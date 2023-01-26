ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

1 Charge Dismissed Against Man Accused Of Aiding In Shooting Of Tulsa Officers

 3 days ago
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals voted Thursday morning to overturn a portion of Matthew Hall's conviction in connection to the shooting death of Sgt Craig Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan.

Hall had been charged with two counts of accessory to a felony but the second count has not been dismissed by the judges. In the appeal to his conviction, it was argued that Hall didn’t have effective counsel and that he was convicted twice for the same offense, meaning Hall helping David Ware should have been considered one act, rather than two separate acts.

The court of criminal appeals agreed and instructed the Tulsa County Court to dismiss Hall’s second count.

In June of 2020, Sgt Craig Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan stopped David Anthony Ware near 21st Street and I-44. According to Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin, Ware was asked to exit his vehicle because the vehicle needed to be towed due to taxes due to the state but Ware refused to comply. Franklin said that as the encounter became more physical, and Sgt. Johnson tried to tase Ware. As Johnson and Officer Zarkeshan worked to pull Ware out of the car, Ware pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds hitting the officers. Sgt. Johnson died from his injuries the next day and Officer Zarkeshan spent months in recovery after the shooting.

In March of 2021, Matthew Hall was convicted of picking Ware up at the scene and driving him away. Ware was convicted of murder, shooting with intent to kill, firearm, and drug possession. He was sentenced to death for the murder of Sgt. Johnson.

KOKI FOX 23

Teenager arrested in connection with armed robbery, carjacking

TULSA, Okla. — A teenager was taken into custody Saturday morning in connection with an armed robbery and carjacking, Tulsa police said. Tulsa police said the 17-year-old suspect stole a Ford Mustang and property from the victims at gunpoint near 54th and Yale before driving off in the victims’ car around 4 a.m.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Suspect identified in north Tulsa RV park homicide

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has released more information about the suspect in the homicide of a woman in her 40s at Mingo Valley RV Park this week. Authorities confirmed the suspect in the case is Ryan David Gordon. According to court documents, a neighbor said...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa County District Attorney's Daughter Found Not Guilty In Stabbing Due To Mental Illness

A judge finds Jennifer Kunzweiler not guilty "by reason of mental illness" in the stabbing of her father, Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzewiler. On Friday, the judge ordered that Kunzweiler be transported from jail to a mental facility for evaluation and treatment. According to the judge, the physical acts of the crime were committed but evidence showed they were committed by a person who couldn’t differentiate between right and wrong. The case was handled by DA Jack Thorpe from District 27.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa County sees rash of unrelated kidnapping rests

TULSA, Okla. — Tuesday, Ariel Chance recalled a heavy police presence at her apartment complex near 71st and South Memorial. She said law enforcement was lined down the street with SWAT gear. “I thought there was a killer around or something,” she said. An arrest report said that...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Three Arrested in Caney on Search Warrant

The Caney Police Department (CPD) arrests three individuals after serving a search warrant on Thursday morning. According to the CPD, officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 500 Block of Wesr 4th Street. The domestic disturbance resulted in the arrest of 19-year-old Breandra Hall of Tulsa for obstructing an officer. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where she later posted bond.
CANEY, KS
KOKI FOX 23

Two people sentenced for double carjacking in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson confirmed a man and woman were sentenced in federal court for two carjacks from Tulsa apartment complexes, a third codefendant will be sentenced in February. Raul Hernandez-Moreno, 22, was sentenced to 225 months in federal prison and five years of supervised release...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

74 pounds of meth, 1 pound of fentanyl confiscated by Tulsa police

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department carried out a search warrant that resulted in a large drug bust this week. Officers with the Special Investigations Division found 74 pounds of methamphetamine and just over a pound of Fentanyl. That equates to about 30,000 doses of fentanyl. TPD...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

One hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital following a collision Saturday evening in Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they were called to the accident, which took place near E. 31st St. and S. Sheridan Rd., around 6:40 p.m. According to TPD,...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

18-year-old from Owasso dead after Glenpool crash

GLENPOOL, Okla. — An 18-year-old from Owasso is dead following a car crash in Glenpool, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday in a neighborhood near E. 141st St. and S. Elwood Ave. The crash involved one car with...
GLENPOOL, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
