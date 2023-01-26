ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MI

Most high school events for tonight still scheduled to be played

By Niles Kruger, The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZJfpd_0kS9vSRe00

Most of the high schools in the Monroe County have been called off, but it looks like most of the varsity athletic events will be played as scheduled.

The only confirmed postponements as of 10 a.m. Thursday were Monroe at Ann Arbor Skyline boys swimming and Ann Arbor Skyline at Monroe bowling.

The revised schedule is below. Some schools have not made a final call on the events. This list will be updated if there are any changes during the day.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Monroe at Morenci, 7 p.m.

Southgate Anderson at Gibraltar Carlson, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Grosse Ile at SMCC, 7 p.m.

Airport at Riverview, 7 p.m.

Gibraltar Carlson at Southgate Anderson, 7 p.m.

Dundee at Ida, 7 p.m.

Erie Mason at Summerfield, 7 p.m.

Whiteford at Adrian Madison, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Ann Arbor Huron, Saline at Monroe, 5:30 p.m.

Ann Arbor Pioneer, Dexter, Ypsilanti Lincoln at Bedford, 5:30 p.m.

SMCC at Milan, 6 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Gibraltar Carlson at Trenton, 6 p.m.

Detroit Country Day at Erie Mason-Ida, 6 p.m.

Flat Rock at Woodhaven, 6 p.m.

BOWLING

Adrian vs. Bedford at Forest View Lanes, 3:30 p.m.

Gibraltar Carlson vs. Southgate at Skore Lanes, 3:30 p.m.

COMPETITIVE CHEERLEADING

Monroe, Bedford in Southeastern Conference Red Meet at Saline, 6 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Most high school events for tonight still scheduled to be played

Comments / 0

Related
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend

Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
MICHIGAN STATE
utrockets.com

Rockets Announce 2023 Football Opponents; Home Opener Set for Sept. 9

TOLEDO, Ohio – The University of Toledo announced its opponents for the 2023 football schedule today with a slate that includes four non-conference games and eight Mid-American Conference contests on dates that will be announced later next month. The defending MAC champion Rockets open their season on Sept. 2...
TOLEDO, OH
247Sports

Michigan legacy recruit visiting this weekend

Cincinnati (OH.) St. Xavier 2025 offensive lineman Tucker Kattus has confirmed he will be taking an unofficial visit to Michigan this weekend for the second major Junior Day of the month. The Wolverines have been very active in the state of Ohio and recently entered the picture for the 6-foot-5,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Arab American News

WXYZ anchor Dave LewAllen announces retirement after 35 years at the station

SOUTHFIELD – Thirty-five years to the day since he walked in the door at Broadcast House, Dave LewAllen announced he will retire from 7 Action News in April. LewAllen, a pillar of Detroit television news, first joined the station as a sports reporter in 1988. After nearly 15 years covering Detroit’s professional and college teams, LewAllen transitioned to news in 2002.
DETROIT, MI
buccaneerstrong.com

Indoor Batting Facility Coming to Bowling Green

If you noticed the construction this morning, you saw the beginning of an indoor batting facility. This facility will give Bowling Green athletes the opportunity to work on their skills even when the weather is not cooperating. We would like to thank our wonderful Bowling Green supporters who have helped...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
DBusiness Magazine

DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More

Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Wahlburgers in Detroit's Greektown closes, leaving just one in Michigan

Wahlburgers, a chain of burger joints started by famed actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg, appears to be fading in Michigan. Metro Detroit's only Wahlburgers appears to be closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as "temporarily closed" according to a Google search, leaving its Grand Rapids location the only one open.
DETROIT, MI
WTOL 11

Monroe high school student dies Wednesday after car accident

MONROE, Mich. — A recently-graduated high school student from Monroe, Michigan, died Wednesday morning after a car accident, Monroe Public Schools said in a statement. Emma Treadway turned 18 in December and had just started a new job shortly after completing her graduation requirements at Orchard Center High School. She was set to walk the graduation stage in June.
MONROE, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Gem in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District listed at $1.2M

A Romanesque Revival-style house in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District designed by celebrated architect Louis Kamper, who also designed skyscrapers including the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower and Broderick Tower, is on the market for $1.2 million. This unique property filled with curved, turret-like rooms and well-preserved features was built in 1906. It has more than 7,000 square feet of living space, along with more than 1,800 square feet of living space in a carriage house apartment above...
DETROIT, MI
The Monroe News

The Monroe News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
683K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.

 http://monroenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy