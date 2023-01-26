Read full article on original website
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
Buyers of mini cinnamon Fireball bottles thought they contained whisky — turns out they don't, lawsuit claims
The suit claims the 99-cent bottles, sold at gas stations and convenience stores, created the "overall misleading impression" it contains whisky."
US IRS Offers Guidelines to Taxpayers For Crypto Income Reporting
United States federal tax laws enforcement agency, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has listed a couple of criteria required for crypto income reporting in preparation for 2022 filing. The deadline for filing the 2022 federal income tax return is approaching, hence the need for appropriate reporting. Taking a close look...
U.S. Institutional Investors Camp Around BTC Rally
A research report from Singapore-based crypto investment and lending firm Matrixport shows that institutional investors in the United States were responsible for 85% of Bitcoin (BTC) purchases. This information from Matrixport explains how much effort institutional investors are putting into the continuity of the crypto industry. At the time of this writing, the BTC market price was almost at $23,000.
Gryphon to List on the NASDAQ via a Deal to Acquire Akerna Corp
Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm Gryphon Digital Mining has announced that it is going public in an all-stock deal to acquire Akerna Corp. (KERN), the first cannabis compliance company on Nasdaq. According to a release, the privately-owned company said it is purchasing the enterprise software company which will in turn sell...
BlockFi’s Employee Retention Package Approved by Bankruptcy Judge
Bankrupt crypto lender, BlockFi has received permission from a New Jersey bankruptcy judge to offer bonuses to top employees. According to reports from The Block, the defunct crypto lender has lost 11 staff, which is approximately 10% of its current employees. Judge Michael Kaplan stated that he is pleased to...
Binance, Galaxy Digital and More are Secretly Bidding for Celsius’ Assets
According to information that was leaked and released by cryptocurrency blogger Tiffany Fong, at least five companies put in bids for the assets of Celsius Network, including Binance, Bank To The Future, and Galaxy Digital. Fong, an observer of Celsius developments, has revealed documents that “detail the bids on Celsius...
Moody’s to Launch Stablecoin Reserve Attestation Scoring System
Moody’s is working on a scoring system for stablecoins which will rate them based on their reserve’s quality of attestation. Usually, such attestations are conducted to ascertain a company’s statement claim and are most time, performed by a third party. According to a Bloomberg report, Moody’s score system will confirm the health status of the reserve backing about 20 stablecoins.
Argo Blockchain Faced With Lawsuit For Misleading Investors
A joint class action lawsuit has been filed against embattled cryptocurrency mining platform Argo Blockchain by its investors who purchased the Company’s American Depository Shares (ADSs). Argo Block Blockchain is being accused of making false and misleading statements during its initial public offering (IPO) in September 2021. As per...
Tesla Did Not Sell Bitcoin in Q4 2022
Tesla, owned by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, presented its fourth-quarter results report, which showed that the company had not changed its Bitcoin holdings and still had $184 million worth of the cryptocurrency on hand. In its Q4 results report on Jan. 25, Tesla revealed that, despite the market instability, it...
New York to Approve Crypto Payment Bill for State Agencies
New York legislators have introduced a bill to the State Assembly that would legalize the use of crypto as a form of payment within state agencies. In effect, state agencies are permitted to accept crypto for payment of fines, civil penalties, taxes, fees as well as other charges. It is still awaiting the approval of the court for it to enter into law although it needs to be approved by the New York Assembly, and the Senate and signed by Governor Kathy Hochul.
Djed Stablecoin Taps Listing Support on Two Cardano Exchanges
MinSwap and MuesliSwap decentralized exchanges (DEXs) built on the Cardano blockchain have announced intentions to list the soon-to-be-launched Djed stablecoin. The exchanges’ support also extends to Djed’s Reserve Coin known as Shen. The Djed stablecoin is set to launch next week, after which it will be included in...
Core Scientific Raises $500M from BlackRock and Others
According to a court document accessed by Bloomberg, BlackRock and a number of other well-known investors facilitated the cryptocurrency mining company, Core Scientific, with a loan of about $500 million by acquiring its secured convertible notes. Ibex Investors was the main source of funding, as it bought convertible notes worth...
