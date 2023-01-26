Read full article on original website
Ford Patent Filed For Integrated Truck Bed For Power Outlets
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an integrated truck bed for power outlets, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on October 4th, 2022, published on January 26th, 2023, and assigned serial number 0024841. The Ford Authority Take. Ford’s Pro Power Onboard generator has become one of...
Ford Ranger Sales Decreased 51 Percent During Q4 2022
RANGER -51.42% 10,712 22,049 -39.84% 57,005 94,755. In Canada, Ford Ranger deliveries totaled 726 units in Q4 2022, a decrease of about 63 percent compared to 1,954 units sold in Q4 2021. During the complete 2022 calendar year, Ranger sales decreased about 63 percent to 4,119 units. MODEL Q4 2022...
Ford Named Most Trusted Truck Brand In 2023 Study
In 2022 the Ford F-Series line of pickups continued its dominant streak by once again finishing the year as the best-selling truck in the U.S. for the 46th consecutive time, as well as the best-selling vehicle overall for the 41st straight year. This tremendous success can be attributed to a variety of factors, including loyalty among F-Series owners – which is among the highest in the industry – prompting owners to return to the brand when it’s time to purchase a new vehicle, rather than defecting to another brand. As such, it’s no surprise to learn that Ford was named the most trusted truck brand in the 2023 BrandSpark American Trust Study, too.
Ford Stock Up Seven Percent During Week Of January 20th – January 27th, 2023
The value of Ford stock increased during the January 20th, 2023 – January 27th, 2023 timeframe. Shares closed the week at $13.27, which represented a seven percent bump, or $0.87 per share increase in value, compared to the prior week’s closing value of $12.40. Movement & Ranges. Ford...
1994 Ford Aspire Offered A Lot Of Goodies For Buyers: Video
MotorWeek‘s Retro Review series has been giving us warm, fuzzy flashbacks for years now, transporting us back to different times to take a look at some cool vehicles in their prime. This includes the 1992 Ford Taurus wagon, 1993 Ford Probe, the GM-fighting 1997 Ford Expedition, 2002 Ford Focus SVT, the revolutionary 1997 Ford F-150, 2002 SVT Ford Ranger Lightning Bolt Concept, and 2002 Ford Thunderbird, to name just a few. Now, John Davis and his crew are back with yet another blast from the past – this Retro Review of the 1994 Ford Aspire.
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
2023 Ford Ranger: Here’s What’s New And Different
The 2023 Ford Ranger represents the fifth and final model year of the midsize pickup’s fourth generation. As such, it receives very minor changes, limited to an altered exterior color lineup and the addition of a new package, as it quietly makes way for a new generation in North America.
Ford recalls more than 382,000 Explorers, Lincoln SUVs over faulty back-up camera
The recalled Ford Explorer and Lincoln Corsair and Aviator model years are all 2020 or newer.
Ford Dealer EV Certification Program Will Likely Be Tweaked
Ford’s decision to ask its dealers to opt in or out of the new Model e Certified program was initially met with quite a bit of resistance, mainly over limits on the number of EVs lower tier dealers will be allowed to sell, as well as a rather large expected investment of anywhere between $500,000 and $1.2 million. However, while some dealers have filed lawsuits over the matter, most U.S. Ford and Lincoln dealers ultimately opted in – to the higher-tier Model e Certified Elite program, too – though Canadian dealerships recently got another deadline extension. Thus far, most are finding that the actual costs of upgrading their infrastructure aren’t as high as initially expected, and dealers that opted out will get a second chance to sign up in 2027. Regardless, it seems as if the terms of the new Ford dealer EV certification program aren’t set in stone just yet, according to Automotive News.
Ford Mustang Mach-E Was California’s Fifth Best Selling EV
Residents of California have long shown a stronger preference for electrified vehicles than most other U.S. states, for a variety of reasons. And while the bulk of the country has seen sharp growth in EV sales, The Golden State continues to stay ahead of the curve in that regard. Thus, as Ford sold the second-most EVs in the U.S. in 2022 – behind only Tesla – gaining a large chunk of market share in the process, it should come as no surprise that the Ford Mustang Mach-E was California’s fifth best-selling EV in 2022, too.
2023 Ford Ranger Changes, Updates, New Features
The 2023 Ford Ranger receives minor changes and updates over its prior model year. Azure Gray Metallic Tri-Coat (G4) Eruption Green Metallic (HX) Exclusive to Splash Jungle Edition Package (76B) Interior. No changes. Safety/Security. No changes. Driver Assist Features. No changes. Functional. No changes. Packages. Addition of Splash Jungle Edition...
An EV in Every Driveway Is an Environmental Disaster
“There is always a huge climate benefit — and, I would argue, a safety benefit — to ensuring people have access to excellent public transit,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said earlier this month at the Transportation Research Board’s annual meeting. “Even if we weren’t aggressively working to decarbonize existing modes of transportation, that alone is one of the biggest and the best things we can do from a climate perspective.” This is the closest thing to a mic drop that exists at such an event, so the assembled transportation academics, urban planners, and civil engineers erupted into applause. Buttigieg had to pause, letting the hoots fade out before he could finish his remarks. He was onstage with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to announce the first blueprint to decarbonize U.S. transportation by 2050, an unprecedented collaboration between the Departments of Transportation, Energy, and Housing and Urban Development and the Environmental Protection Agency to move the country away from using fossil fuels when, well, moving around.
Ford EcoSport Incentive Offers ‘Red Carpet Lease’ In January 2023
Throughout January 2023, The Blue Oval has made a few Ford EcoSport incentive offers available, including a Ford Red Carpet Lease deal or low-interest financing offer, depending on market. Ford EcoSport Incentives. Below, we have listed the Ford EcoSport incentive and discount offers observed in four major U.S. markets during...
Ford Owners Were Less Likely To Defect To Tesla In Fall 2022
Ford has been gaining market share in the all-electric vehicle segment at a rapid rate over the past year or so, eating into its main rival – Tesla – which has seen its share decline over that same time frame. In fact, Ford became the second-largest seller of EVs in 2022, outperforming every other rival, even though it still trails Tesla by a significant margin. However, while quite a few Tesla owners have defected to other makes in recent months, that hasn’t historically been the case with Ford owners – and that trend continued in the past year or so, according to new data from S&P Global Mobility.
Ford Maverick Sales Soar 77 Percent During Q4 2022
Ford Maverick sales increased in the United States, Brazil and Argentina while decreasing in Canada and Mexico during the fourth quarter of 2022. In the United States, Ford Maverick deliveries totaled 22,568 units in Q4 2022, an increase of about 77 percent compared to 12,752 units sold in Q4 2021.
Ford Bronco Sport Recalled Over ABS Module Leak Issue
Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2023 Ford Bronco Sport models over an ABS module leak issue. The defect: in affected vehicles, valves inside the anti-lock brake system module may have been damaged during manufacturing, causing an internal ABS module leak. The hazards: a leak inside the ABS module can...
Ford Edge Once Again Among Best SUVs For Under $40k
The Ford Edge has earned its fair share of praise from Consumer Reports in recent years – most notably, making the organization’s list of the best SUVs for less than $40k in both 2021 and 2022. Now, that streak continues, as the Ford Edge has once again landed on Consumer Reports‘ list of the best SUVs for less than $40k for 2023, a result that’s based on a wide variety of information from both the company’s test data and owner surveys.
1971 Ford Bronco With Camper Up For Auction
With the entire Ford Bronco market – as a whole – heating up in a big way over the past several years, we’re seeing a wide variety of SUVs pop up for sale and go for big bucks. That includes both nice, low-mile examples and even higher-mile, well-worn ones – from all generations, not just a few. One of the more unique offerings in recent memory was a 1970 Ford Bronco equipped with a vintage camper that popped up for sale back in October 2021, and now, this 1971 Ford Bronco with the same kind of Bronco-branded Four Wheel pop-up camper is up for grabs over at Bring a Trailer.
Next-Gen Toyota Tacoma Design Potentially Revealed
As Ford Authority reported last August, the next-generation Ford Ranger and Ranger Raptor – already on sale in some international markets – will launch in North America this year for the 2024 model year. The U.S. version of the new Ranger will likely mirror its international brethren in a number of ways – most notably, it’s styling – so we already know pretty much what to expect from the mid-size pickup. At the same time, the current sales leader in that same segment – the Toyota Tacoma – is also set to undergo a redesign, and may also add a Ranger Raptor rival to its lineup. Now, the exterior design of the next-generation Toyota Tacoma has been potentially revealed after Ford Authority spotted a pair of prototypes testing in recent months.
Ford Plants In U.S. Get $1 Billion Towards Key Upgrades
Ford has invested a considerable amount of money upgrading its manufacturing facilities in recent years, including a recent $3.7 billion dollar investment in the automaker’s midwestern plants. Now, The Blue Oval has announced that it’s investing another $1 billion in a number of U.S. Ford plants across the next five years with a goal of delivering a better workplace experience for employees by adding amenities for nursing mothers, refurbishing restrooms, increasing hydration stations, and repairing roofs and parking lots.
