing market has reached a transitional point, and for some, it could be the best time to buy. Here are the benefits of getting ahead of the shift.
Home sellers turn to "mortgage buydowns" as housing cools
As rising mortgage rates dent housing sales, many "Zoom towns" — areas that boomed during the pandemic thanks to an influx of remote workers — are seeing their housing markets cool. That's leading sellers to get creative and giving buyers a bit of leverage in finding a home.One new strategy that's making inroads: The mortgage "buydown," which can help buyers line up a slightly lower mortgage rate than the 6% or 7% interest on on most home loans today.Taylor Marr, deputy chief economist at Redfin, explained how this works on CBS News Mornings. In a "2-to-1" buydown, a common arrangement, a...
Mortgage rates drop to the lowest level since September: Freddie Mac
The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 6.15% for the week ending Jan. 19, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey.
Mortgage applications climb for a 3rd straight week as housing-market activity trends towards a rebound amid lower interest rates
Home loan applications rose 7% last week as the 30-year fixed rate for mortgages fell further. The Mortgage Bankers Association said the rate on the popular mortgage product fell to 6.2%, the lowest in four months. Lower mortgage rates could spur more buyers into the currently "tepid" housing market. Demand...
