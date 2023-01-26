Read full article on original website
Local Amarillo Homeless Man is Quite the Impressive Artist
Amarillo really is a kind city. We really do have compassion. When we see people that really need help we open up our hearts and sometimes our wallets Helping is what we do best. Do You Know About Jimmy?. If you have ever driven down the access road off I40...
Myhighplains.com
Joey Needs a Good Home
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is back with Joey, who needs a new home. His adoption fee is being covered by Carpet Tech Amarillo. AAM&W wants people to know there are plenty of pets available right now. Scan the QR code below to see which pets are available.
I’m Tired Of Young Hoodlums, Where’s A Good Bar In Amarillo For Old People?
In Austin, I had a great little sports bar that was within walking distance of my house. It was a great place for me to go after a day at work, or just in general if I wanted to grab a couple of cold ones. It was a quiet, laid-back...
Myhighplains.com
Clint Black, Wife & Daughter Performing in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Legendary Country music artist Clint Black is on the road and performing in Amarillo with the Mostly Hits and the Mrs. Tour on January 28th. This concert is happening at the Amarillo Civic Center starting at 7:30 p.m., you can purchase tickets here. Clint Black got...
Bringing in the New, Wendy’s is Closing in Canyon
Don't you love it when a city gets new things? Canyon is getting something new but from something old. Last year, the Wendy's on Western was torn down. The building was demolished. it was a shock to see something that had been there for decades gone. However, something new is rising from the ashes, and that is a new Wendy's.
[GALLERY] Reclaim Your Interesting Lost Stuff Amarillo
My buddy and I spend about six months out of the year walking the streets of Amarillo. No, not that way. Come on. I do get out and help her train to walk sixty miles in a few days for Susan G. Komen. Spending that much time really getting to...
PHOTOS: The Wonderful World Of Color Inside This Quirky Amarillo Landmark
Amarillo has many historical homes. Some are over a hundred years old, others not so old, but very unique. In fact, chances are that you've seen this curious little home right by Amarillo College. That's the Harry Holland House. The Harry Holland House was built in 1937. Many have passed...
What Is Going With Leftwoods In Amarillo And These Odd Messages?
Update: I heard back from Leftwoods, and they said "We ARE Open." Good news. They're open 3PM to 2AM seven days a week. You hate to see it. Spend your money there or not, it's never good to see a local business going through it. By it, I mean a bad time. It looks like that's what is happening.
The Story of a Star Wars Star Whose Car Broke Down In Amarillo
Would you believe it if I told you that one of Hollywood's biggest stars actually spent a short time in Amarillo before making it onto the big screen?. If you haven't seen any of his work I highly recommend that you do so as soon as you finish reading this. Some of his works include but are not limited to Marriage Story, House of Gucchi, Lincoln, Silence, and most notably, the most recent Star Wars trilogies.
A New Mugshot Page. Randall County is Not Having All of the Fun
What did we do before Randall County Mugshot page? If you don't follow them you are missing out on some quality entertainment. There seems to always be drama when you include a mugshot. You get the people who go to the site getting mad that their loved ones' mugshot is...
Amarillo Habitat for Humanity ReStore celebrates 16th anniversary
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Habitat for Humanity ReStore held a celebration for its 16th anniversary on Saturday. Amarillo Habitat for Humanity ReStore is a local furniture store that allows the community to shop for discounted furniture while also benefiting the community. Every purchase made at the store goes back to the nonprofit and allows them […]
Myhighplains.com
Amarillo Police Looking to Recruit More Women to Department
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Police Department is inviting women out to a recruiting event to find out if working for the department is something they want to do. This event is on January 28th from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Amarillo Museum of Art. There will...
KFDA
Amarillo resident wins smile makeover from Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery has gifted an Amarillo resident with a new smile. Alice Harris received a free surgery from AOMS to replace her missing and broken teeth. She received the surgery after she applied to AOMS’ sixth annual Smile Again Program. AOMS says the...
What the Duck! Cuss Words Are Normalized in Amarillo Now?
The year is 2023, the price of eggs is over $7 for a dozen, and gas prices are on a rollercoaster, however, the evolution of the English language isn't as proper as it was in yesteryears. Back in the day, certain profane words were not spoken and if they were...
Amarillo Parents Can Have a Night Out Without Feeling Guilty
It's a constant struggle being a parent. There is so much to do for your kids and with your kids that you sometimes forget about yourself. You need a break. You and your partner need to take a night away. Date nights are important to your relationship. So why do...
It’s Finally Time to Soar at Amarillo’s Urban Air Adventure Park
You've waited a long time for some adventure and now you're going to get it!. Last January we told you about a new adventure park coming to Amarillo. It was called Urban Adventure Air Park. The crazy thing about this new adventure park was they were building it at Westgate Mall.
What is with the Weird and Cryptic Billboards I See in Amarillo?
I notice the billboards I see around Amarillo. Some people think they are outdated and an ineffective way to advertise. I disagree. Again, I pay attention to them. Maybe it's because that was part of my job at a company I used to work for. I mean I dealt with...
You’re A Gamer? Amarillo Now Has A Place For You To Play.
When I was growing up, the excitement of getting out and playing with my friends after school is what I lived for. We'd run in the house, grab a quick snack, then head outside to get into whatever it was that day. A lot of times it was heading to...
Texas One Step Closer To Easier Access To Its Only BLM Land
Not too long ago, I learned about the Cross Bar SRMA. If you're unaware, the only BLM public land in the entire state of Texas, is just north of Amarillo. While it is, somewhat, accessible it feels like something incredibly special that many don't have access to. And they should.
The Amarillo Pioneer
Sherie Wood Files to Run for City Council Place 2
Amazon warehouse worker Sherie Wood has filed to run for Amarillo City Council Place 2. Wood announced her intention to run earlier this month with a Facebook post. In the post, she stated that she is "tired of seeing what's going on with our city and I'm sure everyone else is too." She further stated that she is "for change and definitely for the great people of our city of Amarillo" and that she feels it is "time to rejuvenate Amarillo rejuvenating the citizens."
NewsTalk 940 AM
