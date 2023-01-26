Kim Kardashian Just Shared A Screenshot Of The Kardashian/Jenner Family Group Chat And People Have A Lot Of Thoughts

Read full article on original website
The Paparazzi Just Asked Kim Kardashian About Kanye West Being Accused Of Battery In Front Of Their Kids And It’s Seriously Not OK
Kim Kardashian has always made it clear that her four children are her number one priority when it comes to the messy breakdown of her and Kanye West’s relationship, subsequent divorce, and his incredibly public downfall. Together, the former couple share 9-year-old North, 7-year-old Saint, 5-year-old Chicago, and 3-year-old...
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Ashton Kutcher Reflected On His And Mila Kunis’s Awkward Age Difference On “That 70s Show” And Said There Was “Zero Romantic Connection” When They First Met At 14 And 20 Years Old
They might be happily married today, but it’s no secret that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’s romance was many years in the works. The pair met in 1998 when they were cast as love interests Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso on That 70s Show. Despite their onscreen love...
Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s
Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
Man Shuts off Phone During Weekend Getaway With Best Friend After His Wife Calls and Texts Him With Non-emergency Things
Every year, for the past ten years, two best friends have gone away to spend a "phone-free" weekend together. However, since one of the friends had gotten married, his wife insisted that her husband bring his phone with him. But after repeated non-emergency calls and texts, he shut off his phone for the remainder of the getaway. Recently, he reached out to the public on Reddit to explain what happened.
Man Leaves Son’s Wedding After the Groom Has the Traditional Mother-Son Dance With His Aunt Instead of His Stepmom
When Jordan was only 13 years old, his mom passed away. Several years later, his dad remarried, but Jordan never got close to his new stepmom and even moved in with his aunt. Jordan is now 27 and has recently gotten married. And at his wedding, he refused to have the traditional mother-son dance with his stepmom. His dad reached out to the public via Reddit to explain what happened.
Girl moves out of parents house because she wants to be "on her own" and gets rude awakening
I was a wide-eyed girl who wanted to experience the world all at once. I had this dream of being this super ultra-sophisticated new adult who could conquer the world like no other 22-year-old ever could.
The Dupe Mindset Has Turned Everything On TikTok Into A Replica
Walk through Old Navy or Walmart, and you’ll probably start thinking of other brands — those leggings look like Lululemon, that jacket resembles Aritzia. Scroll through TikTok and random influencers will tell you to run to Amazon because this bodysuit looks identical to the trendy Skims one. Dupes surround us.
Hailey Bieber Pairs The ‘No Pants’ Trend With A Leather Jacket For Date Night With Justin Bieber
Love it or hate it, the no pants trend worn by everyone from Catherine Zeta-Jones to Camila Mendes doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere in 2023 – at least if trend-setter Hailey Bieber has anything to say about it, as she stepped out in anothe...
An NFT Guy Who Said A Car Crash Put Him In A Five-Month Coma Was Making The Whole Thing Up
The Twitter thread told the story of the rise and fall of crypto in four simple tweets. On Dec. 28, @LittleShapesNFT posted a brief message to his followers. “Hey Little Shapes fam, this might sound crazy but I got into a car accident 5 months ago and just got out of a huge coma,” he wrote. “I don’t know what’s been going on since then but we’re coming back harder than ever.”
