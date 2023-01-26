Read full article on original website
Related
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
A man bought a hoarder's house with all the contents in it for $10,000 but what he found inside was worth 40 times more
An antique shop owner made quite an investment when he snatched up a home belonging to a hoarder for just $10,000. He would also get to own all the contents inside the house. Alex Archbold, an antique dealer from Canada purchased a house that belonged to a late piano teacher, Bette- Jean Rac who passed away in December 2020.
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Man Shuts off Phone During Weekend Getaway With Best Friend After His Wife Calls and Texts Him With Non-emergency Things
Every year, for the past ten years, two best friends have gone away to spend a "phone-free" weekend together. However, since one of the friends had gotten married, his wife insisted that her husband bring his phone with him. But after repeated non-emergency calls and texts, he shut off his phone for the remainder of the getaway. Recently, he reached out to the public on Reddit to explain what happened.
Dana Plato: The Sad, Tragic Tale of the "Diff'rent Strokes" Star
The classic TV sitcom, Diff'rent Strokes, originally aired on NBC from 1978 to 1986. In the process, then-child actors Dana Plato, Todd Bridges, and Gary Coleman became television superstars.
Man Leaves Son’s Wedding After the Groom Has the Traditional Mother-Son Dance With His Aunt Instead of His Stepmom
When Jordan was only 13 years old, his mom passed away. Several years later, his dad remarried, but Jordan never got close to his new stepmom and even moved in with his aunt. Jordan is now 27 and has recently gotten married. And at his wedding, he refused to have the traditional mother-son dance with his stepmom. His dad reached out to the public via Reddit to explain what happened.
Kodak Black Shows Up Late to Show, Offers to Pay Venue to Perform for Fans
After Kodak Black showed up late to a recent show, the Florida rapper offered to pay the venue in order to perform for his fans. On Sunday (Jan. 29), Kodak Black was set to perform alongside Future, Jeezy and Babyface Ray at Detroit's Little Caesar's Arena in a show presented by iconic Motor City radio station, 97.9 WJLB. When Yak reportedly arrived at the venue much later than expected, the "Walk" rhymer was allegedly denied the chance to perform. In the video clip below, Kodak Black can be seen pleading with the concert's organizers and even offering to pay for the opportunity to hit the stage.
Playboi Carti Fans Discover Cancer Hospital Named Carti, Think Facility Is His – Watch
Playboi Carti fans have discovered a cancer hospital named CARTI and are now running wild with jokes implying that the facility belongs to the rapper. Back on Jan. 17, members of Playboi Carti's enthusiastic fan base, commonly known as Vamps, hit up Twitter with a comically edited video outside of CARTI Cancer Center in Little Rock, Ark. Never a group to shy away from an opportunity for a good laugh, Playboi Carti fans were quick to hit up the social media post's comments section with some well-played jokes.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Wins The People’s Champ for XXL Awards 2023
YB fans have spoken. YoungBoy Never Broke Again has been crowned The People's Champ for the XXL Awards 2023. The winner of the People's Champ Award, announced today (Jan. 30), was voted on by the public, who had to choose between 20 of hip-hop's popular artists last year, including 21 Savage, Doja Cat, Future, Cardi B, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Yeat, Lil Baby and more.
Trae Tha Truth Wins Humanitarian of the Year for XXL Awards 2023
Trae Tha Truth is a man of the people. And the people voted the Houston rapper-philanthropist Humanitarian of the Year for the XXL Awards 2023. When it comes to openhanded efforts, the Houston rapper puts his money, time and effort where his mouth is. Trae Tha Truth is known to lend a helping hand when needed and 2022 was no different. His super hero-like efforts know no bounds, whether he's paying for gas for 100 random strangers during his Trae Day Weekend or helping an elderly woman who was robbed at gunpoint in front of her home.
Charlamagne Tha God Calls Kodak Black the G.O.A.T., Compares Yak to Kendrick Lamar
Charlamagne Tha God is giving Kodak Black props as the greatest of all time and comparing the South Florida rapper to Kendrick Lamar. On Jan. 28, the latest episode of Charlamagne Tha God and Andrew Schulz's Brilliant Idiots podcast debuted. During the sit-down, the topic of Kodak Black came up and CTG was highly complimentary of the "Super Gremlin" rhymer.
Lil Zay Osama Mugshot From Recent Arrest Goes Viral
Lil Zay Osama has had multiple run-ins with the law in the last few months, with the mugshot from his most recent arrest going viral. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), the booking photo from Lil Zay Osama's arrest on weapons charges earlier this month hit the internet and began to go viral. In the photo (below), the Chicago rapper has his arms tucked into his black tank top. He has a very dazed look on his face and is staring toward the floor instead of looking directly into the camera.
Doja Cat Explains Why She Loves Going to War With Internet Trolls
Doja Cat has never been shy about going back and forth with her detractors online. Now, she's opening up about why. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), Variety published their latest cover story featuring Doja Cat, on the heels of her eye-catching appearances at Paris Fashion Week. During the interview, Doja discussed new music (she wants to make punk), her decision to shave her head and eyebrows, and her ongoing battle with internet trolls.
Flavor Flav Says He Spent $2,400 a Day Buying Drugs for Six Years Straight
For a six-year period, Flavor Flav was spending $2,400 a day on his drug habit. The Public Enemy member made the revelation on a new episode of the Off the Record podcast, which originally debuted on Jan. 25. During the talk, the "911 Is a Joke" rapper spoke about being at his darkest times of addiction.
Amber Rose Admits She Loved Wiz Khalifa More Than She Loved Kanye West
Amber Rose has admitted that she loved Wiz Khalifa more than she ever loved Kanye West. On Monday (Jan. 30), Amber Rose sat down for an interview on Sofia Franklyn's Sofia With an F podcast. During an in-depth episode titled "Muva Sloot," Rose candidly discussed myriad topics such as her famous SlutWalk movement and her widely publicized past relationships with rappers like Wiz Khalifa, Kanye West and 21 Savage.
Armani White Has Two New Projects on the Way
Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Winter 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. Can we do 250,000 streams in one day?” rising rapper Armani White asked his Instagram followers last May after blowing out candles on a celebratory release day cake for his long-teased single “Billie Eilish.” His goal was to have the biggest song of summer 2022. Thanks to TikTok, he made it to a million streams in three days. Since the arrival of the viral breakout hit, which samples N.O.R.E. and The Neptunes’ 2002 iconic anthem “Nothin’,” it’s been impossible to escape.
Future’s ‘Wait for U’ Featuring Drake and Tems Wins Song of the Year for XXL Awards 2023
Future has won Song of the Year for the XXL Awards 2023. The honor was given on Monday (Jan. 30) for his track “Wait for U" featuring Tems and Drake. ATL Jacob handled the production alongside FNZ, Tejiri Akpoghene,1SRAEL and Sonic Major, who all combined to flip Tems' "Higher" into a Rap&B smash. The track—a heart-sinking masterpiece about staying down—was the lead single to Pluto's latest album I Never Liked You. Both the record and the project climbed to the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot 100 and 200 charts, respectively. Additionally, the song has already been certified 3x platinum in less than a year of being out.
Kanye West Wears Ski Mask to Avoid Paparazzi Photos
Kanye West isn't giving the paparazzi the opportunity to take his photo, following some recent tense encounters with photographers. On Tuesday night (Jan. 31), Ye and his reported new bride Bianca Censori were spotted leaving the Beauty & Essex restaurant in Hollywood, Calif, according to TMZ. Kanye is prepared for the paparazzi onslaught and exits the restaurant donning a Cobra Commander-style ski mask. In the video below, Ye sees the paps and makes a beeline for his awaiting vehicle, nearly running into a photographer as he charges to his SUV, skipping the pleasantries of opening Censori's door for her.
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0