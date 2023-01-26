Read full article on original website
muddyrivernews.com
Applications available for students to receive $500 scholarship from Pike County sheriff
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association will be awarding more than $58,000 in college scholarships throughout the state of Illinois to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2023-24 academic year. The scholarships are to be applied to tuition, books and fees only. The student must...
khqa.com
Early childhood center teacher placed on leave for a report of 'physical nature'
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A teacher at the Early Childhood Center in Hannibal, has been placed on administrative leave on Friday. Officials say Gretchen O'Bryan was placed on leave after an issue has been reported of physical nature. The Division of Family Services has completed an investigation and determined...
wlds.com
Rotary Taking Applications for Rotary and Weikert Scholarships
The Rotary Club of Jacksonville is now accepting applications for a pair of student scholarships. The first is the Rotary Club of Jacksonville Scholarship for College-Bound Students. The winner will receive a $2,000 one-time scholarship. The scholarship recipient is required to be a resident within the legally defined boundaries of Jacksonville School District 117 and must be a current senior who will graduate in May or June with plans to attend a four-year college.
wlds.com
Greene Co. Economic Development Group Signs Broadband Project Agreement with Frontier
The Greene County Economic Development Group has formally signed a broadband agreement with Frontier to bring fiber Internet to the door to every home that wants it in Greene County. The group signed the agreement yesterday that defines the commitment to make available fiber internet service up to 2 gigabits/second...
Knox County property transfers for Jan. 19-25, 2023. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Jan. 19-25, 2023. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
This Galesburg pizza joint ranks No. 1 in Illinois, and among top 40 nationwide
You don’t have to leave Galesburg to experience the best pizza in Illinois, or one of the top 100 pizzas in America. Yelp has released its Top 100 Pizza Places for 2023, and baked at 57 S. Seminary St. in Galesburg comes in at No. 40 overall and No. 1 in Illinois.
wlds.com
Ashland Fire Seeks Replacement for Totaled Tanker
An area fire department is in need of new tanker equipment after an accident in late December. While responding to a call for mutual aid for a structure fire in a Chandlerville home in the early morning hours of December 23rd, the Ashland Fire Protection District Tender 4161 tanker truck crashed just outside of Chandlerville.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Dispensary Aims for Soft Opening Next Week
The area’s first-ever cannabis dispensary is on track to open soon. CEO of Kush 21, Michale Beraki says his hope is that the new dispensary located on Veterans Drive in Jacksonville will be holding a soft opening the first week of February. Beraki and his business partner Kenny Pleasant...
tspr.org
Weather-related announcements and cancellations for Jan. 25
A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday in west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northwest Missouri. Total snow accumulation of two to four inches is expected. That will impact the Wednesday morning commute and possibly the Wednesday evening commute. This story will...
wlds.com
Digital Billboard One Step Closer to Morton Location
Some modern changes may be coming to some adverting space in the middle of Jacksonville’s busiest thoroughfare. The Jacksonville City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance that would allow Lamar Advertising of Springfield to bring a digital billboard to the middle of West Morton Avenue. City Attorney...
Dunkin’ has its ‘sites’ on Galesburg. Doughnut/coffee chain submits plans to city
Dunkin’ is one step closer to serving coffee drinks and its wide assortment of donuts in Galesburg. A group which owns more than 100 Dunkin’ stores nationally has recently submitted site plans to build a Dunkin’ restaurant at 951 N. Henderson St. in Galesburg. According to plans WGIL obtained from the city of Galesburg, the business would include inside seating and a drive-thru window. Site plan drawings show signage that indicates Dunkin’ would share space with Baskin Robins ice cream.
wlds.com
Nichols Park Bandstand to Come Down Soon
A landmark structure in a Jacksonville park will soon be no more. The Nichols Park Bandstand is set to be raised in the near future. Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard made the announcement during last night’s City Council meeting. The council voted previously to demolish the bandstand but held off...
wlds.com
Jacksonville Salvation Army Makes Final Plea Ahead of Red Kettle Campaign’s End Tuesday
An area service organization is honing in on its fundraising goal. The Jacksonville Salvation Army is making a final call for donations for this season’s Red Kettle Campaign. The goal for this season was $150,000, and Jacksonville Salvation Army Captain Chris Clarke says he is thankful for the support...
MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation in a Friday press release revealed roadwork projects taking place in Mid-Missouri counties in the coming weeks. Route K in Audrain County will be closed Feb. 6-9 from County Road 649 to County Road 553 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily for core drilling operations. Route V in The post MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Peoria County coroner identifies Galesburg woman killed in I-74 accident
The Peoria County coroner has identified the woman killed in a weather-related wreck on Interstate 74 on Thursday. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said Amanda Matuszyk was driving to work at the time of the accident. The 42-year-old Galesburg woman was a patient care technician at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, the coroner said.
25newsnow.com
Residents up in arms about proposed Pekin demolition
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Two historic buildings in downtown Pekin are set for demolition, but not without some pushback from a group of passionate local residents. The Arcade and Tobin buildings on Capitol Street were purchased by Tazewell County a decade ago, but have sat mostly vacant since then. That’s on top of up to $500,000 in renovations for one of them, with an estimated $1 million further to keep them habitable. According to the Board, it’s a more cost efficient option to demolish them than continue to renovate.
Central Illinois Proud
The Spotted Cow in Peoria closing temporarily
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local restaurant and ice cream joint is closing temporarily, according to a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon. The Spotted Cow is a popular eatery at 718 W Glen Avenue. They wrote the following on Facebook:. “THANK YOU to everyone over the years of friendships and...
khqa.com
Boil order issued for White Oak subdivision
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A boil order was issued for the White Oak subdivision at 8:35 a.m. on Friday. The order has been issued until further notice for the following areas due to a low water pressure:
KWQC
Snow emergencies declared in QCA communities and winter weather advisory, Wednesday
QUAD CITIES/DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Several communities across the QCA are declaring snow emergencies in anticipation of snow, expected to arrive Wednesday, and a winter weather advisory is in effect from the National Weather Service. According to a Tuesday media release from the National Weather Service, Cedar, Muscatine, Scott, Louisa,...
