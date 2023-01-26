ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thatcher, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theprescotttimes.com

SHERIFF RHODES CONDEMNS KILLING OF TYRE NICHOLS

PRESCOTT, ARIZONA (January 28, 2023) – Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes offers the following statement regarding the heinous events in Memphis:. “What I saw in that video was not law-enforcement. It was an abuse of power and position and an abandonment of responsibility and duty. Knowing that our ability to serve the community depends on their confidence and support, I find it necessary to point out the distinction between the good men and women who do this job the right way, and those who destroy the trust bestowed upon them. We cannot permit that distinction to be corrupted by staying silent and will never allow these heinous acts and behaviors to be rationalized or justified.”
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Area Closures Coming February 1 to Granite Mountain and Thumb Butte

PRESCOTT, AZ, Jan. 27, 2023 - Prescott National Forest officials would like to give folks a heads up that they have one weekend for climbing opportunities before the Forest implements restrictions on. climbing and other activities on the cliff faces of both Granite Mountain and Thumb Butte starting on Wednesday,...
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Prescott, AZ News-Bomb Threat Leads To Arrest

PRESCOTT ARIZONA (January 27, 2023) –Yesterday at approximate noontime, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Prescott Police Department, and Yavapai-Prescott Tribal Police Department responded to a parking lot next to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in Prescott for a report of a bomb threat. Dispatchers informed responding Officers and Deputies that a female contacted 911 to state a 'white van is in front of the building' and that the male subject in the van told her not to move otherwise he would 'blow her up'. Dispatch described the vehicle as a white van with tubes on the top. Yavapai Prescott Tribal Police Department was en route with a Bomb detection dog.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Sedona Red Rock News

Two suspects arrested in Prescott Valley for Garland’s jewelry theft

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a theft of $5,100 worth of gold and silver from Garland’s Navajo Rugs on Nov. 23. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Prescott Valley Police Department and Sedona Police Department took 29-year-old Danut Perianu, of Fontana, Calif., and 24-year-old Aurel Dumitru, a transient, into custody on charges of the sale of fraudulent gold jewelry and theft in Yavapai County.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Three men arrested on GTA charges near Surprise

ARIZONA - Vehicle Theft Task Force (VTTF) have been observing a business in the area of 204th Lane and Patton Road in Wittmann, AZ. Over several weeks of investigating, during which detectives observed numerous suspected stolen vehicles on the property. The three wanted men were observed transporting stolen vehicles on and off of the property.
SURPRISE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy