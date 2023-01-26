Read full article on original website
thecoinrise.com
Argo Blockchain Faced With Lawsuit For Misleading Investors
A joint class action lawsuit has been filed against embattled cryptocurrency mining platform Argo Blockchain by its investors who purchased the Company’s American Depository Shares (ADSs). Argo Block Blockchain is being accused of making false and misleading statements during its initial public offering (IPO) in September 2021. As per...
thecoinrise.com
Azuki’s Twitter Account Hacked, Over $750k Stolen in 30 Minutes
On January 27, the Twitter account of the well-known nonfungible token (NFT) project Azuki was breached by hackers using a fraudulent link that appeared to be a virtual land mint. In less than 30 minutes after these fraudulent links were tweeted, hackers grabbed $751,321.80 in USDC from a single wallet....
thecoinrise.com
U.S. Institutional Investors Camp Around BTC Rally
A research report from Singapore-based crypto investment and lending firm Matrixport shows that institutional investors in the United States were responsible for 85% of Bitcoin (BTC) purchases. This information from Matrixport explains how much effort institutional investors are putting into the continuity of the crypto industry. At the time of this writing, the BTC market price was almost at $23,000.
thecoinrise.com
Binance, Galaxy Digital and More are Secretly Bidding for Celsius’ Assets
According to information that was leaked and released by cryptocurrency blogger Tiffany Fong, at least five companies put in bids for the assets of Celsius Network, including Binance, Bank To The Future, and Galaxy Digital. Fong, an observer of Celsius developments, has revealed documents that “detail the bids on Celsius...
thecoinrise.com
Fed Rejects Custodial Bank’s Bid to Join the Federal Reserve System
The failure of Custodia Bank to meet up with the expected and necessary laws of the Federal Reserve System has caused its denial to become a member of the Reserve system by the United States Federal Reserve Board. According to a release on January 27, the denial was a result...
thecoinrise.com
Banks Reluctance with Cryptocurrency will Affect their Existence: CZ
Since the bankruptcy filing of FTX which was once valued at $32 billion and the collapse of the Terra/LUNA ecosystem, the cryptocurrency industry at large has suffered a series of negative cascading events which has affected confidence in the sector. As such, some traditional financial institutions have proactively reduced their exposure to cryptocurrencies in reaction to the negative events and are going for other alternatives.
thecoinrise.com
Djed Stablecoin Taps Listing Support on Two Cardano Exchanges
MinSwap and MuesliSwap decentralized exchanges (DEXs) built on the Cardano blockchain have announced intentions to list the soon-to-be-launched Djed stablecoin. The exchanges’ support also extends to Djed’s Reserve Coin known as Shen. The Djed stablecoin is set to launch next week, after which it will be included in...
thecoinrise.com
Tesla Did Not Sell Bitcoin in Q4 2022
Tesla, owned by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, presented its fourth-quarter results report, which showed that the company had not changed its Bitcoin holdings and still had $184 million worth of the cryptocurrency on hand. In its Q4 results report on Jan. 25, Tesla revealed that, despite the market instability, it...
thecoinrise.com
Amazon Prepares to Launch New Gaming Initiative This Spring
Amazon, one of the world’s most popular online retailers, plans to launch an NFT gaming initiative in April. The new initiative will be the company’s first foray into the cryptocurrency space. Blockworks broke the story on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the situation. A number of insiders told...
