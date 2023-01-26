Read full article on original website
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Saints standing in way of Sean Payton landing new job?
The hype surrounding Sean Payton’s potential return to the NFL next season has died down a bit in recent days, as many believe he will return to FOX as an analyst. Could the New Orleans Saints be responsible for that? Payton is under contract with the Saints through 2024. Any team that hired him as... The post Saints standing in way of Sean Payton landing new job? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Memphis basketball score vs. Tulsa: Live updates for Penny Hardaway's Tigers
Memphis basketball can score its second five-game winning streak of the season Sunday at Tulsa. The Tigers (16-5, 6-2 AAC) had a six-game winning streak earlier this season, which was only interrupted by a 3-point loss at No. 2 Alabama. Penny Hardaway's team last played Thursday, trouncing SMU 99-84 at FedExForum. Kendric...
Dolphins land Vic Fangio, which has ripple effects for Sean Payton and Kris Richard
Hey, good on the Miami Dolphins for correctly identifying a weakness and acting aggressively to address it. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that the Dolphins have agreed to bring on Vic Fangio as the league’s highest-paid defensive coordinator, which creates a couple of important ripple effects for the New Orleans Saints and several coaches with ties to them.
Liam Coen issues pair of QB offers during Kentucky's junior day
The end of the second half at Rupp Arena against Kansas was an unfortunate ending to a great day in Lexington. By all accounts, The 15 Club Fan Fest was a raving success and the Kentucky football program had a plethora of young talented prospects on campus for a huge unofficial visit weekend.
Jets looking for 60-minute effort against Blues
The Winnipeg Jets will try to snap out of their midseason funk Monday when they host the slumping St. Louis
Former tennis star Gigi Fernández is now a pickleball pro
"I was like really? I'm not playing pickle ball."
