PRESCOTT, ARIZONA (January 28, 2023) – Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes offers the following statement regarding the heinous events in Memphis:. “What I saw in that video was not law-enforcement. It was an abuse of power and position and an abandonment of responsibility and duty. Knowing that our ability to serve the community depends on their confidence and support, I find it necessary to point out the distinction between the good men and women who do this job the right way, and those who destroy the trust bestowed upon them. We cannot permit that distinction to be corrupted by staying silent and will never allow these heinous acts and behaviors to be rationalized or justified.”

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ ・ 22 HOURS AGO