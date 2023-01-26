ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injury update on AEW’s Britt Baker

By Ian Carey
Baker was removed from a triple threat match on Dynamite this week.

Britt Baker's injury isn't expected to keep her out of action for long.

AEW announced on Wednesday that the former champion was not medically cleared and had been removed from a scheduled triple threat against Ruby Soho and Toni Storm on Dynamite. Our own Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Baker's injury is not considered serious and she isn't expected to miss much time.

Meltzer said:

Britt had an injury. The way it was described to me, and I don't know what the injury was, is that she is not hurt badly and she possibly could have wrestled but it would have been a bad idea for her to wrestle.

I heard it wasn't serious.

Whatever it is, she is not expected to be out of action for any length of time, is what I was told.

Baker appeared on the stage area during the singles match between Soho and Storm on Dynamite. The distraction she provided allowed Soho to pick up the victory.

AEW President Tony Khan revealed on Busted Open Radio yesterday that the Baker vs. Soho vs. Storm triple threat will take place once Baker is medically cleared.

Baker last wrestled on the January 11, 2023, edition of Dynamite from Los Angeles. She teamed with Jamie Hayter and defeated Saraya and Toni Storm that night. Hayter & Baker also teamed up to defeat the Renegade twins on last week's edition of Rampage. Baker defeating Billie Starkz aired on AEW Dark this week as well.

