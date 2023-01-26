Read full article on original website
BET
Derek Chauvin’s Attorney Asks The Court To Throw Out George Floyd Murder Conviction
Derek Chauvin’s attorney requested an appeals court to overturn the George Floyd murder conviction. According to CBS News, William Mohrman, Chauvin's attorney, said before the Minnesota Court of Appeals that his client did not receive a fair trial. "The primary issue on this appeal is whether a criminal defendant...
Elizabeth Holmes tried to ‘flee’ US with one-way Mexico ticket, prosecutors say
New court filing says ex-Theranos founder booked flight departing 26 January last year, shortly after fraud conviction
Sam Bankman-Fried's 2 mysterious bail sponsors ponied up a total of $700,000 to get the alleged fraudster out of jail
In addition to his parents, Sam Bankman-Fried has two anonymous bail sponsors keeping him out of jail. They contributed $500,000 and $200,000 respectively, one of his lawyers disclosed in a court filing. The judge is weighing a request from media organizations, including Insider, to unseal their names. The two anonymous...
Sam Bankman-Fried asks a judge to keep secret the identities of 2 people who helped secure his $250 million bail package
The disgraced crypto king's legal team argued there was no need to name names, citing the "harassment" his parents have faced.
Man planned on using AI-powered lawyer in court; then he started getting threats
Artificial intelligence is being used to create art, answer your questions, and write essays. What about an AI-powered lawyer?
AOL Corp
Judge: Court has ‘no power to prosecute’ without Idaho attorney general, dismisses case
An Ada County judge on Wednesday granted a motion to dismiss a trespassing charge against a Meridian woman who refused to leave a closed public playground, saying the court had “no power to prosecute” if the attorney general’s office did not want to move forward with it.
"Breakdown in trust": Expert says judge's order suggests DOJ suspects Trump has more classified docs
A federal judge on Wednesday ordered former President Donald Trump's lawyers to turn over names of private investigators who searched Trump's properties last month for additional classified documents, according to The New York Times. Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the Federal District Court in Washington issued an order siding with...
Former top FTX engineer who lived in Sam Bankman-Fried's Bahamas penthouse is trying to cut a deal with fraud prosecutors, report says
FTX's ex-chief engineer last week met prosecutors probing the crypto exchange's collapse, per Bloomberg. Sam Bankman-Fried's ex-roommate Nishad Singh could become the 3rd top FTX exec to cut a deal. Prosecutors hope Singh will shed light on Bankman-Fried's political donations, per Bloomberg. Another former top executive at FTX could be...
Ghislaine Maxwell Lines Up $1.24 Per Hour Telemarketing Job In Florida Prison As She Serves 20-Year Sentence
Ghislaine Maxwell may be headed down a new career path from behind bars. The convicted sex trafficker will soon be taking a literacy test to qualify her for a call center job selling Internet, television and phone services to customers. The disgraced former socialite, who currently works at the prison's law library, will see a bump in pay at an expected $1.24 per hour — an increase she'll need if she expects to pay off the ordered $750,000 fine she was given along with her 20-year sentence.However, Maxwell is already seeing some playful pushback from other inmates at the Florida...
Police May Have Missed Crucial Detail in Idaho Murder Case: Attorney
Earlier this week, a judge in Washington ordered the search warrant for Bryan Kohberger's Washington State University apartment to remain sealed.
Brian Walshe Likely to Change Plea as Defense 'Too Weak'—Defense Attorney
Evidence against alleged murderer Brian Walshe was called "very damning" by defense attorney Rachel Fiset.
Engadget
Federal prosecutors ask court to bar Sam Bankman-Fried from using Signal
The former CEO allegedly used the app to contact a potential witness. US prosecutors have asked a federal court to tighten Sam Bankman-Fried’s bail conditions to prevent the disgraced entrepreneur from contacting his former colleagues. According to court documents , lawyers from the Department of Justice allege Bankman-Fried tried messaging the general counsel of FTX's US arm over Signal and email earlier this month. The communication was “suggestive of an effort to influence Witness-1's potential testimony,” the filing states.
‘You Won’t Be Able To Keep Us Out’: Mystery Men Issue Threat at Home of Sam Bankman-Fried’s Parents, Lawyers Say
For now, two signers of fallen cryptocurrency billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried’s bond can keep their identities secret pending his trial on wire fraud and campaign finance charges, a federal judge ruled. The ruling fell a day after the FTX founder’s lawyers alerted the court to a “security incident” involving a...
U.S. Supreme Court spurns attorney-client privilege fight in crypto tax probe
Jan 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday threw out a case about the scope of attorney-client privilege involving a law firm's bid to withhold records from prosecutors related to a cryptocurrency-promoting client in a tax investigation.
bitcoinist.com
FTX Attorneys To Drag SBF’s Parents And Brother In Questioning About Their Personal Wealth
The tragedy of FTX appears to be becoming more personal, as the bankrupt exchange’s legal counsels are now seeking to drag the founder’s family members and grill them about how they established their affluence. In a court filing, FTX attorneys requested that Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents, Joseph Bankman and...
The inquiry Trump launched to clear his name on Russia collusion ended up investigating him for potential financial crimes: NYT
It is not clear what happened to the probe, which started as a result of a tip by Italian officials.
Harvey Weinstein sentencing moved to late February, defense seeks new trial
The defense team for disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein successfully delayed his sentencing hearing as it pursues a new trial.
DOJ, ACLU: Louisiana violating 14th Amendment by jailing people months after they should be freed
BATON ROUGE, La. — The U.S. Justice Department announced Wednesday that there is reasonable cause to conclude that Louisiana's corrections department routinely violates the Fourteenth Amendment by keeping individuals in custody when they should be released. In a news release published Wednesday, the DOJ said the Louisiana Department of...
Before Alex Murdaugh testimony starts, defense to ask judge for rulings to strike evidence
WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — Before testimony begins in South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's murder trial, defense lawyers will ask the judge to make a pair of key rulings this week that could strike a massive amount of evidence from the case. Prosecutors want to present voluminous evidence of Murdaugh's bad behavior and the numerous...
A CEO Planned To Use A "Robot Lawyer" In Court But Then Learned He Could Be Arrested For It
“I don’t want to go to jail over an experiment,” DoNotPay’s Joshua Browder told BuzzFeed News.
