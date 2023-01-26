ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum’s reaction to blown no-call on LeBron James will annoy Lakers fans

Jayson Tatum is staying mum on the blown no-call on his foul on LeBron James that allowed the Boston Celtics to force overtime against the Los Angeles Lakers and win. To recall, Tatum fouled James with less than a second left on the clock as the Lakers star was attacking the basket for the potential […] The post Jayson Tatum’s reaction to blown no-call on LeBron James will annoy Lakers fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Brad Stevens drops major hint on Celtics’ trade plans ahead of deadline

At the moment, the Boston Celtics are still sitting on the best record in the entire league with 35 wins against just 15 losses. Despite their supremacy, however, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens refuses to rest on his laurels. The 46-year-old remains optimistic that this is going to be Boston’s year, and he’s willing to do all that he can to make this dream a reality.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Nikola Jokic-Giannis Antetokounmpo disrespect called out by Nuggets HC Michael Malone

Load management has been a strong point of contention in NBA circles. However, it’s hard to disagree with the thought process behind resting superstars on the second night of a back-to-back. After all, no one wins championships in the regular season; thus, for playoff-bound teams with championship aspirations, reaching the postseason at full strength is […] The post Nikola Jokic-Giannis Antetokounmpo disrespect called out by Nuggets HC Michael Malone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

NBA, refs admit to costing Lakers game vs. Celtics on LeBron James no-call

The lead official of the Los Angeles Lakers’ controversial loss to the Boston Celtics and the NBA admitted that LeBron James was fouled by Jayson Tatum on a layup attempt that would have sealed victory for the Lakers. Instead, Los Angeles fell in overtime on Saturday night at TD Garden, 125-121. Add it to the […] The post NBA, refs admit to costing Lakers game vs. Celtics on LeBron James no-call appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Details of Knicks’ O.G. Anunoby trade offer to Raptors

It’s not quite clear yet what the Toronto Raptors would decide to do with the NBA trade deadline approaching. But with a 22-27 record, the expectation that the Raptors would sell remains. And if that happens, the Raptors may not have a more attainable and enticing trade asset than 3 and D wing OG Anunoby. […] The post RUMOR: Details of Knicks’ O.G. Anunoby trade offer to Raptors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George final injury update vs. Cavs

Los Angeles Clippers forwards Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were ruled as “out” before the Clippers face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, according to ESPN Cleveland Cavs reporter Danny Cunningham. George is averaging 23.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game in 36 games played with the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ Patrick Beverley goes from hero to zero in wild sequence at end of regulation vs. Celtics

As expected, Saturday’s marquee matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics produced an instant classic. What not too many fans saw coming was the fact that Patrick Beverley was going to play a major role in the final outcome of the game. Beverley came up clutch for the Lakers as they nearly […] The post Lakers’ Patrick Beverley goes from hero to zero in wild sequence at end of regulation vs. Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Knicks receive brutal Mitchell Robinson injury update

New York Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson went under the knife again last week. This time around, the 24-year-old underwent surgery to repair a fracture in his right thumb. He was supposed to be re-evaluated in three weeks’ time, but the Knicks have now provided a rather unexpected update on Robinson’s status moving forward. Unfortunately, […] The post Knicks receive brutal Mitchell Robinson injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

‘Thank God we didn’t have the 3’: Gail Goodrich reveals Hall of Famer who would’ve thrived with 3-pointer

Hall of Fame guard Pete Maravich wasn’t in the league for a long time when compared to the length of NBA careers today. The 1976-77 scoring champion would play 10 seasons in the league before retiring at the end of the 1979-1980 season due to persistent injuries. However, anybody you ask about “Pistol” Pete says […] The post ‘Thank God we didn’t have the 3’: Gail Goodrich reveals Hall of Famer who would’ve thrived with 3-pointer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr sounds off on Jonathan Kuminga’s star potential after win over Raptors

Jonathan Kuminga’s been blessed with top-tier physical tools for an NBA wing. Just 20 years old, he’s already arguably the Golden State Warriors’ best on-ball defender, easily capable of switching across four positions. Kuminga is a slick, creative ball handler for his size despite clear room for growth, and regularly flashes natural passing chops that suggest he could eventually make more plays as a primary creator. He’s both powerful and graceful as a finisher, with the shot-faking patience of a veteran and ever-improving footwork. The sophomore wing has taken needed defensive strides away from the ball in 2022-23, too.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Bucks’ trade strategy featuring Grayson Allen gets update

The Milwaukee Bucks are rumored to be using Grayson Allen in various outgoing trade packages, per Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer. Jae Crowder of the Phoenix Suns and Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets have been linked to Milwaukee in a potential trade. The Bucks may opt to use Allen as a centerpiece in return for […] The post RUMOR: Bucks’ trade strategy featuring Grayson Allen gets update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Donovan Mitchell botched trade deal draws surprising truth bomb from Knicks owner James Dolan

Donovan Mitchell came extremely close to becoming a member of the New York Knicks this past summer. In fact, most folks believed that the Knicks were on the brink of announcing a homecoming for the New York native, who for his part, admitted later on that he too felt that the move was all but […] The post Donovan Mitchell botched trade deal draws surprising truth bomb from Knicks owner James Dolan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, NBA players react to Joel Embiid’s monster game for Sixers vs. Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid got the whole NBA world buzzing after he outdueled Nikola Jokic and destroyed the Denver Nuggets in their first meeting this 2022-23 season. In fact, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and several other current and former players loved the match-up and couldn’t help but heap praise on the Sixers big man.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The potential Bulls trade nobody should be ‘surprised’ by

The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching. How active the Chicago Bulls will be when it comes to their core guys remains to be seen. But there’s at least one trade that’s likely to happen with one of its peripheral pieces. Bulls big man Andre Drummond is rumored to be firmly on the trade block. […] The post RUMOR: The potential Bulls trade nobody should be ‘surprised’ by appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
218K+
Followers
133K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy