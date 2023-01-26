ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: First look at Nadia Ferreira’s wedding gowns

Choosing a wedding dress is probably one of the most important tasks during the planification and organization of a wedding. The dress must be in harmony with the rest of the mood of the ceremony, and represent, to the greatest extent possible, the actual style of the bride. ...
Chance The Rapper Asks If Ice Spice Is Dissing Him on New Song, She Responds

Ice Spice's new song "In ha Mood" is making waves on social media, but one rapper had some questions about it. On Saturday (Jan. 28), Chance The Rapper jumped on his Instagram Story and asked if Ice Spice was dissing him on her new song, "In ha Mood." The Chicago rhymer shared Spice's fun video for the song and wondered if the Bronx baddie's lyric, "He a rapper, but don't got a chance," was a diss at him.
Why Lil Yachty Made an Alternative Rock Album

Lil Yachty is among a bevy of artists who have tried their hand at making a rock album. Jay-Z, Machine Gun Kelly, and Lil Wayne are just a few rhymers who went from rap to rock in their music careers. On Friday (Jan. 27), Lil Yachty released Let's Start Here.,...
Ice Spice Says She Spoke to Drake About Rumored ‘BackOutsideBoyz’ Diss

Ice Spice has addressed the rumor that Drake dissed her on his song "BackOutsideBoyz" from his latest project, Her Loss. In an interview with Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning, which debuted on YouTube on Friday (Jan. 27), Ice Spice revealed that she spoke to Drake about the rumored "BackOutsideBoyz" diss. On the song, Drizzy raps, "She a ten tryna rap, it’s good on mute." Many fans believed that the Toronto rap star was referring to Spice, but that wasn't the case.
Ice Spice Says She Was Starstruck When She Met OVO Artist Smiley

Ice Spice is admitting she was starstruck when she went to OVO Fest last year but it wasn't Drake that had the "Munch (Feelin U)" rapper flustered. Instead, it was OVO artist Smiley. On Wednesday (Jan. 25), Elle magazine shared a new Ask Me Anything interview with the buzzing Bronx,...
Tha Alkaholiks Drop Their Final Album Firewater – Today in Hip-Hop

XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 24, 2006: After four albums and numerous sell-out tours, Tha Alkaholiks went their separate ways after releasing their fifth studio project, Firewater, via Waxploitation and Koch Records in 2006. Tha Alkaholiks, also known as Tha Liks, consist of rappers J-Ro...
TikTok Users Slam Beauty Influencer Mikayla for Allegedly Lying About Mascara

Controversial TikTok beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira is under fire from the beauty community after allegedly lying about a L'Oreal mascara. On Tuesday (Jan. 24), Mikayla went viral with a TikTok video of her raving about L'Oreal's Telescopic mascara product. "This literally just changed my life," Mikayla begins in the clip,...
Jeffree Star Calls Out TikTok Beauty Influencer Mikayla Amid Mascara Controversy

Jeffree Star set controversial TikTok beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira's makeup review to rest with his very own review with real-time footage of the application. On Friday (Jan. 27), Star called out Nogueira's Jan. 24 TikTok where she tested out L'Oreal Telescopic Lift Mascara, but appeared to use false lashes in the final reveal, as the eyelashes appeared further from her natural lash line. This marked his first return to makeup reviews since his announcement that he was quitting YouTube, however, this clip was shared on TikTok.
A Look at Early Hip-Hop Groups That Made an Impact

XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this feature. When it comes to hip-hop, there’s something to be said about a genre that has withstood the test of time. The 1970s marked the rise of rap, birthing a cultural movement that embraces a way of living in the truest sense. As music worked itself into an experimental era, nothing reflected the Black experience quite like hip-hop—the good, the bad and the ugly.
