After one of the most successful stretches of coaching in state history, Danny Tullis could step down as volleyball coach at Pope John Paul II High School with no regrets. Tullis is, in fact, leaving the program he brought to national prominence, but he goes with a heavy heart — with a pain that can't be soothed by championship banners hanging on the walls or scores of fond memories on the court.

SLIDELL, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO