Nichols Park Bandstand to Come Down Soon
A landmark structure in a Jacksonville park will soon be no more. The Nichols Park Bandstand is set to be raised in the near future. Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard made the announcement during last night’s City Council meeting. The council voted previously to demolish the bandstand but held off...
channel1450.com
City Tournament Night Three Photos Springfield vs Lanphier by Phong Duong
Check out the photo gallery from Night Three of the City tournament (Lanphier vs Springfield High boys and girls) from Phong Duong, a Southeast High School student:
Springfield, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Lanphier High School basketball team will have a game with Sacred Heart-Griffin High School on January 28, 2023, 18:30:00.
wlds.com
Digital Billboard One Step Closer to Morton Location
Some modern changes may be coming to some adverting space in the middle of Jacksonville’s busiest thoroughfare. The Jacksonville City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance that would allow Lamar Advertising of Springfield to bring a digital billboard to the middle of West Morton Avenue. City Attorney...
wlds.com
Rotary Taking Applications for Rotary and Weikert Scholarships
The Rotary Club of Jacksonville is now accepting applications for a pair of student scholarships. The first is the Rotary Club of Jacksonville Scholarship for College-Bound Students. The winner will receive a $2,000 one-time scholarship. The scholarship recipient is required to be a resident within the legally defined boundaries of Jacksonville School District 117 and must be a current senior who will graduate in May or June with plans to attend a four-year college.
channel1450.com
Lanphier Beats Springfield High At City, Will Play For Title On Saturday
Lanphier will play for the 2023 City title on Saturday night after beating Springfield 60-55 to move to 2-0 in City tournament action. Austin Robinson and Shaunassey Hatchett Jr led the way for the Lions, Carlos Day led the Senators in scoring again. Springfield will play Southeast in game two on Saturday, Lanphier will play SHG in the final game for the title.
wmay.com
Old State Capitol to remained closed for next year
The Old State Capitol will be closed to the public for up to a year while work continues on a $17 million renovation effort. After the first phase, focusing on the “drum” that supports the Old Capitol dome, work is now underway on a $15 million second “preservation” phase that includes repairing the structure’s roof, replacing wood flooring, and updating restrooms, elevators, plumbing, and the fire alarm system. Asbestos abatement work will also be done.
channel1450.com
Doss Leads Spartans to City Win Over Springfield
Seth Doss scored his 1,000th point in last night’s game against SHG and he had a double-double in this one against Springfield with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Brandenn Robinson led Springfield with a double-double as well of 13 points and 11 rebounds.
WAND TV
Decatur nonprofit receives over $500,000 to expand pre-apprenticeship programs
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Governor Pritzker announced $13 million in grant money going to thirty organization across the state. This will expand a pre-apprenticeship program right here at home. CEO and executive director of Sista Girls and Friends, Melverta Wilkins, looks forward to creating change with this program. "This is...
wlds.com
Jacksonville Dispensary Aims for Soft Opening Next Week
The area’s first-ever cannabis dispensary is on track to open soon. CEO of Kush 21, Michale Beraki says his hope is that the new dispensary located on Veterans Drive in Jacksonville will be holding a soft opening the first week of February. Beraki and his business partner Kenny Pleasant...
ourquadcities.com
QCA competitors recognized in Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant
The Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs held its 112th annual convention at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield, Illinois Jan. 20-22, 2023. One of the highlights of the annual event is the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant that was Jan. 22. Paige Van Dyke of Lewisville, IL, 20, was...
wlds.com
Friday Sports
At Triopia last night, Midwest Central was flipped by Calhoun 74-70, Rushville lost to Beardstown 58-51, and Carrollton was stopped by Griggsville Perry 45-35. In the Springfield City Tournament last night, Southeast lost to Lanphier 52-43, and Springfield was thumped by Sacred Heart Griffin 60-38. GNW defeated Edinburg 58-38, and...
muddyrivernews.com
Applications available for students to receive $500 scholarship from Pike County sheriff
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association will be awarding more than $58,000 in college scholarships throughout the state of Illinois to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2023-24 academic year. The scholarships are to be applied to tuition, books and fees only. The student must...
wmay.com
Old State Capitol documentary to air on public TV in February
A new documentary about the 1960s restoration of the Old State Capitol – in which the building was taken apart brick-by-brick and then reassembled – will be aired next month on public television stations around Illinois. The 30-minute documentary, from the combined efforts and imaginations of Storyteller Studios...
wmay.com
Springfield police rejoice; gain formal accreditation
Springfield police are celebrating the news that the department has been formally accredited. The Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program, or ILEAP, awarded Springfield Police the highest ranking available – Tier 2 status. The department had to demonstrate compliance with 180 professional standards, including community engagement and victim/witness services in...
channel1450.com
All Access: Springfield High Scarlet Line Halftime Performance
The Springfield High Scarlet Line took to the floor at halftime of the Springfield High vs Sacred Heart Griffin to perform their regular season halftime routine. All Access is brought to you by Renown Apparel, Your Home Team Apparel Store.
wlds.com
Time Running Out to Vote for Favorite Lego Creation
Only a few days remain to view and then vote for your favorite submission in the latest exhibit at the Jacksonville Area Museum. The “Building with Brick – The Art of Lego” first-time exhibit at the Jacksonville Area Museum will conclude its two-month run next Saturday, February 4th.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Salvation Army Makes Final Plea Ahead of Red Kettle Campaign’s End Tuesday
An area service organization is honing in on its fundraising goal. The Jacksonville Salvation Army is making a final call for donations for this season’s Red Kettle Campaign. The goal for this season was $150,000, and Jacksonville Salvation Army Captain Chris Clarke says he is thankful for the support...
wlds.com
Greene Co. Economic Development Group Signs Broadband Project Agreement with Frontier
The Greene County Economic Development Group has formally signed a broadband agreement with Frontier to bring fiber Internet to the door to every home that wants it in Greene County. The group signed the agreement yesterday that defines the commitment to make available fiber internet service up to 2 gigabits/second...
wdbr.com
They’re putting the band back together
SHG is bringing back its band program beginning with the 2023-2024 school year after going without one for the last few years. SHG’s Fine Arts department is known for its musical productions, vocal performances, and recitals. Adding band back into the course catalog allows musicians to find a place for their many talents. Students will learn and perform diverse styles of music, participate in contests, competitions, and instrumental lessons, and provide school spirit at sporting events and pep assemblies.
