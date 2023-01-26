Read full article on original website
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Jayson Tatum’s reaction to blown no-call on LeBron James will annoy Lakers fans
Jayson Tatum is staying mum on the blown no-call on his foul on LeBron James that allowed the Boston Celtics to force overtime against the Los Angeles Lakers and win. To recall, Tatum fouled James with less than a second left on the clock as the Lakers star was attacking the basket for the potential […] The post Jayson Tatum’s reaction to blown no-call on LeBron James will annoy Lakers fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic’s honest take on Joel Embiid dropping 47 on Denver
Saturday’s edition of the NBA’s rivalry week pitted arguably the two top big men in the league today when Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets took on Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers were able to score a 126-119 victory at home, and at least for this particular battle, it was clear which of the two towering centers came out on top.
Brad Stevens drops major hint on Celtics’ trade plans ahead of deadline
At the moment, the Boston Celtics are still sitting on the best record in the entire league with 35 wins against just 15 losses. Despite their supremacy, however, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens refuses to rest on his laurels. The 46-year-old remains optimistic that this is going to be Boston’s year, and he’s willing to do all that he can to make this dream a reality.
Nikola Jokic-Giannis Antetokounmpo disrespect called out by Nuggets HC Michael Malone
Load management has been a strong point of contention in NBA circles. However, it’s hard to disagree with the thought process behind resting superstars on the second night of a back-to-back. After all, no one wins championships in the regular season; thus, for playoff-bound teams with championship aspirations, reaching the postseason at full strength is […] The post Nikola Jokic-Giannis Antetokounmpo disrespect called out by Nuggets HC Michael Malone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA, refs admit to costing Lakers game vs. Celtics on LeBron James no-call
The lead official of the Los Angeles Lakers’ controversial loss to the Boston Celtics and the NBA admitted that LeBron James was fouled by Jayson Tatum on a layup attempt that would have sealed victory for the Lakers. Instead, Los Angeles fell in overtime on Saturday night at TD Garden, 125-121. Add it to the […] The post NBA, refs admit to costing Lakers game vs. Celtics on LeBron James no-call appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Details of Knicks’ O.G. Anunoby trade offer to Raptors
It’s not quite clear yet what the Toronto Raptors would decide to do with the NBA trade deadline approaching. But with a 22-27 record, the expectation that the Raptors would sell remains. And if that happens, the Raptors may not have a more attainable and enticing trade asset than 3 and D wing OG Anunoby. […] The post RUMOR: Details of Knicks’ O.G. Anunoby trade offer to Raptors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kawhi Leonard, Paul George final injury update vs. Cavs
Los Angeles Clippers forwards Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were ruled as “out” before the Clippers face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, according to ESPN Cleveland Cavs reporter Danny Cunningham. George is averaging 23.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game in 36 games played with the...
Lakers’ Patrick Beverley goes from hero to zero in wild sequence at end of regulation vs. Celtics
As expected, Saturday’s marquee matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics produced an instant classic. What not too many fans saw coming was the fact that Patrick Beverley was going to play a major role in the final outcome of the game. Beverley came up clutch for the Lakers as they nearly […] The post Lakers’ Patrick Beverley goes from hero to zero in wild sequence at end of regulation vs. Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jim Harbaugh revives NFL return rumors with intriguing move involving Denver
Although Jim Harbaugh had already expressed his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines, rumors of a potential return to the NFL are not going away easily. Don’t expect that to die down anytime soon, especially after it’s been reported that Harbaugh met last week with Denver Broncos owner Greg Penner.
Knicks receive brutal Mitchell Robinson injury update
New York Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson went under the knife again last week. This time around, the 24-year-old underwent surgery to repair a fracture in his right thumb. He was supposed to be re-evaluated in three weeks’ time, but the Knicks have now provided a rather unexpected update on Robinson’s status moving forward. Unfortunately, […] The post Knicks receive brutal Mitchell Robinson injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pelicans’ Trey Murphy III receives invite to Slam Dunk Contest
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III has been invited to the 2023 All-Star Slam Dunk contest, per ESPN’s Andrew Lopez. Murphy rounds out the list of Dunk Contest participants, which includes Portland Trail Blazers rookie wing Shaedon Sharpe, Houston Rockets forward KJ Martin, and NBA G League guard Mac McClung.
Villanova guard Justin Moore’s update after Achilles injury fires up Kevin Durant
Villanova basketball just got the best news of their season, as Wildcats guard Justin Moore has been listed as available for Sunday’s game against the 23rd-ranked Providence Friars, per Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. This move was met with plenty of excitement, most notably from Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant....
‘Thank God we didn’t have the 3’: Gail Goodrich reveals Hall of Famer who would’ve thrived with 3-pointer
Hall of Fame guard Pete Maravich wasn’t in the league for a long time when compared to the length of NBA careers today. The 1976-77 scoring champion would play 10 seasons in the league before retiring at the end of the 1979-1980 season due to persistent injuries. However, anybody you ask about “Pistol” Pete says […] The post ‘Thank God we didn’t have the 3’: Gail Goodrich reveals Hall of Famer who would’ve thrived with 3-pointer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr sounds off on Jonathan Kuminga’s star potential after win over Raptors
Jonathan Kuminga’s been blessed with top-tier physical tools for an NBA wing. Just 20 years old, he’s already arguably the Golden State Warriors’ best on-ball defender, easily capable of switching across four positions. Kuminga is a slick, creative ball handler for his size despite clear room for growth, and regularly flashes natural passing chops that suggest he could eventually make more plays as a primary creator. He’s both powerful and graceful as a finisher, with the shot-faking patience of a veteran and ever-improving footwork. The sophomore wing has taken needed defensive strides away from the ball in 2022-23, too.
RUMOR: Bucks’ trade strategy featuring Grayson Allen gets update
The Milwaukee Bucks are rumored to be using Grayson Allen in various outgoing trade packages, per Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer. Jae Crowder of the Phoenix Suns and Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets have been linked to Milwaukee in a potential trade. The Bucks may opt to use Allen as a centerpiece in return for […] The post RUMOR: Bucks’ trade strategy featuring Grayson Allen gets update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL Odds: Bruins vs. Hurricanes prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/29/2023
The Boston Bruins will play for the second day in a row as they face off with the Carolina Hurricanes at the PNC Arena. Skate past the blue line as we share our NHL odds series by making a Bruins-Hurricanes prediction and pick while showing you how to watch. The...
Donovan Mitchell botched trade deal draws surprising truth bomb from Knicks owner James Dolan
Donovan Mitchell came extremely close to becoming a member of the New York Knicks this past summer. In fact, most folks believed that the Knicks were on the brink of announcing a homecoming for the New York native, who for his part, admitted later on that he too felt that the move was all but […] The post Donovan Mitchell botched trade deal draws surprising truth bomb from Knicks owner James Dolan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, NBA players react to Joel Embiid’s monster game for Sixers vs. Nikola Jokic, Nuggets
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid got the whole NBA world buzzing after he outdueled Nikola Jokic and destroyed the Denver Nuggets in their first meeting this 2022-23 season. In fact, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and several other current and former players loved the match-up and couldn’t help but heap praise on the Sixers big man.
RUMOR: The potential Bulls trade nobody should be ‘surprised’ by
The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching. How active the Chicago Bulls will be when it comes to their core guys remains to be seen. But there’s at least one trade that’s likely to happen with one of its peripheral pieces. Bulls big man Andre Drummond is rumored to be firmly on the trade block. […] The post RUMOR: The potential Bulls trade nobody should be ‘surprised’ by appeared first on ClutchPoints.
