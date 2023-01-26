Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theprescotttimes.com
SHERIFF RHODES CONDEMNS KILLING OF TYRE NICHOLS
PRESCOTT, ARIZONA (January 28, 2023) – Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes offers the following statement regarding the heinous events in Memphis:. “What I saw in that video was not law-enforcement. It was an abuse of power and position and an abandonment of responsibility and duty. Knowing that our ability to serve the community depends on their confidence and support, I find it necessary to point out the distinction between the good men and women who do this job the right way, and those who destroy the trust bestowed upon them. We cannot permit that distinction to be corrupted by staying silent and will never allow these heinous acts and behaviors to be rationalized or justified.”
theprescotttimes.com
Area Closures Coming February 1 to Granite Mountain and Thumb Butte
PRESCOTT, AZ, Jan. 27, 2023 - Prescott National Forest officials would like to give folks a heads up that they have one weekend for climbing opportunities before the Forest implements restrictions on. climbing and other activities on the cliff faces of both Granite Mountain and Thumb Butte starting on Wednesday,...
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott Valley Assistant to the Town Manager earns top ACMA associate’s award
Cutter Chamberlain, Prescott Valley Assistant to the Town Manager, was awarded the Rachel Hut Bremen Associate’s Award for Excellence in Leadership during the Arizona City/County Management Association Awards Banquet on January 26th in Sedona. The award is in memory of Rachel Hut Bremen who was an active ACMA member,...
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott, AZ News-Bomb Threat Leads To Arrest
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (January 27, 2023) –Yesterday at approximate noontime, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Prescott Police Department, and Yavapai-Prescott Tribal Police Department responded to a parking lot next to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in Prescott for a report of a bomb threat. Dispatchers informed responding Officers and Deputies that a female contacted 911 to state a 'white van is in front of the building' and that the male subject in the van told her not to move otherwise he would 'blow her up'. Dispatch described the vehicle as a white van with tubes on the top. Yavapai Prescott Tribal Police Department was en route with a Bomb detection dog.
Rio Verde Foothills water problems spilling to other communities
The Rio Verde Foothills water battle with the city of Scottsdale is now spilling into neighboring communities.
Sedona Red Rock News
Two suspects arrested in Prescott Valley for Garland’s jewelry theft
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a theft of $5,100 worth of gold and silver from Garland’s Navajo Rugs on Nov. 23. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Prescott Valley Police Department and Sedona Police Department took 29-year-old Danut Perianu, of Fontana, Calif., and 24-year-old Aurel Dumitru, a transient, into custody on charges of the sale of fraudulent gold jewelry and theft in Yavapai County.
yumadailynews.com
Three men arrested on GTA charges near Surprise
ARIZONA - Vehicle Theft Task Force (VTTF) have been observing a business in the area of 204th Lane and Patton Road in Wittmann, AZ. Over several weeks of investigating, during which detectives observed numerous suspected stolen vehicles on the property. The three wanted men were observed transporting stolen vehicles on and off of the property.
Comments / 0