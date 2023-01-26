Florida and Kansas State’s chapter of the Big 12-SEC Challenge was over pretty quickly as the Wildcats jumped out to quick double digit lead over the Gators and never relinquished control, winning 64-50. Once again a common theme for the Gators is the central storyline for this game–Florida was able to defend well enough, but their offense was sorely inadequate to win. Myreon Jones did his best to shoulder some of the offensive load with 11 points in the first half but he wasn’t able to contribute much in the season, and the Gators finished the game shooting 31% from the field. Florida is now 1-8 in quadrant-1 opportunities and missed out on an opportunity to get a quality win.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO