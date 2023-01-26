ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Final score predictions for AFC, NFC championship games

One of the biggest days on the sports calendar is here. It’s championship Sunday. The top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles host the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC championship game. The Eagles cruised past the New York Giants last week, while the 49ers toppled Dallas in the NFC divisional round.
Larry Brown Sports

Saints standing in way of Sean Payton landing new job?

The hype surrounding Sean Payton’s potential return to the NFL next season has died down a bit in recent days, as many believe he will return to FOX as an analyst. Could the New Orleans Saints be responsible for that? Payton is under contract with the Saints through 2024. Any team that hired him as... The post Saints standing in way of Sean Payton landing new job? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ROBERT, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins land Vic Fangio, which has ripple effects for Sean Payton and Kris Richard

Hey, good on the Miami Dolphins for correctly identifying a weakness and acting aggressively to address it. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that the Dolphins have agreed to bring on Vic Fangio as the league’s highest-paid defensive coordinator, which creates a couple of important ripple effects for the New Orleans Saints and several coaches with ties to them.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy