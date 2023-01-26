ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Joey Needs a Good Home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is back with Joey, who needs a new home. His adoption fee is being covered by Carpet Tech Amarillo. AAM&W wants people to know there are plenty of pets available right now. Scan the QR code below to see which pets are available.
Clint Black, Wife & Daughter Performing in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Legendary Country music artist Clint Black is on the road and performing in Amarillo with the Mostly Hits and the Mrs. Tour on January 28th. This concert is happening at the Amarillo Civic Center starting at 7:30 p.m., you can purchase tickets here. Clint Black got...
Bringing in the New, Wendy’s is Closing in Canyon

Don't you love it when a city gets new things? Canyon is getting something new but from something old. Last year, the Wendy's on Western was torn down. The building was demolished. it was a shock to see something that had been there for decades gone. However, something new is rising from the ashes, and that is a new Wendy's.
The Story of a Star Wars Star Whose Car Broke Down In Amarillo

Would you believe it if I told you that one of Hollywood's biggest stars actually spent a short time in Amarillo before making it onto the big screen?. If you haven't seen any of his work I highly recommend that you do so as soon as you finish reading this. Some of his works include but are not limited to Marriage Story, House of Gucchi, Lincoln, Silence, and most notably, the most recent Star Wars trilogies.
Amarillo Habitat for Humanity ReStore celebrates 16th anniversary

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Habitat for Humanity ReStore held a celebration for its 16th anniversary on Saturday. Amarillo Habitat for Humanity ReStore is a local furniture store that allows the community to shop for discounted furniture while also benefiting the community. Every purchase made at the store goes back to the nonprofit and allows them […]
Amarillo Police Looking to Recruit More Women to Department

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Police Department is inviting women out to a recruiting event to find out if working for the department is something they want to do. This event is on January 28th from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Amarillo Museum of Art. There will...
Sherie Wood Files to Run for City Council Place 2

Amazon warehouse worker Sherie Wood has filed to run for Amarillo City Council Place 2. Wood announced her intention to run earlier this month with a Facebook post. In the post, she stated that she is "tired of seeing what's going on with our city and I'm sure everyone else is too." She further stated that she is "for change and definitely for the great people of our city of Amarillo" and that she feels it is "time to rejuvenate Amarillo rejuvenating the citizens."
