Douglas County Commissioners vote to expand community response program

highlandsranchherald.net
Douglas County commission continues discussions to allow short-term rentals
Douglas County Commissioners and Zoning Compliance Manager Michael Cairy recently hosted a town hall meeting to continue discussions on how to implement short-term rentals in unincorporated areas not governed by planned developments. Commissioners George Teal and Lora Thomas said short-term rentals mean anything less than 30 days and are located...
Speaker references ‘Herndon’s disease’ during Denver public comment
(Denver, Colo.) A regular speaker during public comment period at Denver City Council meetings assailed two members of the dais Jan. 23 for skipping out. Robert Bailey noted that Jolon Clark was not present for the public comment session. He wondered if he had “Herndon’s Disease,” referencing councilmember Chris Herndon. “This is a particular disorder where you stop caring about the general public and you prove this by not showing up.” The crowd erupted in laughter.
highlandsranchherald.net
Douglas County School District preps for school closures
Douglas County School District is preparing to consolidate elementary schools in the Highlands Ranch area in 2026 due to declining enrollment, while looking to build new schools in surrounding neighborhoods. Superintendent Erin Kane and district staff presented plans to the school board on Jan. 24 addressing the drop in elementary...
Mayor Hancock sends message to candidates about homelessness problem
There is no issue Denver mayor Michael Hancock has struggled with more over the last 12 years than homelessness. Now, with just four months left in office, he is talking candidly about the problem. "When I hear people say, 'I'm going to do this and end homelessness,' the reality is this is one of the most complex public policy issues because you're dealing with the human condition," he said. When he took office, the city spent $8 million a year on homelessness. Today, it's spending $250 million a year and yet, there are more, not fewer people living on the street....
DougCo health director rewarded for building new agency
By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 26, 2023. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Douglas County Board of Health members praised Executive Director Mike Hill for building a public health department from the ground up in less than a year before voting to reward him.
Denver homeless people taken to AID center instead of jail
Denver’s new jail diversion center, which helps people experiencing homelessness with basic needs, has assisted 40 people since the city launched the pilot program Nov. 21, 2022.
commercecitysentinel.com
Governor issues formal disaster declaration for Suncor
Gov. Jared Polis has formally declared a disaster emergency in the wake of the Christmas Eve fire at Suncor and its subsequent shutdown. The formal declaration for the Commerce City refinery, issued Jan. 27, was a move meant to protect Colorado's fuel supply chain. The Executive Order formalized his verbal...
highlandsranchherald.net
Unique weather pattern challenges snow removal in Douglas County
This winter has brought a unique weather pattern along the Front Range. For Douglas County, the snow has remained on the ground for a longer period of time, creating ice packed areas. Douglas County Assistant Director of Public Works Dan Roberts said the current road conditions are a cumulation of...
denverite.com
Denver nonprofit that broke ground on a new $37 million youth shelter this week loses state funding
Urban Peak, the Denver nonprofit that serves youth experiencing homelessness, has lost a major grant the organization relies on for funding. In a Tuesday email to staff, Urban Peak CEO Christina Carlson called the money “a significant revenue source that funds numerous positions.”. The $500,000 grant comes from the...
Colorado considers changing its ‘red-flag’ law after nightclub shooting
A Nov. 19 shooting that killed five people and wounded 19 at a Colorado Springs nightclub has officials considering changes to strengthen Colorado’s red flag law, particularly in self-declared “Second Amendment sanctuaries,” where emergency petitions to remove a person’s guns are filed less frequently and usually denied. The three-year-old state law allows law enforcement officials […] The post Colorado considers changing its ‘red-flag’ law after nightclub shooting appeared first on Daily Montanan.
coloradopolitics.com
Don't treat rural Colorado like Denver, say rural lawmakers | COVER STORY
What rural Coloradans want most from the General Assembly is to be heard, according to most of the baker's dozen of lawmakers whose districts lie outside the urban corridor. In the past, it’s mostly been Republicans who represent those districts. On the Eastern Plans, that’s still the case: two state senators, who are cousins, cover everything east of the Denver metro area; and, two Republicans cover the Eastern Plains in the House.
Arvada library closes due to meth contamination
Another Colorado library has shut its doors to the public after testing showed methamphetamine contamination.
State Patrol Puts Northern Colorado County in the Top 5 Worst for Speeding
Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is here with another reminder that Centennial State residents aren't the best at driving. In a new press release, the agency chastised local motorists for their apparent inability to stop speeding, particularly in school or work zones. "Great lengths are taken to alert drivers in advance...
sentinelcolorado.com
AURORA POLICE INVESTIGATOR: No interference from Chief Wilson in girlfriend’s domestic violence case
AURORA | An Aurora police lieutenant has countered allegations made in a federal lawsuit that ex-Chief Vanessa Wilson interfered in a domestic violence investigation between her former romantic partner and that woman’s ex-girlfriend, an allegation that a city spokesperson called “news to city management.”. The 67-page complaint filed...
Military, conservation groups eyeing 75,000-plus acres on Colorado Springs outskirts
Colorado Springs military installations and leading conservation groups are set to embark on a multi-year mission intended to achieve operational buffers for those installations and simultaneously realize a new vision of open space on the city's peripheries. The unique arrangement was recently cleared by the State Land Board, Colorado's second-largest...
coloradosun.com
Troubling surge of poaching cases in Colorado has wildlife officers trying to keep up
On the opening morning of Colorado’s rifle pronghorn season in October, one of many hunters roaming the undulating, wide-open terrain in Eleven Mile State Park near Hartsel witnessed a series of events he found troubling — and possibly evidence of a crime. First, he noticed two people stalking...
KKTV
‘Deeply saddened and disgusted,’ police chiefs in Colorado respond to the death of Tyre Nichols
(KKTV) - Pueblo’s police chief shared a message on Friday hours before the release of video footage tied to the arrest of Tyre Nichols. Less than one hour after the video was released, the police chief for Colorado Springs also shared a message. Nichols died three days after a...
KKTV
Homeless fire leads to thousands in damages
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A large fire broke out in Colorado Springs early Friday morning near the Evergreen Cemetery. Colorado Springs Police said it caused about $5,000 worth of property damage and that they are investigating it as arson, linking it to a propane stove located in a homeless camp.
Aurora keeps membership costs down as new rec center opens
Keeping your New Year's Resolutions usually comes with a price. The City of Aurora is giving people one more option to help you stick to those resolutions, without the high cost. Pickleball is one of the most competitive games you can play, especially for those whose hair is decorated in salt and pepper. "It's just awesome! It's lots of fun. I'm addicted to it. My husband will tell you that," said Mary Kay Ryan, who plays pickleball every Tuesday and Thursday at the recently opened Southeast Recreation Center and Fieldhouse. "It's just getting to know more people and being active....
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Colorado Republicans in Crisis: ‘We Were Told We Should Be Put in Front of a Firing Squad and Shot’
We learned this week that a group of El Paso County Republicans have made extraordinary allegations against their own county party chairwoman, Vickie Tonkins. The most disturbing charges involve physical intimidation. “Most recently, at the special central committee meeting, we were told we should be put in front of a...
