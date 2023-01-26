Most of the high schools in the Monroe County have been called off, but it looks like most of the varsity athletic events will be played as scheduled.

The only confirmed postponements as of 10 a.m. Thursday were Monroe at Ann Arbor Skyline boys swimming and Ann Arbor Skyline at Monroe bowling.

The revised schedule is below. Some schools have not made a final call on the events. This list will be updated if there are any changes during the day.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Monroe at Morenci, 7 p.m.

Southgate Anderson at Gibraltar Carlson, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Grosse Ile at SMCC, 7 p.m.

Airport at Riverview, 7 p.m.

Gibraltar Carlson at Southgate Anderson, 7 p.m.

Dundee at Ida, 7 p.m.

Erie Mason at Summerfield, 7 p.m.

Whiteford at Adrian Madison, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Ann Arbor Huron, Saline at Monroe, 5:30 p.m.

Ann Arbor Pioneer, Dexter, Ypsilanti Lincoln at Bedford, 5:30 p.m.

SMCC at Milan, 6 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Gibraltar Carlson at Trenton, 6 p.m.

Detroit Country Day at Erie Mason-Ida, 6 p.m.

Flat Rock at Woodhaven, 6 p.m.

BOWLING

Adrian vs. Bedford at Forest View Lanes, 3:30 p.m.

Gibraltar Carlson vs. Southgate at Skore Lanes, 3:30 p.m.

COMPETITIVE CHEERLEADING

Monroe, Bedford in Southeastern Conference Red Meet at Saline, 6 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Most high school events for tonight still scheduled to be played