New Orleans Saints Lose CoachOnlyHomersNew Orleans, LA
Three Sons Murdered In One Week: The Unspeakable Loss Of Bryan, Bradley, And BrandonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana sheriffs exercising unchecked power, nearly two-thirds failing to follow public records lawEdy ZooLouisiana State
New Orleans takes the top spot on Tripadvisor's list of "Best Food Destinations"Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Classic New Orleans Drinks2foodtrippersNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
St. Paul's silences crowd with 69-55 district win at Covington
It was the kind of hostile road environment that can define a season. A packed gym bearing down from all sides, an overflowing student section hurling insults, the booming sound of the marching band drowning out all thought — every facet of Friday night's trip to crosstown rival Covington was built to tear down St. Paul's both physically and mentally. And either it would succumb to the unrelenting intimidation or stand tall in victory.
NOLA.com
St. Augustine overcomes third quarter woes against Brother Martin
St. Augustine coach Gerald Lewis said St. Augustine has struggled in the third quarter this season. Not on Friday, however. The Purple Knights used a big third quarter on the way to a 53-41 District 9-5A victory Friday at the St. Mary's Academy gym. St. Aug outscored Brother Martin 23-9 in the third quarter/
WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Calvin Delone - Ascension Catholic WR
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Our fourth finalist for this year’s Warrick Dunn Award for Sportsline Player of the Year is Ascension Catholic wide receiver Calvin Delone. Delone only played two years of varsity football for the Bulldogs but his last season was a special one. He reeled in 54...
NOLA.com
Brother Martin and Jesuit squared off in another wrestling dual. This one decided the district championship.
Brother Martin senior Evan Huling avenged a loss from three days earlier, sophomore Richie Clementi and senior Kent Burandt each pinned their opponents and the Crusaders defeated Jesuit 33-23 in a wrestling dual that decided the District 9-5A championship Saturday at Brother Martin. Huling began the dual with a 5-2...
So long: Svoboda leaves Tulane, to return to Midwest
Tulane Head Football Coach Willie Fritz announced today that Assistant Coach Jim Svoboda was leaving the program to return to the Midwest. “After much thought, I have decided pursue job opportunities closer my family and Midwest roots,” Svoboda said. “The past year at Tulane has been an incredible experience and I will be eternally grateful […]
NOLA.com
Following son's tragic death, heartbroken Danny Tullis steps down at Pope John Paul II
After one of the most successful stretches of coaching in state history, Danny Tullis could step down as volleyball coach at Pope John Paul II High School with no regrets. Tullis is, in fact, leaving the program he brought to national prominence, but he goes with a heavy heart — with a pain that can't be soothed by championship banners hanging on the walls or scores of fond memories on the court.
fox8live.com
Family of Madison Brooks announces funeral arrangements
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Funeral arrangements for LSU student Madison Brooks have been set, the family announced on Saturday, Jan. 28. Visitation for the 19-year-old sophomore from Covington will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington on Friday, Feb. 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A...
NOLA.com
With over 850 punchlines sent in, check out the hilarious WINNER and lots of finalists in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!
We received 859 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest and not a flat tire in the bunch! I had a feeling anything to do with potholes would be a hit, pun intended. Our winner sent in a perfect twist on the recent classified documents news. We also had lots of terrific punchlines related to the classic movie “Groundhog Day.” Great job everyone!
NOLA.com
Personnel moves at Boh Bros., Chaffe McCall, Xavier University
-- The Royal Sonesta New Orleans has made several recent personnel moves. Sofia Vásquez has been hired as director of sales and marketing. Vásquez has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry in both domestic and international markets. She most recently served as director of sales, marketing and events for Thompson Hotels, a luxury hotel and spa in San Antonio.
NOLA.com
Big Shot from Slidell filling some iconic Zulu shoes this Mardi Gras
Slidellian Terrance McGuire, the first St. Tammany resident to hold the position of the Big Shot character for the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club, has put his stamp on the role by doing what he said any big shot should do — giving back to the community. Since...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NOLA.com
Committee of 100 elects officers, committee members
The Committee of 100 for Economic Development has elected new officers and executive committee members. Wayne Brown, of Brown Builders, Bossier City, will serve as chair; Dr. Phillip Rozeman, Cardiovascular Consultants, Shreveport, is vice chair; Scott Ballard, Ballard Brands, Mandeville, is secretary/treasurer; and Tim Temple, Temptan, Baton Rouge, is immediate past chair.
NOLA.com
'Fantasy Library' themes NOMTOC's annual bal masque
"NOMTOC’s Fantasy Library" was the theme of the bal masque presented by the Jugs Social Club's Krewe of NOMTOC (New Orleans' Most Talked of Club) Saturday in La Nouvelle Orleans Ballroom of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Reigning as Queen NOMTOC LII was Miss Vinaya Janasia...
Louisiana Higher Ed: LSU students call out rape culture, Southeastern president to retire
The Louisiana Illuminator takes a weekly look at news from universities and colleges around the state. Have a tip or want to submit a Louisiana Higher Ed news item? Contact phutchinson@lailluminator.com. The death of 19-year-old LSU sophomore Madison Brooks, who was struck by a car on Burbank Drive, reignited old feelings of hurt on campus. […] The post Louisiana Higher Ed: LSU students call out rape culture, Southeastern president to retire appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Powerball ticket worth $50K expires
Some one missed out on collecting $50,000. The Louisiana Lottery says the deadline to claim a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 expired Thursday.
New Louisiana Trend Involves Fashionable Bulletproof Vests
Well, it feels like a punchline, but this is real. People across Louisiana are now working bulletproof vests into their wardrobe. In fact, a Fox 8 reporter happened to get this picture of a pair of fans at a New Orleans Pelicans game at the Smoothie King Center earlier this week. Check out these NOLA oriented bulletproof vests, with Saints and Pelicans logos...
louisianaradionetwork.com
President of Southeastern Louisiana University to retire after 14 years in charge; 35 at SELU
The President of Southeastern Louisiana University, in Hammond, says he will retire at the end of the current school year. Dr. John Crain has been SELU President since 2009, and has been a faculty member for over 35 years. Crain says he’s proud of his time leading the university, but he’s reaching a new chapter in his life…:
wbrz.com
Unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Ascension Parish expires Thursday
ST. AMANT - $50,000 could go completely unclaimed—a winning Powerball ticket sold in Ascension Parish in July 2022 expires Thursday. The numbers for the July 30 drawing were 04-17-57-58-68 and the Powerball number was 12. The winning ticket matched four of the numbers and the Powerball number, but no one has claimed it just yet.
NOLA.com
Algiers Mardi Gras Festival is Feb. 4
Algiers community groups and school bands highlight the Algiers Mardi Gras festival on Feb. 4. There’s a parade at 9 a.m. followed by live music from James Andrews, Amanda Shaw and others at Federal City Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Recently retired 4th Circuit Court of Appeal...
Family attorney for Madison Brooks speaks out
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s been nearly two weeks since Jan. 15, when LSU student and Covington native Madison Brooks was hit and killed by a car along Burbank Drive. Before that tragedy, the video shows Brooks following four male suspects out of Reggie’s bar and getting into a car with them. Deputies say she was then raped and dropped off outside of a Baton Rouge subdivision.
