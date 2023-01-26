ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings 4 Realistic Options at QB in 2023

The Minnesota Vikings won 13 games in 2022 — about four or five more than oddsmakers expected. The franchise used late-game heroics and heartstopping transactions to do so and won the NFC North for the first time since 2017. But the playoffs arrived, and the club flopped — at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
HollywoodLife

Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship

Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Do they not remember? 49ers fans put a T-shirt on Rocky statue ahead of NFC title game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's like they don't remember.Fans of the San Francisco 49ers put a T-shirt on Philadelphia's iconic Rocky statue before the upcoming NFC championship game at Lincoln Financial Field.49ers fans in Eagles country not as uncommon as you'd thinkEagles great Brent Celek leads fans at Delco pep rallyEagles-49ers: Fans share superstitions ahead of NFC title gameFree rides on SEPTA's Broad Street Line after NFC title gameBut this has happened before. The last time fans of the Eagles' NFC title game opponent did this, it didn't end well.In 2018, when the Birds went up against the Minnesota Vikings in the playoffs, fans adorned Rocky with purple and gold.Then the Eagles, led by Nick Foles, trounced the Vikings 38-7. He passed for three touchdowns, two to Alshon Jeffery.Eagles fans got their revenge. They turned the Vikings' "Skol" chant into a "Foles" chant during the game. Later, Eagles fans who went to Minneapolis for the Super Bowl "avenged" the Rocky statue by covering a statue of Mary Tyler Moore in Eagles gear.If our Birds are victorious Sunday afternoon, we'll know whom to thank.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Chicago

1985 Bears Voted Best Defense in NFL History, Again

Bears '85 defense voted best ever, again originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In case the world needed any more validation, the 1985 Bears have once again been voted the best defense ever assembled in the NFL. This time the affirmation came in longtime NFL reporter Rick Gosselin’s Power Poll.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL picks against the spread for AFC, NFC conference championship games

The NFL playoffs have reached the final four, and championship weekend features two phenomenal matchups between evenly matched and supremely talented teams. The AFC Championship Game is a repeat of last season. The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium, where the AFC North side won in overtime last year.
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Velus Jones Jr. ready for vigorous offseason

Bears rookie receiver, Velus Jones Jr., spoke with Jacob Infante of the Windy City Gridiron recently to discuss his offseason plans. Amid a relatively unproductive rookie season with the Bears, he spoke about his mentality ahead of his first offseason as a veteran in the league. “[I] make sure I’m...
CHICAGO, IL
Marconews.com

Report: Texans will 'do everything they can' to trade up with Bears in 2023 NFL draft

The Chicago Bears should have no shortage of trade partners for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. And it could come down to a bidding war between two AFC South rivals. Both the Houston Texans (No. 2) and Indianapolis Colts (No. 4) are in the market for a quarterback. And while the Colts feel like the best suitor for the Bears — in terms of compensation to move down three spots and still land a stud in the top four — don't count out the Texans.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

From Davante to Daron: Finding Bears' ideal offseason plan

We spent almost the entire 2022 season discussing the critical offseason ahead for general manager Ryan Poles and the Bears. After a 3-14 campaign, it's finally here. The Bears own the No. 1 overall pick and have over $100 million in salary cap to spend. There should be no question that the roster around quarterback Justin Fields will have more talent in 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

