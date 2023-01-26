New York legislators have introduced a bill to the State Assembly that would legalize the use of crypto as a form of payment within state agencies. In effect, state agencies are permitted to accept crypto for payment of fines, civil penalties, taxes, fees as well as other charges. It is still awaiting the approval of the court for it to enter into law although it needs to be approved by the New York Assembly, and the Senate and signed by Governor Kathy Hochul.

