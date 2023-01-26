Read full article on original website
thecoinrise.com
Gryphon to List on the NASDAQ via a Deal to Acquire Akerna Corp
Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm Gryphon Digital Mining has announced that it is going public in an all-stock deal to acquire Akerna Corp. (KERN), the first cannabis compliance company on Nasdaq. According to a release, the privately-owned company said it is purchasing the enterprise software company which will in turn sell...
thecoinrise.com
Amazon Prepares to Launch New Gaming Initiative This Spring
Amazon, one of the world’s most popular online retailers, plans to launch an NFT gaming initiative in April. The new initiative will be the company’s first foray into the cryptocurrency space. Blockworks broke the story on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the situation. A number of insiders told...
thecoinrise.com
Moody’s to Launch Stablecoin Reserve Attestation Scoring System
Moody’s is working on a scoring system for stablecoins which will rate them based on their reserve’s quality of attestation. Usually, such attestations are conducted to ascertain a company’s statement claim and are most time, performed by a third party. According to a Bloomberg report, Moody’s score system will confirm the health status of the reserve backing about 20 stablecoins.
thecoinrise.com
Binance, Galaxy Digital and More are Secretly Bidding for Celsius’ Assets
According to information that was leaked and released by cryptocurrency blogger Tiffany Fong, at least five companies put in bids for the assets of Celsius Network, including Binance, Bank To The Future, and Galaxy Digital. Fong, an observer of Celsius developments, has revealed documents that “detail the bids on Celsius...
thecoinrise.com
U.S. Institutional Investors Camp Around BTC Rally
A research report from Singapore-based crypto investment and lending firm Matrixport shows that institutional investors in the United States were responsible for 85% of Bitcoin (BTC) purchases. This information from Matrixport explains how much effort institutional investors are putting into the continuity of the crypto industry. At the time of this writing, the BTC market price was almost at $23,000.
thecoinrise.com
Djed Stablecoin Taps Listing Support on Two Cardano Exchanges
MinSwap and MuesliSwap decentralized exchanges (DEXs) built on the Cardano blockchain have announced intentions to list the soon-to-be-launched Djed stablecoin. The exchanges’ support also extends to Djed’s Reserve Coin known as Shen. The Djed stablecoin is set to launch next week, after which it will be included in...
thecoinrise.com
Banks Reluctance with Cryptocurrency will Affect their Existence: CZ
Since the bankruptcy filing of FTX which was once valued at $32 billion and the collapse of the Terra/LUNA ecosystem, the cryptocurrency industry at large has suffered a series of negative cascading events which has affected confidence in the sector. As such, some traditional financial institutions have proactively reduced their exposure to cryptocurrencies in reaction to the negative events and are going for other alternatives.
thecoinrise.com
Silvergate Halts its Dividends Payment to Preserve its Liquidity
Silvergate has put a stop to the payment of dividends as it is faced with a highly liquid balance sheet. According to the crypto-based bank, this suspension affected its 5.375% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, and in effect, its preferred stock went down by about 26%. Silvergate also mentioned that it is still maintaining a “cash position in excess of its digital asset customer-related deposits.”
thecoinrise.com
Tesla Did Not Sell Bitcoin in Q4 2022
Tesla, owned by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, presented its fourth-quarter results report, which showed that the company had not changed its Bitcoin holdings and still had $184 million worth of the cryptocurrency on hand. In its Q4 results report on Jan. 25, Tesla revealed that, despite the market instability, it...
