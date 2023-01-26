Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unusual Facts About Greensboro You Never KnewTed RiversGreensboro, NC
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
Four Big Roadside Attractions You Can't Miss in North CarolinaRene CizioWinston-salem, NC
46 yr. old small screen actor, kills himself, wife, and 3 kidsWestland DailyHigh Point, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in GreensboroTed RiversGreensboro, NC
Related
New movie theater coming to Brassfield Shopping Center in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A shuttered movie theater will soon get new life in Greensboro. Golden Ticket Cinemas announced it will move into Brassfield Shopping Center later in 2023. The movie theater will set up shop at what was once the old Brassfield Cinema as the newly named Golden Ticket Brassfield 10.
Multiple stores, movie theater to fill vacant spaces along Battleground Avenue
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Over the years, we've seen things come and go along northern Battleground Avenue. Shoppers that once filled stores at the Brassfield Shopping Center vanished. Along with the businesses that once filled the space like PharMor Drugs, Michaels, and SteinMart. However, with every lose comes growth. Biscuitville,...
WXII 12
A place to call home: Young boy in foster care exudes gentle, loving spirit in need of a home
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 12-year-old boy is looking for a permanent and safe forever family. Tristan's gentle, loving spirit doesn’t go unnoticed the moment you meet him. He loved exploring the exhibits at the Greensboro Children’s Museum with WXII 12's Audrey Biesk. Tristan said he especially loved...
Sonic in Greensboro robbed overnight
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police responded to the Sonic on Gate City Boulevard in reference to a robbery of a business on Sunday, just after 1:00 am. Two men came into the business and took undisclosed property before leaving the area on foot. The suspects were described as males,...
NC A&T honors researcher and alumnus who died in Challenger explosion 37 years ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University (NC A&T) honored the legacy of alumnus and researcher Dr. Ronald E McNair with their 37th Commemorative Celebration Luncheon on Saturday, Jan. 28. At this luncheon, STEM students were able to present their research during the McNair Research Poster Presentation portion....
Home Lost | Greensboro mother and daughter without home after fire on Buff St.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A mother and her daughter are without a home after a fire in Greensboro. Alesia Washington said her home on the 1300 block of Buff Street caught on fire Friday. Washington said her daughter was in the home during the fire and used a window to...
10 of the best restaurants in the Piedmont Triad
(WGHP) — North Carolinians love to eat! The new year provides a new opportunity to try new things and explore. Without further ado, these are 10 of the highest-rated restaurants on Yelp in the Piedmont Triad in no particular order. *** Blue Denim 217 South Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401 DINNER & DRINKS MENU | […]
New life for beloved Beef Burger: Timmy's Hot Chicken coming to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro institution is getting new life. Timmy’s hot chicken will be taking over the space on West Gate City Boulevard. WFMY News 2'S Jaelen Gilkey gives us a closer look at the plan for the historic spot. You may remember in May 2021 Greensboro's...
More than 100 years of history burned in Eden
EDEN, N.C. — The history of the Spray Cotton Mills dates back more than 100 years before Eden was even a city. It was one of many mills that fed the boom of the Triad textile industry. WFMY News 2's Hannah Jefferies sat down with a historian, detailing its...
wfmynews2.com
Former Greensboro officer reacts to Tyre Nichols surveillance video
Ed Cobble used to work for Greensboro police. He watched the Tyre Nichols bodycam with WFMY News 2 to answer our questions.
Lunar New Year Celebration at Greensboro History Museum
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Need something to do this Saturday but don't want to break the bank?. The Greensboro History Museum is hosting a Lunar New Year Celebration from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. For those with little ones, you can bring your pre-K through second...
Unusual Facts About Greensboro You Never Knew
Greensboro, North Carolina, is a city known for its rich cultural heritage, beautiful parks, and strong economy. But did you know that Greensboro has some unusual facts that are not known by many?
1 person dead from shooting on Lynhaven Drive
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person died from a shooting in Greensboro on Saturday, Jan. 28. The victim, Kalup Maynard, 26, was shot around 4 p.m. when Greensboro police responded to the call at 3500 Lynhaven Drive. Maynard died from his injuries on Saturday night. The shooting is now being...
A historic Winston-Salem home is now an in-demand dining spot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the oldest homes in Winston-Salem is now offering a new dining option for people in the city. Founders Restaurant has quickly become a hot spot since opening in late 2022. It sits inside the historic Shaffner Inn. The home was built right outside Old Salem in 1907. Over the years, […]
WXII 12
Missing 9-year-old boy found in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have found a missing 9-year-old boy, Friday night. He was last seen Thursday after leaving his home on Willow Road. He left his home wearing a black puffy coat with lettering on it and a smiley face on the back. Get the latest news...
Paisley/Lowrance Middle School SRO uses pepper spray on students
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A school resource officer used pepper spray on students at a middle school in Winston-Salem Thursday. School officials said a fight broke out between two students at Paisley/Lowrance Middle School and a school resource officer used pepper spray to break up the fight. According to an...
Teaching kids the value of giving back
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Call it a life lesson but students at Canterbury School in Greensboro collected mittens and gloves as part of a service learning project and delivered them to Backpack Beginnings. Administration and staff say its something the entire school is involved with.. "We love seeing our students...
wfmynews2.com
Eden husband and wife met while working at Spray Cotton Mills
The Stones say the mills provided everything for their families. Spray Cotton Mills was a century-old staple in the community before it went up in flames.
Greensboro police said 9-year-old boy is safe
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: Ahmir Brown was found safe in Greensboro Friday. Greensboro Crime Stoppers said 9-year-old Ahmir Brown was last seen wearing a black puffy coat with lettering on it and a smiley face on the back. Officers said he was last seen on the 1600 block of...
North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations
Winter months means a flood of additional animals to shelters. Whether they’re outdoor pets that no longer have a place to stay or former holiday gifts, the unfortunate reality is many dogs end up in the shelter during the cold months. For rural shelters, it can be even harder to adopt out this influx of […] The post North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations appeared first on DogTime.
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
45K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 0