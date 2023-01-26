ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden, NC

Nearly 2 dozen departments battle fire at historic building in North Carolina city

By Lauren Crawford
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews responded Thursday morning to a massive building fire at the historic Spray Cotton Mill building in Rockingham County.

The building on Church Street in Eden caught fire at about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, and crews from 23 agencies fought the flames well into Thursday morning before getting it under control.

At least one wall of the historic mill collapsed from the heat and flames, but Eden Police Chief Clint Simpson said the fire has been contained to one of the four buildings.

Firefighters were able to scale back their response after getting the fire under control, and no buildings or other businesses nearby are at risk.

Fatal shooting on Stockton Street marks 7th homicide in Winston-Salem for 2023

In the meantime, authorities have asked people to avoid Meadow Road at Stadium Drive, Church Street at Morgan Road and Boone Road at Early Avenue.

Spray Cotton Mill fire (Courtesy of Eden Police Department)
Spray Cotton Mill fire (Courtesy of Eden Police Department)

Officials think the building was unoccupied, but they have not been able get inside to confirm that, and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

The Spray Cotton Mill property was sold in 2017 and has been a fixture in the Eden community for more than 100 years.

The city of Eden thanked the following agencies for assisting with the response: Monroeton Volunteer Fire Department, Ruffin Volunteer Fire Department, Wentworth Volunteer Fire Department, Williamsburg Volunteer Fire Department, Madison Fire Department, Mayodan Fire Department, Oregon Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Yancey Road Volunteer Fire Department,  Stoneville Volunteer Fire Department, Shiloh Volunteer Fire Department, North West Volunteer Fire Department, Bethany Volunteer Fire Department, Huntsville Volunteer Fire Department, Jacobs Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Stokes County Volunteer Fire Department, Summerfield Volunteer Fire Department, Stokesdale Volunteer Fire Department, Leaksville Volunteer Fire Department, Draper Volunteer Fire Department, Brosville Volunteer Fire Department, Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department, Cascade Volunteer Fire Department, Horse Pasture Volunteer Fire and Eden Rescue Squad.

