Washington State

A 35-year-old former NFL defensive lineman, Chris Baker, says he almost died from a stroke

By Tyler Lauletta
 3 days ago
Chris Baker reacts after a play against the Dallas Cowboys in 2015.

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

  • Former NFL defensive tackle shared that he suffered a stroke earlier this week in an Instagram post.
  • "I can't believe I had a stroke," Chris Baker wrote on Instagram. "But God not done with me yet."
  • Baker, 35, played nine seasons in the NFL, the majority of which were with Washington.

Former NFL player Chris Baker informed his Instagram followers that he had suffered a stroke recently.

"Tell your loved ones you love 'em, my life almost ended 2 days ago," Baker wrote on his Instagram story on Tuesday.

"I can't believe I had a stroke," Baker said. "But God not done with me yet."

According to TMZ Sports , Baker's mother said he suffered the stroke on Friday, calling it "serious." According to the outlet, Baker is expected to make a full recovery.

Baker went undrafted in 2009 and spent his first two NFL seasons on the periphery of active rosters with both the Broncos and Dolphins.

In September 2011, Baker was signed to Washington's practice squad and subsequently worked his way onto the 53-man active roster, eventually spending six seasons with the team.

After leaving Washington in 2016, Baker signed a three-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he was released after just one season. His last NFL contract came from the Cincinnati Bengals, who signed Baker in the spring of 2018 but released him before the start of the season.

Comments / 7

Cynthia Laughrun
2d ago

Really… I can believe it… when was your last mRNA booster?

Reply(4)
13
