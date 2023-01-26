Read full article on original website
A leaked internal message appears to show Elon Musk ordered Twitter staff to suspend a left-wing activist's account
The internal message involved the account of activist Chad Loder and said: "Suspension: direct request from Elon Musk," Bloomberg reported.
Azuki’s Twitter Account Hacked, Over $750k Stolen in 30 Minutes
On January 27, the Twitter account of the well-known nonfungible token (NFT) project Azuki was breached by hackers using a fraudulent link that appeared to be a virtual land mint. In less than 30 minutes after these fraudulent links were tweeted, hackers grabbed $751,321.80 in USDC from a single wallet....
U.S. Institutional Investors Camp Around BTC Rally
A research report from Singapore-based crypto investment and lending firm Matrixport shows that institutional investors in the United States were responsible for 85% of Bitcoin (BTC) purchases. This information from Matrixport explains how much effort institutional investors are putting into the continuity of the crypto industry. At the time of this writing, the BTC market price was almost at $23,000.
Gryphon to List on the NASDAQ via a Deal to Acquire Akerna Corp
Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm Gryphon Digital Mining has announced that it is going public in an all-stock deal to acquire Akerna Corp. (KERN), the first cannabis compliance company on Nasdaq. According to a release, the privately-owned company said it is purchasing the enterprise software company which will in turn sell...
Tesla Did Not Sell Bitcoin in Q4 2022
Tesla, owned by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, presented its fourth-quarter results report, which showed that the company had not changed its Bitcoin holdings and still had $184 million worth of the cryptocurrency on hand. In its Q4 results report on Jan. 25, Tesla revealed that, despite the market instability, it...
Core Scientific Raises $500M from BlackRock and Others
According to a court document accessed by Bloomberg, BlackRock and a number of other well-known investors facilitated the cryptocurrency mining company, Core Scientific, with a loan of about $500 million by acquiring its secured convertible notes. Ibex Investors was the main source of funding, as it bought convertible notes worth...
Argo Blockchain Faced With Lawsuit For Misleading Investors
A joint class action lawsuit has been filed against embattled cryptocurrency mining platform Argo Blockchain by its investors who purchased the Company’s American Depository Shares (ADSs). Argo Block Blockchain is being accused of making false and misleading statements during its initial public offering (IPO) in September 2021. As per...
Djed Stablecoin Taps Listing Support on Two Cardano Exchanges
MinSwap and MuesliSwap decentralized exchanges (DEXs) built on the Cardano blockchain have announced intentions to list the soon-to-be-launched Djed stablecoin. The exchanges’ support also extends to Djed’s Reserve Coin known as Shen. The Djed stablecoin is set to launch next week, after which it will be included in...
