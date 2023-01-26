Read full article on original website
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Steelers Drop Three Bombshells About Offseason Decisions
The Pittsburgh Steelers left us with some pretty big news leaving the final media session of the year.
The Vikings 4 Realistic Options at QB in 2023
The Minnesota Vikings won 13 games in 2022 — about four or five more than oddsmakers expected. The franchise used late-game heroics and heartstopping transactions to do so and won the NFC North for the first time since 2017. But the playoffs arrived, and the club flopped — at...
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Super Bowl champ's brother found guilty in murders of 2 women
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antwaan Randle El's brother, Marcus, a former Wisconsin Badger, has been found guilty of murdering two women nearly three years ago.
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship
Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
Do they not remember? 49ers fans put a T-shirt on Rocky statue ahead of NFC title game
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's like they don't remember.Fans of the San Francisco 49ers put a T-shirt on Philadelphia's iconic Rocky statue before the upcoming NFC championship game at Lincoln Financial Field.49ers fans in Eagles country not as uncommon as you'd thinkEagles great Brent Celek leads fans at Delco pep rallyEagles-49ers: Fans share superstitions ahead of NFC title gameFree rides on SEPTA's Broad Street Line after NFC title gameBut this has happened before. The last time fans of the Eagles' NFC title game opponent did this, it didn't end well.In 2018, when the Birds went up against the Minnesota Vikings in the playoffs, fans adorned Rocky with purple and gold.Then the Eagles, led by Nick Foles, trounced the Vikings 38-7. He passed for three touchdowns, two to Alshon Jeffery.Eagles fans got their revenge. They turned the Vikings' "Skol" chant into a "Foles" chant during the game. Later, Eagles fans who went to Minneapolis for the Super Bowl "avenged" the Rocky statue by covering a statue of Mary Tyler Moore in Eagles gear.If our Birds are victorious Sunday afternoon, we'll know whom to thank.
Jaiden Fields, Justin Fields' sister, signs deal with WWE
Jaiden Fields, the sister of Bears quarterback Justin Fields, agreed to a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal with WWE as part of their "Next in Line" program. Jaiden, a redshirt junior softball player at Georgia, signed along with 14 other athletes as part of the third class to collaborate with WWE's program.
Look: Eagles, 49ers Players Getting Chippy Before Kickoff
Tensions are running high, from Philadelphia to San Francisco and back. Before the start of the NFC Championship, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown and 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward exchanged words before getting into a shoving match at Lincoln Financial Field. Besides being the top two ...
1985 Bears Voted Best Defense in NFL History, Again
Bears '85 defense voted best ever, again originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In case the world needed any more validation, the 1985 Bears have once again been voted the best defense ever assembled in the NFL. This time the affirmation came in longtime NFL reporter Rick Gosselin’s Power Poll.
NFL picks against the spread for AFC, NFC conference championship games
The NFL playoffs have reached the final four, and championship weekend features two phenomenal matchups between evenly matched and supremely talented teams. The AFC Championship Game is a repeat of last season. The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium, where the AFC North side won in overtime last year.
Report: Velus Jones Jr. ready for vigorous offseason
Bears rookie receiver, Velus Jones Jr., spoke with Jacob Infante of the Windy City Gridiron recently to discuss his offseason plans. Amid a relatively unproductive rookie season with the Bears, he spoke about his mentality ahead of his first offseason as a veteran in the league. “[I] make sure I’m...
ESPN analyst says Texans will try to trade with Bears
In the eyes of one ESPN analyst, the Bears hold an ineffable amount of power by owning the rights to the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Specifically, he believes teams hungry for a quarterback will do whatever it takes to trade with the Bears for the first selection.
Ray Lewis: Get Lamar Jackson Some Help
Ravens Hall-of-Famer Ray Lewis hopes Lamar Jackson sticks around for much longer, and the team needs to gain trust by giving him more weapons.
Report: Texans will 'do everything they can' to trade up with Bears in 2023 NFL draft
The Chicago Bears should have no shortage of trade partners for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. And it could come down to a bidding war between two AFC South rivals. Both the Houston Texans (No. 2) and Indianapolis Colts (No. 4) are in the market for a quarterback. And while the Colts feel like the best suitor for the Bears — in terms of compensation to move down three spots and still land a stud in the top four — don't count out the Texans.
From Davante to Daron: Finding Bears' ideal offseason plan
We spent almost the entire 2022 season discussing the critical offseason ahead for general manager Ryan Poles and the Bears. After a 3-14 campaign, it's finally here. The Bears own the No. 1 overall pick and have over $100 million in salary cap to spend. There should be no question that the roster around quarterback Justin Fields will have more talent in 2023.
Drake places $1.1 million bet on Chiefs over Bengals in AFC title game
As if an ankle injury wasn’t bad enough, Patrick Mahomes now needs to overcome the “Drake Curse” against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Drake took to Instagram late Saturday night and posted a screenshot of a $1.1 million bet on Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs to beat the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.
Dodgers: Max Muncy Reacts to Exit of LA Hitting Coach Brant Brown.
The club lost coaching talent this offseason after Brown accepted a new position.
