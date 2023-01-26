ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rusk County, TX

Henderson logger indicted for felony timber fraud

By Darby Good
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ON4Ev_0kS9vdCl00

RUSK COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – A Rusk County logger was indicted by a grand jury on a felony charge of timber purchase with intent to defraud, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Officials: Vehicle containing contraband ‘intended for delivery’ to prison unit intercepted

The forest service said in a release on Thursday that Terry Aron Beall, 57 of Henderson, who did business as 2-Beall Logging, is accused of stealing between $500 and $20,000 in proceeds from a timber sale in 2021 from a Rusk County landowner.

“Beall had an agreement with the landowner to harvest timber from the property; however, the landowner contacted the Texas A&M Forest Service Law Enforcement Department after noticing discrepancies in the paperwork provided by Beall after the harvest,” the forest service said.

Texas A&M Forest Service Law Enforcement Investigator Mike Kuhnert said an investigation determined the landowner was not being compensated for all of the timber that was removed from the property.

Mahomes suffers high ankle sprain ahead of AFC Championship, East Texas doctor weighs in on recovery time

“It’s always important to trust your gut,” Kuhnert said. “When your gut is telling you something isn’t right, it’s always a good idea to do some research and see what’s going on.”

The forest service said to prevent timber theft, landowners should:

  • Visit their property frequently
  • Have someone they know and trust report any cutting on their land immediately
  • Never sign a contract without checking several references of the buyer
  • For the best price, insist on getting bids for their timber
  • Mark all property lines to assure cutting on adjacent property does not encroach on their
  • Utilize trail/deer cameras on their property that can record suspicious activity or individual
  • Always hold their timber contractor to the agreed-upon terms

“Landowners who are unfamiliar with selling their timber are urged to contact their local Texas A&M Forest Service office,” officials said. “Texas A&M Forest Service field staff assists landowners with the process of securing the services of a professional resource manager to help select trees for harvest, estimate values and find potential buyers.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ygAr4_0kS9vdCl00


Want the latest news as it breaks? Sign up for KETK’s breaking news emails and you’ll always be in the loop.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 1

Related
cbs19.tv

1 man dead after Smith County officer-involved shooting

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in northern Smith County Saturday night. Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said Brandon Duvall, 32, died at his residence in the 23000 block of County Road 459 in Mineola in Smith County. Smith said two deputies fired their guns after Duvall pointed a pistol at them.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

East Texas police departments adding Narcan as a tool to save lives

HALLSVILLE – Police departments throughout East Texas are adding Narcan as a tool to save people’s lives. Hallsville Police Officer Ryan Waldow says he saw a need for access to Narcan while on a call. According to our news partner KETK, Waldow took the initiative to research the medicine and find a way for every officer in his department to have it in their patrol car. Tyler PD has equipped their team with Narcan for more than 3 years and says it works wonders. “So when we get there first, whether we beat the fire department, you know the medical people in the fire department or EMS, it allows us to take that quick action to save a life,” said Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer, Tyler PD. Officer Andy Erbaugh said everyone in the field has to go through training and they keep the drug in the first aid kits in their patrol cars.
HALLSVILLE, TX
KLTV

Suspect arrested following Carthage shooting

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect is in custody for an early morning shooting in Carthage, according to Carthage Police Chief Blake Smith. A 911 call reporting the shooting in the 600 block of South Adams Street was made around 3 a.m. Sunday. Officers responded and found a black male on the side of the street with gunshot wounds. No suspect was present on arrival, according to Smith.
CARTHAGE, TX
KLTV

JaccBoyWorld gang member pleads guilty to murder of Lufkin teen

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An accused member of the Lufkin-affiliated gang JaccBoyWorld pleaded guilty to murder and multiple other charges in an Angelina County court on Friday. D’Corian Haywood, 21, of Lufkin, pleaded guilty to charges of murder, deadly conduct, and three counts of evading arrest. Haywood is one of three people charged in the Jan. 18, 2022 shooting death of Damarion Glenn. Others indicted are Zaccheuas Albro and Lazarian Roberson, both of Lufkin.
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man in hospital after Carthage shooting, suspect arrested

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – Carthage Police Department said they found a black male with gunshot wounds while responding to a 911 call about a shooting around 3:04 a.m. on Sunday. The shooting took place on the 600 block of South Adams Street in Carthage and there was no suspect on the scene, according to officials. […]
CARTHAGE, TX
101.5 KNUE

STOP Trying to Bring Drugs to Inmates in Anderson County, Texas

It seems like it would be common sense to not try and bring drugs and other contraband into a law enforcement facility. Drugs are illegal, and trying to sneak drugs or other items into a jail facility could end up in some very serious charges. One person is learning that lesson the hard way as the Anderson County, Texas Sheriff’s Office intercepted a suspect vehicle that was intending to bring illegal items to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDJC) Prison Unit.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Wanted man arrested at the Gateway Bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A wanted man was taken into custody at the International Bridge in Brownsville, deputies said. Humberto Velasquez, 48, was arrested on Jan. 27 at the Gateway International Bridge on charges of an outstanding warrant of criminal non-support from Nacogdoches County, according to a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials: Vehicle containing contraband ‘intended for delivery’ to prison unit intercepted

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials intercepted a suspect vehicle containing contraband intended for delivery to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison unit, according to Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. The seizure included one pound and 10 ounces of methamphetamine, 30 cellphones, 44 large bags of tobacco and three small bags of marijuana, said […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Bullard and Hughes Springs receive Texas Parks and Wildlife grants

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas communities of Bullard and Hughes Springs have respectively received $110,082 and $150,000 grants from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission. The City of Bullard received $110,082 for its Bullard Kid’s Park. The new developments will feature an all-inclusive playground and poured-in-place safety surfacing, so all kids can have […]
BULLARD, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy