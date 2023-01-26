ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMY NEWS2

Sonic in Greensboro robbed overnight

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police responded to the Sonic on Gate City Boulevard in reference to a robbery of a business on Sunday, just after 1:00 am. Two men came into the business and took undisclosed property before leaving the area on foot. The suspects were described as males,...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

10 of the best restaurants in the Piedmont Triad

(WGHP) — North Carolinians love to eat! The new year provides a new opportunity to try new things and explore. Without further ado, these are 10 of the highest-rated restaurants on Yelp in the Piedmont Triad in no particular order. *** Blue Denim 217 South Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401 DINNER & DRINKS MENU | […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

More than 100 years of history burned in Eden

EDEN, N.C. — The history of the Spray Cotton Mills dates back more than 100 years before Eden was even a city. It was one of many mills that fed the boom of the Triad textile industry. WFMY News 2's Hannah Jefferies sat down with a historian, detailing its...
EDEN, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 person dead from shooting on Lynhaven Drive

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person died from a shooting in Greensboro on Saturday, Jan. 28. The victim, Kalup Maynard, 26, was shot around 4 p.m. when Greensboro police responded to the call at 3500 Lynhaven Drive. Maynard died from his injuries on Saturday night. The shooting is now being...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

A historic Winston-Salem home is now an in-demand dining spot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the oldest homes in Winston-Salem is now offering a new dining option for people in the city. Founders Restaurant has quickly become a hot spot since opening in late 2022. It sits inside the historic Shaffner Inn. The home was built right outside Old Salem in 1907.  Over the years, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Missing 9-year-old boy found in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have found a missing 9-year-old boy, Friday night. He was last seen Thursday after leaving his home on Willow Road. He left his home wearing a black puffy coat with lettering on it and a smiley face on the back. Get the latest news...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Teaching kids the value of giving back

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Call it a life lesson but students at Canterbury School in Greensboro collected mittens and gloves as part of a service learning project and delivered them to Backpack Beginnings. Administration and staff say its something the entire school is involved with.. "We love seeing our students...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro police said 9-year-old boy is safe

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: Ahmir Brown was found safe in Greensboro Friday. Greensboro Crime Stoppers said 9-year-old Ahmir Brown was last seen wearing a black puffy coat with lettering on it and a smiley face on the back. Officers said he was last seen on the 1600 block of...
GREENSBORO, NC
DogTime

North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations

Winter months means a flood of additional animals to shelters. Whether they’re outdoor pets that no longer have a place to stay or former holiday gifts, the unfortunate reality is many dogs end up in the shelter during the cold months. For rural shelters, it can be even harder to adopt out this influx of […] The post North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations appeared first on DogTime.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
45K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy