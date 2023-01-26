Read full article on original website
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Voices: It is time to tell the truth about Harry, Meghan and my grandfather – Nelson Mandela
When people accused me recently of criticising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for “profiteering” from my grandfather’s name, I was shocked. Because it was false. I had never accused Harry and Meghan of doing this.Instead, I was misquoted, leading to global news coverage that weaponised my name – and the name of my grandfather, the late anti-apartheid activist and first president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela – to target a woman of colour.An Australian newspaper reported that I had accused Harry and Meghan of “using” my grandfather’s legacy for profit with their Netflix documentary series Live to Lead. They...
Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira In Romantic Miami Ceremony: Photos
Marc Anthony, 53, and Miss Universe Paraguay Nadia Ferreira, 23, are married! The couple wed in a stunningly lavish ceremony on January 28, 2023 at the Pérez Art Museum Miami in a ceremony officiated by Francis X. Suarez, per Hola magazine. The bride wore a dress by Galia Lahav and the groom sported a suit by in Christian Dior. The star-studded affair was attended by David Beckham — also the Best Man — along with his wife Victoria Beckham.
Bill Maher, Bryan Cranston battle over critical race theory in podcast debate: 'Essential to be teaching'
Actor Bryan Cranston and comedian Bill Maher clashed over their opinions on critical race theory and whether it’s necessary for schools on Maher's "Club Random" podcast.
REVIEW: ‘You People’ squanders a topnotch cast in a movie caught between satire and sitcom
(CNN) — “You People” relies on cringe-inducing moments as the crux of its comedy, as a Jewish guy and a Black Muslim woman (neither of them particularly observant) get engaged, then endure the push and pull of their respective families. A topnotch cast — down to the tiny cameos — can’t fully redeem material that […] The post REVIEW: ‘You People’ squanders a topnotch cast in a movie caught between satire and sitcom appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Annie Wersching, 24, Bosch and Timeless Actress, Dead at 45
Annie Wersching, the actress who starred in 24, Bosch and Timeless among others, died Sunday. She was 45. Wersching passed away of cancer after being diagnosed in 2020, our sister site Deadline first reported. She continued working with recurring roles in both Star Trek: Picard and The Rookie right up until her death. Her husband, actor Stephen Full, confirmed the news in a statement to our sister site Deadline. “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today,” he said. “But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require...
Sea Coast Echo
Rick Rubin: Sir Paul McCartney is the best of all bass players
Rick Rubin believes Sir Paul McCartney is an underrated bassist. The studio wizard - who is credited with helping to popularise hip-hop with his work on records by the Beastie Boys, Geto Boys, Run-DMC, Public Enemy, and LL Cool J - teamed up with the Beatles legend on the 2021 miniseries 'McCartney 3,2,1'
