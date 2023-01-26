Police investigating active shooter ‘rumors’ at Kings Mountain High School

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating social media rumors about an active shooter threat at Kings Mountain High School Thursday morning, according to the Kings Mountain Police Department.

Authorities said Kings Mountain officers and Cleveland County school officials were actively investigating the rumors.

Late Thursday afternoon, Kings Mountain Police said there was “no credible threat or evidence that suggest a threat was made toward Kings Mountain High School or any other school within our community or Cleveland County.”

In a press release, authorities said they would “will “continue to investigate any leads or information pertaining to those rumors and if located, we will seek to charge and prosecute those responsible for issuing the threat.”

Additional information is expected to be released as it becomes available.

Police are asking anyone with information about the rumors to contact the department at 704-734-0444.

