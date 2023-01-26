ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

wlds.com

Rotary Taking Applications for Rotary and Weikert Scholarships

The Rotary Club of Jacksonville is now accepting applications for a pair of student scholarships. The first is the Rotary Club of Jacksonville Scholarship for College-Bound Students. The winner will receive a $2,000 one-time scholarship. The scholarship recipient is required to be a resident within the legally defined boundaries of Jacksonville School District 117 and must be a current senior who will graduate in May or June with plans to attend a four-year college.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
ILLINOIS STATE
wlds.com

Ashland Fire Seeks Replacement for Totaled Tanker

An area fire department is in need of new tanker equipment after an accident in late December. While responding to a call for mutual aid for a structure fire in a Chandlerville home in the early morning hours of December 23rd, the Ashland Fire Protection District Tender 4161 tanker truck crashed just outside of Chandlerville.
ASHLAND, IL
wlds.com

Jacksonville Dispensary Aims for Soft Opening Next Week

The area’s first-ever cannabis dispensary is on track to open soon. CEO of Kush 21, Michale Beraki says his hope is that the new dispensary located on Veterans Drive in Jacksonville will be holding a soft opening the first week of February. Beraki and his business partner Kenny Pleasant...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
tspr.org

Weather-related announcements and cancellations for Jan. 25

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday in west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northwest Missouri. Total snow accumulation of two to four inches is expected. That will impact the Wednesday morning commute and possibly the Wednesday evening commute. This story will...
KEOKUK, IA
wlds.com

Digital Billboard One Step Closer to Morton Location

Some modern changes may be coming to some adverting space in the middle of Jacksonville’s busiest thoroughfare. The Jacksonville City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance that would allow Lamar Advertising of Springfield to bring a digital billboard to the middle of West Morton Avenue. City Attorney...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Dunkin’ has its ‘sites’ on Galesburg. Doughnut/coffee chain submits plans to city

Dunkin’ is one step closer to serving coffee drinks and its wide assortment of donuts in Galesburg. A group which owns more than 100 Dunkin’ stores nationally has recently submitted site plans to build a Dunkin’ restaurant at 951 N. Henderson St. in Galesburg. According to plans WGIL obtained from the city of Galesburg, the business would include inside seating and a drive-thru window. Site plan drawings show signage that indicates Dunkin’ would share space with Baskin Robins ice cream.
GALESBURG, IL
wlds.com

Nichols Park Bandstand to Come Down Soon

A landmark structure in a Jacksonville park will soon be no more. The Nichols Park Bandstand is set to be raised in the near future. Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard made the announcement during last night’s City Council meeting. The council voted previously to demolish the bandstand but held off...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation in a Friday press release revealed roadwork projects taking place in Mid-Missouri counties in the coming weeks. Route K in Audrain County will be closed Feb. 6-9 from County Road 649 to County Road 553 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily for core drilling operations. Route V in The post MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONROE COUNTY, MO
25newsnow.com

Residents up in arms about proposed Pekin demolition

PEKIN (25 News Now) - Two historic buildings in downtown Pekin are set for demolition, but not without some pushback from a group of passionate local residents. The Arcade and Tobin buildings on Capitol Street were purchased by Tazewell County a decade ago, but have sat mostly vacant since then. That’s on top of up to $500,000 in renovations for one of them, with an estimated $1 million further to keep them habitable. According to the Board, it’s a more cost efficient option to demolish them than continue to renovate.
PEKIN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

The Spotted Cow in Peoria closing temporarily

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local restaurant and ice cream joint is closing temporarily, according to a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon. The Spotted Cow is a popular eatery at 718 W Glen Avenue. They wrote the following on Facebook:. “THANK YOU to everyone over the years of friendships and...
PEORIA, IL
khqa.com

Boil order issued for White Oak subdivision

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A boil order was issued for the White Oak subdivision at 8:35 a.m. on Friday. The order has been issued until further notice for the following areas due to a low water pressure:
QUINCY, IL

