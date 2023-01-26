Read full article on original website
Miley Cyrus Just Earned Her First No. 1 ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 Debut in 17 Years
Fans are celebrating a major milestone accomplishment for Miley Cyrus. On Tuesday (Jan. 24), Cyrus achieved her first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 debut in her 17-year career. The "Flowers" singer thanked her fans for the achievement on social media. "This song is dedicated to my fans & the steadfast...
EXCLUSIVE: First look at Nadia Ferreira’s wedding gowns
Choosing a wedding dress is probably one of the most important tasks during the planification and organization of a wedding. The dress must be in harmony with the rest of the mood of the ceremony, and represent, to the greatest extent possible, the actual style of the bride. ...
Chance The Rapper Asks If Ice Spice Is Dissing Him on New Song, She Responds
Ice Spice's new song "In ha Mood" is making waves on social media, but one rapper had some questions about it. On Saturday (Jan. 28), Chance The Rapper jumped on his Instagram Story and asked if Ice Spice was dissing him on her new song, "In ha Mood." The Chicago rhymer shared Spice's fun video for the song and wondered if the Bronx baddie's lyric, "He a rapper, but don't got a chance," was a diss at him.
Taylor Swift Announces ‘Lavender Haze’ Music Video Release Minutes After John Mayer Drops His Tour Dates
Did Taylor Swift just throw some shade toward ex John Mayer with the announcement of her upcoming music video for "Lavender Haze"? The jury's out for now, but fans certainly have some theories. Swift announced the release date — midnight tonight — for her "Lavender Haze" music video at 8:05AM...
Best albums to blast at full volume for couples and singles on Valentine’s Day
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Miley Cyrus and Shakira toss some musical shade at exes Revenge is more than a way to balance the scales so you can get even. As pop stars frequently demonstrate, throwing some shade on your ex is a great way to top the charts and come out […]
Why Lil Yachty Made an Alternative Rock Album
Lil Yachty is among a bevy of artists who have tried their hand at making a rock album. Jay-Z, Machine Gun Kelly, and Lil Wayne are just a few rhymers who went from rap to rock in their music careers. On Friday (Jan. 27), Lil Yachty released Let's Start Here.,...
Sada Baby Celebrates His Sobriety, Reveals He Spent Up to $20,000 Weekly on Lean
Sada Baby is celebrating his sobriety after revealing that at one time he was spending up to $20,000 per week on lean. On Tuesday (Jan. 24), Sada Baby hit up Twitter to address people saying he looked high in a recent video he uploaded on social media. In the clip, Sada is in the studio vibing to the playback of a song he just recorded.
Ice Spice Says She Spoke to Drake About Rumored ‘BackOutsideBoyz’ Diss
Ice Spice has addressed the rumor that Drake dissed her on his song "BackOutsideBoyz" from his latest project, Her Loss. In an interview with Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning, which debuted on YouTube on Friday (Jan. 27), Ice Spice revealed that she spoke to Drake about the rumored "BackOutsideBoyz" diss. On the song, Drizzy raps, "She a ten tryna rap, it’s good on mute." Many fans believed that the Toronto rap star was referring to Spice, but that wasn't the case.
Ice Spice Says She Was Starstruck When She Met OVO Artist Smiley
Ice Spice is admitting she was starstruck when she went to OVO Fest last year but it wasn't Drake that had the "Munch (Feelin U)" rapper flustered. Instead, it was OVO artist Smiley. On Wednesday (Jan. 25), Elle magazine shared a new Ask Me Anything interview with the buzzing Bronx,...
N.O.R.E. Says He Heard Rumor That Future Was Upset With Drake for Doing an Album With 21 Savage
Future felt some type of way about Drake doing an album with 21 Savage, according to N.O.R.E. On Thursday (Jan. 26), N.O.R.E. was guest co-host on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club. During the show, he delivered the Rumor Report, where he relayed the streets are saying Hendrix was tight about Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss album.
Tha Alkaholiks Drop Their Final Album Firewater – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 24, 2006: After four albums and numerous sell-out tours, Tha Alkaholiks went their separate ways after releasing their fifth studio project, Firewater, via Waxploitation and Koch Records in 2006. Tha Alkaholiks, also known as Tha Liks, consist of rappers J-Ro...
Woman Who Spent Over $50,000 to Look Like Pamela Anderson Says Women ‘Hate’ Her
A U.K. woman has spent over $50,000 to look like bombshell Baywatch icon Pamela Anderson. "I get lots of attention. It’s sometimes a mixture of comments, but everyone is allowed their own opinion, so it doesn’t bother me at all,” Georgina Epitropou said about the comments she receives about her appearance, the New York Post reports.
TikTok Users Slam Beauty Influencer Mikayla for Allegedly Lying About Mascara
Controversial TikTok beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira is under fire from the beauty community after allegedly lying about a L'Oreal mascara. On Tuesday (Jan. 24), Mikayla went viral with a TikTok video of her raving about L'Oreal's Telescopic mascara product. "This literally just changed my life," Mikayla begins in the clip,...
Jeffree Star Calls Out TikTok Beauty Influencer Mikayla Amid Mascara Controversy
Jeffree Star set controversial TikTok beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira's makeup review to rest with his very own review with real-time footage of the application. On Friday (Jan. 27), Star called out Nogueira's Jan. 24 TikTok where she tested out L'Oreal Telescopic Lift Mascara, but appeared to use false lashes in the final reveal, as the eyelashes appeared further from her natural lash line. This marked his first return to makeup reviews since his announcement that he was quitting YouTube, however, this clip was shared on TikTok.
Pastor Claims He Died and Went to Hell Where Demons Played Rihanna Music as Torture
In a viral TikTok, a pastor claims he briefly died and went to Hell, where they tortured the souls of the damned with Rihanna's music. Sounds like a good time to us, to be honest. Pastor Gerald Johnson experienced a heart attack in 2016. Though he thought he had done...
A Look at Early Hip-Hop Groups That Made an Impact
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this feature. When it comes to hip-hop, there’s something to be said about a genre that has withstood the test of time. The 1970s marked the rise of rap, birthing a cultural movement that embraces a way of living in the truest sense. As music worked itself into an experimental era, nothing reflected the Black experience quite like hip-hop—the good, the bad and the ugly.
